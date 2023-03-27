This Week in Concerts – N3ptune, Dom Dolla, Keshi and More

This week in concerts, mark your calendars for some exciting performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which is kicking the Red Rocks 2023 season with Dom Dolla’s deep house vibes. Last year, we got some snow and a great set — round two? We’ll see. Regardless, there’ll be an afterparty at The Gothic Theatre.

Keshi will be performing at Cervantes Masterpiece this Tuesday, while Sabrina Carpenter will be gracing the stage at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday followed by another Keshi performance at Mission Ballroom on Thursday night. Friday night, gear up for Denver’s most electrifying act, N3ptune and Rusty Steve, at The Bluebird Theatre. Wes Watkins, another local favorite, will also be performing at Number 38.

If you’re an aspiring musician looking for a chance to showcase your talent, head over to Goosetown Tavern or Roxy on Broadway to showcase your instrumental skills, or Your Mom’s House and Temple to practice your DJ and producing skills.

3/31 – Chklte, Tony Acosta

4/1 – Carlo Lio

3/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Residency Finals – Ollie Mumbles VS. SLing Wave

3/30 – Phlo, Mantra Sounds and more

3/30 – Strange Bass Takeover: Lamebot, Madasvvy and more

3/31 – Abelation, Cambot and more

3/31 – Denver Bass Sounds and Bass Lab 15 Year Reunion: Acharya, Crowdrock and more

4/1 – Nic Baker, Villager and more

3/31 – Jaguar Stevens, Red Light Ritual and more

4/1 – Digg, Knifty Kick and more

3/27 – The Heavy Heavy, Alpenglow

3/28 – Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Julia Pratt

3/29 – Delta Rae

3/30 – Maggie Lindemann, Kailee Morgue

3/31 – N3ptune, Rusty Steve and more

4/1 – Town Mountain, Wood Belly and more

3/28 – Keshi, Deb Never and more

3/30 – Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Half Maxx and more

3/30 – Shift, Chmura, Danny Grooves and more

3/31 – Bumpin Uglies, The Bastard Suns

3/31 – Dumpstaphunk, Steely Dead

4/1 – Michal Menert, Frameworks and more

4/2 – Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma

3/30 – Eptic

3/31 – Eli & Fur

3/27 – Jon Gauer Octet

3/30 – Dotsero

3/31 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassador

3/31 – Ken Walker Sextet

4/1 – Ron Ivory’s Suite ti

4/1 – Steel Panther

4/2 – Key Glock

3/29 – Sell Farm, Sky Creature and more

3/30 – Drown Your Boots, Lonely Choir and more

4/1 – The Atomic Bitchwax, love Gang and more

4/2 – Dead Lifeboat, Vudu Sunshine and more

3/28 – Turn Up Tuesday

3/30 – Timberline Troubadours

4/1 – Dom Dolla After Party

3/31 – Eli Young Band

3/27 – Vlad Gershevich

3/28 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more

3/29 – Hump Day Funk Jam

3/30 – Dave Randon Trio

3/31 – Mile High Groove

4/1 – Mile High Groove

4/2 – Band of Randons

3/29 – Adelitas Way, Otherwise and more

4/1 – D.I., The Pitch Invasion and more

3/27 – Hide, Harpy and more

3/28 – Protomartyr, Immortal Nightbody

3/29 – Buckaroo Hullabaloo: Closet Whimsy, Loosely Rooted and more

3/30 – Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club

3/31 – Muscle Beach, Endless/Nameless and more

4/1 – Wild Powwers, Calamity and more

4/2 – Weedeater, High Tone Son of a Bitch and more

3/28 – Adam Bomb

3/28 – Dark Tuesdays

3/31 – Suicide Cages, Venom and Valor and more

4/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more

4/2 – Jonny Craig, Keep My Secrets and more

3/31 – Brownie

4/1 – Orchard Lounge

3/30 – SYZY, Yoto and more

3/31 – Chloe Caillet, Ham and more

4/1 – A Second Wind, Tate and more

4/1 – Mladic, Bodega Cats and more

4/1 – Soli

4/2 – Ransom Act, Dancing With Dante

3/28 – Archer Oh, Surely Tempo and more

3/29 – Dogs in A Pile, BKellz

3/30 – Ancient Echoes, Grenata Rose and more

3/31 – Ozone Jones, Mrs Nezbit and more

3/31 – N3ptune After Party

4/2 – Alex Hardesty, Divingbell and more

3/28 – Lady Wray

3/29 – Grayscale

3/31 – Broadway Rave (18+)

3/29 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Bombargo

4/1 – Taylor Scott Band, Dzirae Gold and more

3/29 – Keshi, Deb Never and more

3/30 – Sabrina Carpenter, Spill Tab

3/31 – The Disco Biscuits, Eminence Ensemble

4/1 – The Disco Biscuits, Cycles and more

3/29 – Passiflora

3/30 – The Joe Anderies Quintet

3/31 – David Bernot Quartet

4/1 – Derek Banach Quintet

4/2 – The Braxton Kahn Quartet

3/31 – Wes Watkins, High Lonesome

4/2 – Rick Lobato & Chuck Lettes, Chris Koza and more

3/27 – Jerry Cantrell, Thunderpussy

3/30 – Sub Focus, Dimension and more

3/31 – Atliens, Jkyl & Hyde and more

4/1 – Epik High

3/31 – Hype Y2K Dance Party

4/1 – Outlaw Country Revisited

3/28 – Morbid Angel, Revocation Angel

3/29 – Covenant, Voicecoil and more

3/31 – Teenage Bottlerocket, Brendan Kelly and more

3/31 – Dabin, Ray Volpe and more

4/1 – Dom Dolla, Patrick Topping and more

4/2 – Dom Dolla, LF System

3/28 – Open Mic

3/29 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

3/31 – Nicholas Fennel, Mina Raye

3/31 – Jade Oracle, Specific Ocean and more

4/1 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz

4/1 – Jordin Dearinger

4/1 – Brent Roach & The ACted Distracteds

4/2 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ TLoop

3/31 – Poundgame Addison

4/1 – Pricelexs

3/30 – Badvril, Transromantics and more

3/31 – Only Echoes, Abandons and more

4/1 – Celestial Wizard, The Band Repent and more

4/2 – Keep, Cherished and more

3/27 – Airiel, Wave Decay and more

3/28 – Camp Saint Helene, Shocker Mom and more

3/29 – Cal in Red, Mainland Break and more

3/30 – Record Hang After Party

3/31 – The Upper Strata, Spyderland and more

4/1 – Homebody, Magnolia Grove and more

3/27 – Inhaler

3/28 – The Wonder Years

3/31 – Emo Nite

4/1 – Death to All

3/30 – BYOUSB

3/30 – Kickoff to April: Nappy Roots

3/31 – Miss Dre

4/1 – Hi-Lo

4/1 – Shiverz

4/1 – Massane

3/27 – Hip-Hop + R&B Night

3/28 – Open Jam

3/29 – Push Pass, Walking Shadows and more

3/30 – The Badman Birthday Bonanza: Gimme Hendrix, Gangsterish and more

3/31 – N.aimless Grassroots Hat Launch Party

4/1 – Pineo & Loeb Returns

4/2 – The Emerald Hour, Dead Man’s Alibi