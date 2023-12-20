20 Merry and Bright Holiday Pop-Ups in Denver

Have you been Naughty or Nice this year?

Well, whichever side you land on, here’s a list filled with spiked eggnog, tiki-themed cocktails, white elephant speakeasies, shots with Santa and more.

Snowdrift at Adrift

Where: 218 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Adrift’s snow-capped holiday pop-up is back with festive-themed cocktails, an igloo beach bar, warm Polynessian-inspired dishes and a tiki-meets-tinsel ambiance. Now through December 30, you can enjoy a handful of cocktails, including its take on a blueberry cobbler pie with the Tutu’s Bozy Pie, a Mai Mai, What a Wonderful Thyme, a gingerbread eggnog and more.

While the drink menu properly reflects the holiday spirit, Adrift’s fare embodies its island roots with a sweet potato soup, Yuletide Loco Moco and Holly Jolly Hawaiian Chili with a spin—hints of cranberry sauce, savory spices and beyond. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made here.

Avantiki at Avanti F&B

Where: 3200 Pecos St., Denver

The Lowdown: Avantiki welcomes all into a world of tiki-inspired decor, holiday lights, spiked eggnog, boozy punch bowls and more. This pop-up has taken over the upstairs at Avanti F&B in the LoHi neighborhood. In addition, a portion of the entrance fee will be donated to Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness (CHOW), which provides mental health support and services to restaurant industry workers. Avantiki is open now through December 29, and reservations can be made here.

White Elephant Speakeasy

Where: 1422 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: This hidden holiday bar is located in Larimer Square and offers fun and festive cocktails. To keep the mystery alive, visit the place yourself to see what it’s all about. It is open seven days a week, and there are no reservations—first come, first serve.

HINT: Look for white elephant signs and head down a flight of stairs.

Bezel Lodge

Where: 1550 Court Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: Bezel cocktail lounge is bringing back the warm and cozy lodge this winter equipped with fireplaces, fuzzy blankets, a chairlift photo-op, ski-themed decor and seasonal cocktails. Some menu items include the Tallow Candle, Candied Acorn Squash, Elk & Green Chile Empanada, Pecan Pie Old Fashioned and an extensive cocktail list for every palate. Reservations can be made here.

Blazing Bright

Where: 200 Inverness Dr., Englewood

The Lowdown: Starting December 1, The Inverness Denver’s Fireside Bar & Grill is welcoming the return of the Blazing Bright holiday pop-up bar. The space transforms into a festive gathering space featuring sleigh shots and other creative cocktails, including the Angry Elf Peppermint Martini, an Ugly Sweater Weather Mule and the Not So Silent Night Sangria. When it comes to food, the menu features charcuterie boards and other light bites. In addition, the Bah Humbug Hot Cocoa Bar offers boozy holiday delights, more than eight seasonal toppings and a complimentary commemorative holiday mug. Check out its website for more information or to book a reservation.

Noel at Bluegrass Lounge

Where: 7415 Grandview Ave., Arvada

The Lowdown: Located at the Bluegrass Lounge in Olde Town Arvada, this pop-up transports its guests into a Winter Wonderland. Noel is celebrating this season with delightful holiday cocktails, a curated menu, classic Christmas movies, karaoke on Thursdays and even Santa visits every Wednesday. Learn more about this 5th annual event online here.

Tinseltown

Where: 500 16th St. Ste. 320, Denver (Level 3)

The Lowdown: This Christmas-themed pop-up has taken over the Denver Pavilions and turned it into a yuletide haven. Now through December 30, this pop-up bar serves festive cocktails inside the world of tinsel, red lights, wrapping paper, and more. Tickets are $15 per person for a 90-minute immersive experience.

Uncle Tim’s Cocktails at Downtown Denver’s Ice Rink

Where: 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

The Lowdown: Through February 11, Uncle Tim’s Cocktails is serving mixed drinks at the Downtown Denver Ice Rink sponsored by Southwest. Some warm and milky cocktails include Uncle Tim’s Hot Cider and the Hot Espresso Martini. These drinks will surely add a little liquid courage–it might even get you to nail an Axel jump.

The Mistletoe Lounge

Where: 105 Fillmore St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Mistletoe Lounge is a holiday popup bar running through December 24 with a menu of spirited cocktails, live entertainment and a cozy snowglobe-esque atmosphere. Some of the lounge’s famous cocktails include a Mocha Martini and Santa’s NightCap. This popup is featured as part of the Cherry Creek Holiday Market.

Holiday Suite at Death & Co.

