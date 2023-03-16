Ignore the Upsets at These Denver Sports Bars During March Madness

March is filled with many reasons for celebration (and drinking). Although St. Patrick’s Day and spring break remain top priorities, March Madness never falters as the month’s lead event. College basketball is rarely a first concern, but many choose to visit their favorite sports bar, dress in the colors of their alma mater and cheer on the team of a past, simpler life.

Whether you’re into rowdy or intimate scenes, or all you care about is the number of screens, Denver has many sports bars geared to host all. Here are our picks (in no particular order) that are made for your March Madness watch party this weekend.

Tom’s Watch Bar – Coors Field

Where: 1601 19th St., Unit 101, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Although it’s housed in Coors Field, baseball season is not the only time this place gets rowdy. With its over 155 screens, 360-degree viewing experience and extensive beer selection, Tom’s Watch Bar is definitely on the list of places to hit during the madness. During halftime or after the game’s conclusion, check out its Topgolf Swing Suites to draw out the excitement with its lounge seating, food and beverage service and more.

Society Sports & Spirits

Where: 1434 Blake St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of downtown, this popular sports bar is the home of “The Tailgate,” with cheap beer, hundreds of fans and many TVs to match. It is the official alum bar of dozens of teams, including the Broncos, Avalanche and Nuggets—an authentic hyper-local bar scene. Visit and sip on its rotating beers and watch your favorite.

Stoney’s Bar and Grill

Where: 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 1 to 10 p.m. and Monday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: A classic for most, this locally-owned, Colorado-themed sports and music bar is the beating heart of Capitol Hill. With three locations in the Denver area, it’s clear that Stoney’s sets the standard for sports bars. Its cheap eats and drinks are complemented by its 31 HD TVs, making it nearly impossible to be without an eyeshot of your team. It’s sure to have many NCAA specials as fans from all around pile into this standard.

Blake Street Tavern

Where: 2301 Blake St., Denver

When: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: When Blake Street Tavern is mentioned, it’s a no-brainer for most. This bar is a household name and a reliable site for beer, elevated bar food and sports. Nestled on the outskirts of the hustling Ballpark neighborhood, its friendly service and welcoming nature attract all. It’s got 70 TVs—that’s all you need to know.

Congress Park Taproom

Where: 833 Colorado Blvd., Denver

When: Open 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. for March Madness

The Lowdown: For a more laid-back location, visit Congress Park Taproom, a site slinging local beers in a snug atmosphere. With 30 craft taps, Colorado whiskey specials and 8 TVs, this choice has fewer distractions than most rowdy options. It offers free popcorn but few other food options, so bring your favorite munchies from its neighboring sites like Swing Thai, Falafel King and Dae Gee Korean BBQ.

Sports Column

Where: 1930 Blake St., Denver

When: Tuesday – Wednesday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

The Lowdown: This sports bar is the home of deals. With a killer happy hour, to-die-for drink specials and cheap eats, it’s a no-brainer. When was the last time you got a burger for $5.75? Its space is remodeled, with 22 giant TVs perfect for viewing. The standing room is unbeatable, and Sports Column guarantees a place for all fans, as long as you’re okay with rubbing some elbows.

RiNo Beer Garden

Where: 3800 Walnut St., Denver

When: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Beat your spring fever and relax on RiNo Beer Garden’s extensive patio, sprinkled with fire pits that fight the cold for you—if the beer doesn’t warm you up first. This pub-style restaurant and beer garden has all fans covered with 12 65″ TVs and unending, foamy beers. Its 60 taps are rotating, and the food is mouthwatering. The well-curated garden experience is a mindless retreat in itself.