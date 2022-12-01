Dig Into December — What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Super Mega Bien Launches New Menu

The Lowdown: Culinary powerhouse Dana Rodriguez is one of our state’s great treasures. Her second location Super Mega Bien, which primarily focuses on pan-Latin small plates, recently rolled out its new menu. Visit and try out its fresh food and booze — we promise you’ll leave satisfied.

Beaujolais & Beyond Offers French Food and Wine to Denver

The Lowdown: Although Beaujolais & Beyond has come and gone, there is more than enough time to enjoy the French offerings of Denver. Visit sites like Noisette, Margot and Bistro Vendôme to get a taste of the offerings at its 2022 event.

14 Festive Pop-up Bars in and Around Denver To Celebrate This Holiday Season

The Lowdown: The holidays are finally here, and Denver has the best holiday pop-up bars around. From classic Christmas to tiki-themed, each sip is sure to make December a little merrier. Choose your favorites to visit or try them all out — there’s no judgment here.

Welcome December with LeVita Beverage’s Boozy Holiday Party

The Lowdown: Tonight, the Banshee House in RiNo will erupt with holiday cheer. Brought to Denver by LeVita Beverages and NFH Entertainment, this holiday party is the perfect boozy celebration to kick off December.

Newly Opened

The Botanical Bakery of Denver Celebrates the Convergence of Florals and Pastries

The Lowdown: Located within local plant shop Birdsall & Co., the Botanical Bakery of Denver brings a unique twist to delicious pastries. Owner Dylah Ray found a way to combine her two deepest passions — baking and florals. Coffee, baked goods and a lively atmosphere are only the beginning of what this spot offers.

Pirate Alley Boucherie Brings New Orleans Style Hoagies and House-cured Meats

The Lowdown: What was once a pre-pandemic pop-up is now a beloved weekday lunch spot specializing in creations that highlight its house-made deli meats. Stop into Pirate Alley Boucherie to try its gumbo, classic Cubano, NOLA Style BBQ Shrimp Dip and more.

Public Offering Brewing Company Creates a Neighborhood of Beer-loving Friends

The Lowdown: With delicious beer, a homey atmosphere and a welcoming team — Public Offering Brewing Company has it all. The team behind it is passionate about creating a home away from home for all beer lovers. Visit and give this lively site a try.

Excuses to Celebrate

December 2: National Bartender Day

The Lowdown: Visit your favorite brewery or cocktail bar on December 2 to give some love to our under-appreciated bartenders. Need inspiration? Visit our Beer, Bars and Booze category.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new watering hole, check out Dry Land Distillery or Sky Bar.

December 9: National Pastry Day

The Lowdown: The holidays are the perfect time for pastries. On December 9, visit your favorite site for baked goods and enjoy a sweet treat.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new bakery to visit, try The Botanical Bakery of Denver or Bakery Four.

December 17: National Syrup Day

The Lowdown: Everyone’s favorite part of breakfast or brunch is syrup. Visit your favorite morning spot on December 17 to enjoy a tower of pancakes or french toast.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new breakfast spot, check out Jacks’s Bar & Grill or Fox Run Cafe.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Colorado Gives Day 2022

When: December 6

The Lowdown: Although the holidays are for spending time with friends and family, they are also the perfect time to give back. Support Denver Food Rescue by donating to those around you. Colorado Gives Day has become our state’s largest 24-hour giving event. Since its beginning, it has raised more than $362 million for non-profits across the Mile High. Donate now to support its $65,000 goal and make Denver a little brighter.