This Week in Concerts – N3ptune, Dom Dolla, Keshi and More

This week in concerts, mark your calendars for some exciting performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which is kicking the Red Rocks 2023 season with Dom Dolla’s deep house vibes. Last year, we got some snow and a great set — round two? We’ll see. Regardless, there’ll be an afterparty at The Gothic Theatre.
Keshi will be performing at Cervantes Masterpiece this Tuesday, while Sabrina Carpenter will be gracing the stage at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday followed by another Keshi performance at Mission Ballroom on Thursday night. Friday night, gear up for Denver’s most electrifying act, N3ptune and Rusty Steve, at The Bluebird Theatre. Wes Watkins, another local favorite, will also be performing at Number 38.
If you’re an aspiring musician looking for a chance to showcase your talent, head over to Goosetown Tavern or Roxy on Broadway to showcase your instrumental skills, or Your Mom’s House and Temple to practice your DJ and producing skills.
Remember to stay up-to-date with the latest 303 music news and weekly concert updates by following 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
3/31 – Chklte, Tony Acosta
4/1 – Carlo Lio
The Black Box
3/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Residency Finals – Ollie Mumbles VS. SLing Wave
3/30 – Phlo, Mantra Sounds and more
3/30 – Strange Bass Takeover: Lamebot, Madasvvy and more
3/31 – Abelation, Cambot and more
3/31 – Denver Bass Sounds and Bass Lab 15 Year Reunion: Acharya, Crowdrock and more
4/1 – Nic Baker, Villager and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
3/31 – Jaguar Stevens, Red Light Ritual and more
4/1 – Digg, Knifty Kick and more
The Bluebird Theater
3/27 – The Heavy Heavy, Alpenglow
3/28 – Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Julia Pratt
3/29 – Delta Rae
3/30 – Maggie Lindemann, Kailee Morgue
3/31 – N3ptune, Rusty Steve and more
4/1 – Town Mountain, Wood Belly and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
3/28 – Keshi, Deb Never and more
3/30 – Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Half Maxx and more
3/30 – Shift, Chmura, Danny Grooves and more
3/31 – Bumpin Uglies, The Bastard Suns
3/31 – Dumpstaphunk, Steely Dead
4/1 – Michal Menert, Frameworks and more
4/2 – Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma
The Church
3/30 – Eptic
3/31 – Eli & Fur
Dazzle
3/27 – Jon Gauer Octet
3/30 – Dotsero
3/31 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassador
3/31 – Ken Walker Sextet
4/1 – Ron Ivory’s Suite ti
The Fillmore
4/1 – Steel Panther
4/2 – Key Glock
Globe Hall
3/29 – Sell Farm, Sky Creature and more
3/30 – Drown Your Boots, Lonely Choir and more
4/1 – The Atomic Bitchwax, love Gang and more
4/2 – Dead Lifeboat, Vudu Sunshine and more
Goosetown Tavern
3/28 – Turn Up Tuesday
3/30 – Timberline Troubadours
The Gothic Theatre
4/1 – Dom Dolla After Party
The Grizzly Rose
3/31 – Eli Young Band
Herb’s Hideout
3/27 – Vlad Gershevich
3/28 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more
3/29 – Hump Day Funk Jam
3/30 – Dave Randon Trio
3/31 – Mile High Groove
4/1 – Mile High Groove
4/2 – Band of Randons
Herman’s Hideaway
3/29 – Adelitas Way, Otherwise and more
4/1 – D.I., The Pitch Invasion and more
Hi-Dive
3/27 – Hide, Harpy and more
3/28 – Protomartyr, Immortal Nightbody
3/29 – Buckaroo Hullabaloo: Closet Whimsy, Loosely Rooted and more
