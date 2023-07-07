Prepare Your Palates – The Denver Burger Battle is Back

On Thursday, August 3, Auraria Campus will be graced by the top burger champions once again. All will gather as scorching fire erupts from the grills and spatulas are wielded high. This battle is like no other — a time of healthy competition, judgmental tastebuds and the best burgers you could imagine. A beloved tradition, the Denver Burger Battle will soon crown the 2023 champions, establishing who really does it best.

Produced by Team Player Productions, the infamous battle dates back to 2010 and continues to be a night of community, surrounded by classic and creative concoctions. The competition offers attendees unlimited burger samples and all-inclusive beer and cocktail samplings. Each contender will be judged by a team of experts for the Judge’s Choice, and the burger lovers of Denver will decide the People’s Choice champion.

“We think the burgers that stick with traditional roots while having one or two flashy flares often do the best. Guests usually love the more over-the-top offerings — like last year’s Cherry Cricket with mac and cheese with Cheetos — while judges are more prone to a really well-executed classic burger with high-quality toppings,” described DBB event director Nate Karnemaat. “Some of the ones we’re looking forward to most this year include the Jam Burger at Roadhouse Boulder Depot and The Birria Burger from Illegal Burger.”

As always, live music will play throughout the night, keeping all energized while slowly slumping into a food coma. This year, the high-energy band Los Cheesies and cover band Nothing But Nineties will accompany the clash. Beverage sponsors will serve up samples, including Laws Whiskey House, Lazy Pour, Casa Azul Tequila Soda and Howdy Beer, ensuring each burger bite goes down smoothly.

Both new and old competitors are returning to the scrimmage, and each has carefully crafted a new burger to present. The 2022 Champions, Cherry Cricket and Stanley Beer Hall, are ready to defend their honor with twists on the traditional burger while new and old favorites compete. Watch out for Illegal Burger, Roadhouse Boulder Depot and Briar Common Brewery + Eatery. We recommend taking your time with the tastings, as a lot of meat could end poorly for some.

Tickets to the battle are now on sale at tiered prices. General Admission runs for $89 and includes entry at 6:30 p.m. and unlimited burger, beer and cocktail samples. Early Access gives the same but with early entry at 6 p.m. for $109. VIP tickets provide access to the VIP section, reserved seating, full bar and choice cocktails, unlimited burgers and 5:30 p.m. entry for $154.

Visit denverburgerbattle.com today to guarantee your chance to attend.

Here is the current list of contenders and burgers —

Snarfburger

The Snarfburger Double

Cherry Cricket

Cricket Royale

Stoic & Genuine

CAB Double Cheeseburger

The Original

Signature Doughnut Slider

Lucy’s Burger Bar

The Juicy Lucy

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Not Your Average Caprese Burger

5280 Burger Bar

Peaches & Cream Burger

Stanley Beer Hall

Lemoncello Burger

Rooted Craft Kitchen

The Colorado Burger

Illegal Burger

Birria Burger

Tap & Burger

Umami Burger

Stoney’s Bar & Grill

Culinary Dropout

Uptown & Humboldt

Next Door Kitchen & Bar

The French Onion Soup Bistro Burger

Roadhouse Boulder Depot

The Jam Burger

Mighty Burger

The Bacon Mighty

Edgewater Beer Garden

Hook & Ladder Burger

Hickory & Ash

H&A Moomami Burger

Slater’s 50/50

The Bacon Jamboree Burger

The Denver Burger Battle 2023 starts at 5:30 p.m. on August 3 at Auraria Campus. Visit denverburgerbattle.com to purchase tickets.

All photography courtesy of Full Pour Media.