14 Festive Pop-Up Bars in and Around Denver To Celebrate This Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… and themed pop-up bars are finally here to ring in the season. Whether it’s Jack Skellington stumbling upon “Christmas Town” or a kitschy tiki bar with a fresh blanket of snow — there’s something lively and boozy for everyone.

Check out these 14 Denver pop-up bars that are sure to house the best holiday sips and make this season just a little merrier.

Tinseltown: Nightmare Before Xmas

Where: 3501 Wazee St Suite #100, Denver

The Lowdown: Tinseltown is coming to Zeppelin Station to fill the space with Burtonesque decorations from hanging baubles and trees to an intimate list of festive cocktails. This experience is open Wednesday through Sunday until December 30. Tickets ($13) include entrance into the immersive bar and one complimentary cocktail upon arrival.

Snowdrift at Adrift

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Colorado’s winter weather has taken over this otherwise tropical tiki spot. Adrift’s annual blizzard-themed pop-up Snowdrift is complete with faux piles of fresh powder, an icicle-kissed bar, heated patio and a holiday food and drink menu. Cocktails like its Midnight Nog, a pina colada-inspired eggnog fashioned with pineapple, dark rums, coconut cream, cinnamon and Falernum or its Cranberry Thyme with bourbon, amaretto, absinthe, ginger and cinnamon are sure to warm your belly on freezing nights.

Similar to this pop-up, the restaurant itself will host a different thematic event every week from November 29 through December 31. Every Thursday, events range from an ugly sweater contest to a drag show with host Queen Stella Diver. More information about these events and reservations can be found here.

Blazing Bright Holiday Bar

Where: 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood

The Lowdown: This limited-time holiday experience brings sleigh shots and other creative cocktails to the Tech Center. Located at the Hilton Denver Inverness inside the Fireside Bar and Grill, the Blazing Bright Holiday pop-up bar will also include light bites, charcuterie boards, a Bah-Humbug hot cocoa bar and oversized festive decor. Blazing Bright is available Tuesdays through Saturdays from November 25 through December 31. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Sippin’ Santa at The Arvada Tavern

Where: 5707 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

The Lowdown: This prohibition-era tavern in Arvada is transforming its upstairs bar into the annual Beachbum Berry’s Sippin’ Santa experience. While Denver is far from the North Pole, this boozy event transports its guests to Santa’s Northern tiki bar. Some funky cocktails include a Kris Kringle Colada ($15) with dark Jamaican rum, amaro, allspice liqueur, lime, pineapple and cream of coconut and its Holiday on Ice ($14) made with vodka, dark-roast cold brew, condensed milk, ancho chile liqueur and cinnamon syrup. Sippin’ Santa is open Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to close.

Get Lit at The Mansion on Colfax

Where: 1509 N. Marion St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Mansion on Colfax is taking the phrase “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” to a new level. This month-long pop-up focuses on non-traditional holiday décor and boozy cocktails to help you Get Lit this holiday season.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Where: Its Union Station, Estes Park, Golden, Greenwood Village and Louisville locations

The Lowdown: Every year, the Miracle pop-up bars take over the Denver metro area with a fully immersive and festive atmosphere. The bar menu includes cocktails ranging from a sweet cranberry-infused Christmapolitan to a cozy hot buttered rum. This spot is excellent for picture ops with wall-to-ceiling Christmas wallpaper, garland, lights dangling above and glassware. The pop-up runs from November 21 through December 31. More information and reservations are available here.

My Neighbor Felix

Where: 1801 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the Highlands, My Neighbor Felix transforms its bar into the highly-coveted Felix Navidad pop-up with a nutcracker theme and traditional Christmas decorations. The menu features many holiday cocktails, from spiked hot cocoa to edible cookie shot glasses. Reservations can be made here.

Bohemian Biergarten

Where: 2017 13th St., Boulder

The Lowdown: This Central European gastro-pub has undergone a holiday makeover for December. While beer is always available at this Biergarten, some festive cocktails include a Frosty the Snow margarita and its Under the Mistletoe drink centered on vodka and pomegranate liqueur. Reservations can be made here.

Après in the Clouds

Where: 245 Columbine St., Denver

The Lowdown: Hosted by Cherry Creek’s Halcyon hotel, Après in the Clouds is a winter-themed experience with curling, cabanas, tailgating, stargazing and more. The rooftop curling patch for $200 ($100 curling rink fee + $100 food and beverage fee) is available for groups of two to six and includes a cozy cabana finished with one bottle of prosecco. More information and reservations can be found here.

Merry Litmas at Ironton Distillery

Where: 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: RiNo’s Ironton Distillery will host a Merry Litmas pairing bar experience on December 10th and 17th. Tickets run for $40 per person and include three cocktails and three paired plates inside its private, festively decorated bar room. This limited menu includes house-made Stracciatella, lamb lollipops and liqueur truffles with pistachio mouse. More information about this event can be found here.

Santa Baby Pop-Up at ViewHouse

Where: Its Ballpark, Centennial and Littleton locations

The Lowdown: ViewHouse is in the process of morphing into a Santa Baby-themed pop-up with a full Christmas cocktail menu and festive decorations. This bar’s cheery cocktails include its Merry Margarita ($13), Coconut Snow Drift ($12) and Naughty ($14) and Nice Old Fashioned ($12). More information can be found here.

Sleigh Bar at Milepost Zero

Where: 1601 19th St. Ste. 150, Denver

The Lowdown: All December, Milepost Zero hosts its Sleigh Bar holiday pop-up complete with floor-to-ceiling decorations, seasonal-inspired cocktails and holiday events. Some drink options include a Mrs. Claus’ Martini, Brr-bon Eggnog and The Polar Espresso. If you’re looking for something festive to fill your weekends, check out its events for all ages including ice skating, Elf or Home Alone trivia and a drag show brunch. More information about events can be found here.

Polar Bear Express

Where: 3301 Tejon St., Denver

The Lowdown: Seňor Bear is celebrating the holiday season with its 5th Annual Polar Bear Express from December 12 through January 8. All its dishes are featured alongside Seňor Bear’s regular menu, while the cocktails include a vegan spiked hot chocolate and cold-buttered maple whiskey shot skis to name a couple. Reservations can be made here.

Bezel Lodge

Where: 1550 Court Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: Bezel Cocktail Lounge has launched its winter popup-Bezel Lodge with the coziest atmosphere, ski-themed décor, outdoor heat lamps, a chairlift and warm specialty cocktails. This bar transports you to Vail, Aspen or Keystone without sitting through all the ski traffic.

The menu has incorporated three brand new dishes including steak tartare with quail egg, Muesli crostini with a butternut squash purée, hard seared mushrooms and foie, and a Bavarian pretzel with apple mustard. Some of the new cocktails include a peppermint cocoa, winter spiced old fashioned, and snow sludge-tini. The pop-up is open now through the New Year and reservations are required for parties of eight or more.

Updated on November 29 to add Bezel Lodge.