3/30 – Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club
3/31 – Muscle Beach, Endless/Nameless and more
4/1 – Wild Powwers, Calamity and more
4/2 – Weedeater, High Tone Son of a Bitch and more
HQ
3/28 – Adam Bomb
3/28 – Dark Tuesdays
3/31 – Suicide Cages, Venom and Valor and more
4/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more
4/2 – Jonny Craig, Keep My Secrets and more
Knew Conscious
3/31 – Brownie
4/1 – Orchard Lounge
Larimer Lounge
3/30 – SYZY, Yoto and more
3/31 – Chloe Caillet, Ham and more
4/1 – A Second Wind, Tate and more
4/1 – Mladic, Bodega Cats and more
4/1 – Soli
4/2 – Ransom Act, Dancing With Dante
Lost Lake
3/28 – Archer Oh, Surely Tempo and more
3/29 – Dogs in A Pile, BKellz
3/30 – Ancient Echoes, Grenata Rose and more
3/31 – Ozone Jones, Mrs Nezbit and more
3/31 – N3ptune After Party
4/2 – Alex Hardesty, Divingbell and more
Marquis Theater
3/28 – Lady Wray
3/29 – Grayscale
3/31 – Broadway Rave (18+)
Meow Wolf
3/29 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Bombargo
4/1 – Taylor Scott Band, Dzirae Gold and more
Mission Ballroom
3/29 – Keshi, Deb Never and more
3/30 – Sabrina Carpenter, Spill Tab
3/31 – The Disco Biscuits, Eminence Ensemble
4/1 – The Disco Biscuits, Cycles and more
Nocturne
3/29 – Passiflora
3/30 – The Joe Anderies Quintet
3/31 – David Bernot Quartet
4/1 – Derek Banach Quintet
4/2 – The Braxton Kahn Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
3/31 – Wes Watkins, High Lonesome
4/2 – Rick Lobato & Chuck Lettes, Chris Koza and more
The Ogden Theatre
3/27 – Jerry Cantrell, Thunderpussy
3/30 – Sub Focus, Dimension and more
3/31 – Atliens, Jkyl & Hyde and more
4/1 – Epik High
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
3/31 – Hype Y2K Dance Party
4/1 – Outlaw Country Revisited
The Oriental Theater
3/28 – Morbid Angel, Revocation Angel
3/29 – Covenant, Voicecoil and more
3/31 – Teenage Bottlerocket, Brendan Kelly and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
3/31 – Dabin, Ray Volpe and more
4/1 – Dom Dolla, Patrick Topping and more
4/2 – Dom Dolla, LF System
Roxy Broadway
3/28 – Open Mic
3/29 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
3/31 – Nicholas Fennel, Mina Raye
3/31 – Jade Oracle, Specific Ocean and more
4/1 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz
4/1 – Jordin Dearinger
4/1 – Brent Roach & The ACted Distracteds
4/2 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ TLoop
Roxy Theatre
3/31 – Poundgame Addison
4/1 – Pricelexs
Seventh Circle Music Collective
3/30 – Badvril, Transromantics and more
3/31 – Only Echoes, Abandons and more
4/1 – Celestial Wizard, The Band Repent and more
4/2 – Keep, Cherished and more
Skylark Lounge
3/27 – Airiel, Wave Decay and more
3/28 – Camp Saint Helene, Shocker Mom and more
3/29 – Cal in Red, Mainland Break and more
3/30 – Record Hang After Party
3/31 – The Upper Strata, Spyderland and more
4/1 – Homebody, Magnolia Grove and more
Summit
3/27 – Inhaler
3/28 – The Wonder Years
3/31 – Emo Nite
4/1 – Death to All
Temple Night Club
3/30 – BYOUSB
3/30 – Kickoff to April: Nappy Roots
3/31 – Miss Dre
4/1 – Hi-Lo
Vinyl
4/1 – Shiverz
4/1 – Massane
Your Mom’s House
3/27 – Hip-Hop + R&B Night
3/28 – Open Jam
3/29 – Push Pass, Walking Shadows and more
3/30 – The Badman Birthday Bonanza: Gimme Hendrix, Gangsterish and more
3/31 – N.aimless Grassroots Hat Launch Party
4/1 – Pineo & Loeb Returns
4/2 – The Emerald Hour, Dead Man’s Alibi