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located inside The Ramble Hotel, Death & Co. is bringing back its immersive holiday bar with specialty cocktails, holiday trimmings and a cozy atmosphere. The festive bar sits in Suite 6A and is open Thursday through Saturday from 6-11 p.m., now through December 30.

Poka La La La

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club has joined the holiday popup echelon with fun and festive cocktails. Some notable boozy concoctions include the Yippie Ki Yay ($17) with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, allspice and Kaladi Roasters dark roast coffee, the Ugly Sweater Party ($15) with hazelnut-washed Zacapa 23 rum, banana and chocolate The Muffin Man ($14)—gingerbread-spiced Old Forester Rye Whiskey, Laird’s apple brandy and Benedictine liqueur and more. More information can be found here.

Festivus for the Rest of Us

Where: 476 S. Broadway St., Denver

The Lowdown: Through December 31, BurnDown will host a holiday popup on the third floor with specialty cocktails and views of the Front Range. Some cocktails include a frozen negroni with a star anise and rosemary garnish, a peppermint Irish coffee, a winter cosmopolitan and more. The space will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out its website for more information.

Shots with Santa at Mile High Spirits

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits welcomes you to take “shots with Santa” now through December 23. Inside the Mile High Spirits Barrel Room, the bar offers a fun atmosphere to taste four holiday-themed shots with your friends, family and maybe even Saint Nick. Reserve your spot here.

Felix Navidad

Where: 1801 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: My Neighbor Felix’s alter ego, Felix Navidad, is back with holiday cocktails, movie marathons, Christmas music, festive decor and more. Now through January 8, Felix Navidad is open with a first-come-first-serve style for the bar, and reservations are recommended for seating. Additionally, the team is hosting a Boys & Girls Club toy drive. If you bring in a new and unused toy to donate at any of its locations, you will receive a free Winter Coconut Cosmopolitan.

Sippin’ Santa

Where: Ay Papi (248 Detroit St., Denver), Allusion Speakeasy (323 N Tejon St., Colorado Springs), The Arvada Tavern (5707 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada)

The Lowdown: Sippin’ Santa is one of the nation’s most popular holiday pop-up bars, and this year, three locations are popping up in Colorado. In Denver, Ay Papi hosts the festive bar with themed cocktails, decor and a jolly spirit. Likewise, for Allusion Speakeasy in Colorado Springs and Bernard’s Tiki Room at The Arvada Tavern. No matter where you’re located in the state, Sippin’ Santa has you covered.

Miracle at Union Station

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: Another staple holiday popup is Miracle at Union Station. Miracle always fills your night out with festive decor, specialty cocktails and holiday spirit. It’s located in the South Wing of Union Station next to Stoic & Genuine. Miracle hosts a handful of other locations in Colorado, from Golden to Estes Park. Find a location near you and reserve a table here.

Pindustry on Ice

Where: 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Are you a big ice skating fan during the winter? Well, you’re in luck. Pindustry on Ice transforms its space into a 2,400-square-foot skydeck ice rink. While you glide around on ice, the bar menu offers various specialty cocktails to sip on. Some options include a Toasted Marshmallow Martini, Hot Whiskey Ginger, Spice Pear Cocktail and more.

Dark Christmas at The Mansion on Colfax

Where: 1509 N. Marion St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Mansion on Colfax is known for leaning into its “haunted” lore, and the holiday season is no exception. The Mansion introduces a Dark Christmas theme inspired by holiday villains like A Nightmare Before Christmas, The Grinch and Krampus. There, you can enjoy themed cocktails, guest performers, photo ops and more.

Call Me Pearl

Where: 1600 20th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest chic lounge is the perfect spot for a pre or post-holiday dinner cocktail. Call Me Pearl’s new holiday drink menu is available now through December 31. Enjoy the spirited drinks from a Ginger Grinch and Chimney Smoke to mulled red wine and more. When it comes to snacks and shareables, the menu is beyond elegant. Some items include beef carpaccio, oysters, caviar and wagyu sliders, to name a few.

Sleigh Bar at Milepost Zero

Where: 1601 19th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Slay the holidays at Milepost Zero’s Sleigh Bar. Located at McGregor Square, this holiday popup offers six specialty cocktails, holiday movie-themed trivia, drag performances and more. A few drink favorites include the Grandma Got Rum Over By a Reindeer with rum, a dash of black pepper pomegranate, plus cranberry, lemon and lime, or the Berry & Bright with your choice of vodka or gin plus lemon, cranberry rosemary syrup and topped with Prosecco. Sleigh Bar is open at 11 a.m., seven days a week. Check out the calendar for all event details.