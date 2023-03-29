Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 3/29 – 4/2

If you’ve been itching to finally see live music outside again, you’re in luck: concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are back starting this week. Otherwise, you can catch animals on stage with The Colorado Symphony, Trevor Noah in town, a self-defense class, The Office trivia and more.



Beats by Girlz Denver Learn To DJ When: March 29, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Birdseed Collective, 4496 Grant St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, register here

Lowdown: Led by DJ Alisha B and Vonna Wolf, young women will learn the skills of how to use Ableton Live and Serato DJ to produce electronic music through this class. Beatz By Girls is a 501(c)(3) organization that’s “designed to empower girls and young women in music and technology by providing them with the guidance, access, tools and role support to develop their ability to pursue careers in music production, composition, engineering and other tech related endeavors.”

Black Violin When: March 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $63 – $220, buy tickets

Lowdown: The dynamic duo, consisting of the talented, classically trained violinists Kev Marcus and Will B are heading to Paramount Theatre to bring a mix of classical, jazz, blues, R&B and hip-hop styled tunes.

Dabin

When: March 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, CO

Cost: $45.99 – $79.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It’s that time of year: Red Rocks shows are back. If you’ve been itching to finally see live music outside again, catch Dabin presenting Sanctuary at Red Rocks. Dabin is a music producer and instrumentalist from Toronto. Accompanied by Dabin is Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz and MYRNE. The Disco Biscuits When: April 1, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $38.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Disco Biscuits are back. The Disco Biscuits play with a fusion of style: jam band and electronic music, of which is frequently described as “trance fusion.” Join them for night two in support of their latest release in February, Shocked!

Carnival of the Animals with the Denver Zoo When: April 2, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $27, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony presents Carnival of the Animals, composed by Camille Saint-Saëns and conducted by Andrés Franco, to introduce the orchestra to children. Animals from the Denver Zoo will accompany musicians on stage while each movement depicts a different animal. This performance is sure to inspire and entertain the young ones in the crowd. Women & Wine Market When: March 29, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Lilia Apartments, 11001 W. 15th Pl., Lakewood, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: In celebration of Women’s History Month, Lilia Apartments is hosting a market that features over 10 female vendors selling baked goods, jewelry, art and other handmade goods. Alongside the market, Maiz Denver food truck will be serving their authentic Mexican food from 4 p.m – 6 p.m. Cocktails + Conversations | Afternoon Social When: March 30, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets

Lowdown: Join host Barbara Brooks and other ladies for a social that includes cocktails, mocktails, mixing, mingling, dinner and a Q&A with special guest Kate Bailey, the founder of TARRA Work and TARRA Office. This event is an opportunity to hear from Bailey about the status of business and career happenings in Colorado, life and style news and resources available for women.

Sake Tasting Experience

When: March 31, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sake Tasting Experience When: March 31, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Jade Mountain Brewing Company, 4233 S. Buckley Rd., Aurora, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets

Lowdown: Join Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse and Thirsty Samurai for a guided and unlimited tasting of sake and Japanese snacks from Chef Su.

Corona Premier Cozy Clubhouse

When: April 1, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Urban Putt, 1201 18th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Urban Putt and PGA Reach Colorado are kicking off the golf season this Saturday with a free round of mini-golf, snacks, beverages, golf giveaways from their Pro Shop, a chance to win Corona Premier prizes and more.

Charcuterie Board Class

When: April 2, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Treasures, 6035 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $75, buy tickets

Lowdown: Learn to make an aesthetically pleasing spread of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and sweets at this class. All supplies (serving board, food, complimentary wine, soft drinks and water) are provided and included in the price.

The Office Trivia

When: March 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Greg’s Kitchen & Taphouse, 4433 W. 29th Ave. #102, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Let loose this Wednesday after work, and test your knowledge of another office company: Dunder Mifflin. Try your hand at The Office trivia. Prizes will be awarded (“in lieu of Dundees”).

Readers Take Denver When: March 30, 4 p.m.

Where: Grant Hyatt Denver, 1750 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $350, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Author Lisa Renee Jones will be joined by over 200 bestselling authors for signings, food and drinks. Thursday night will feature chocolate fondue fountains and a silent auction for Julie’s Friends, a charity to help sick animals. Some authors attending include thriller writers Robert Dugoni, Kendra Elliot, Melina Leigh, and romance authors Kristen Ashley, Sylvia Day and Laurelin Paige.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Tournament – Session 2 When: March 31, 2 p.m.

Where: Magness Arena, 2250 E. Jewell Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20 – $42, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Witness the strength and skill of some of the country’s top performing college gymnasts at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Tournament live at Magness Arena this Friday.

Trevor Noah When: April 1, doors 7 a.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah takes the stage at Bellco Theatre for his Off The Record Tour. Adult/Teen Self-defense Real World Techniques and Knowledge When: April 2, 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: SAFETY Certified Training, 3750 E. 120th Ave., Thornton, CO

Cost: $119, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Through this systematic academy learning format, women, men and teens will learn the basic skills necessary to defend themselves against a violent attack. The 4.5 hour course will include demos and drills that teach self-defense.

Reality Show Filming & Runway Show

When: April 1, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Sterling Event Space, 1261 Delaware St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: At this filming and runway show, witness both models and designers from across the globe. The show will feature 10 designers.