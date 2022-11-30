Welcome December with LeVita Beverage’s Boozy Holiday Party

Recently launched LeVita Beverages shares a love for the holidays as we all do. The team behind it all is cementing this fact by opening December with a holiday party — one filled to the brim with carefully crafted drinks and delicious bites. Tomorrow night, The Banshee House in RiNo will erupt with holiday cheer for all to hear and enjoy.

Created by Colorado native Tyler Goddard, LeVita Beverages offers high-end and complex cocktails — ready to enjoy with the ease of a pour. Picture the type you’d visit a cocktail bar to find. “The popularity of canned cocktails and pre-batched classics inspired me to do craft cocktails that could be replicated as mocktails. I saw that this concept could not only be beneficial to the individual but also catering companies, large venues and bars,” Goddard explained.

Besides filling a gap in the market, Goddard is excited to unite the community by creating more events for all to participate in. Centered around these beverages and local eats, LeVita’s holiday party is just one example of the positive experience its team creates. “Events are incredibly important to the company because it gives us a chance to bring the community together to try each of our cocktails in a fun and inviting atmosphere. While we will have the bar fully stocked with LeVita cocktails, we bring in various food vendors to pair our exotic cocktails with some amazing bites,” he said.

At its holiday party, multiple Denver gems will cater eats to keep all energized throughout the night. These spots include Sapore Prime Italian, Aperitivo and Joey Parm’s Pizza. Small bites provided by Aperitivo and Sapore are included in a $22 ticket purchase, while Joey Parm’s will be selling whole personal pizzas on-site. Along with food, a DJ set from Backdoor Sessions will partner with its buzzing atmosphere.

There’s a cocktail for everyone at this event — no matter your spirit preference. If gin fits your fancy, go for its Asian Fusion ($13) with lychee, ube and lemon. Vodka lovers are welcome to enjoy a Figtion ($13) with vanilla and lemon, but tequila enthusiasts should reach for its Spicy Yuzu Margarita ($13), complete with habanero, ginger, basil, yuzu and lemon. For those who wish to celebrate the holiday season accurately, choose its Winter Special ($13), fashioned with Rum, macadamia milk, vanilla and allspice. Produced by NFH Entertainment and LeVita Beverages, all are welcome to attend and relish this joyful experience.

LeVita Beverage’s Holiday party is on December 1 from 6 p.m. through 12 a.m. at the Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St, Denver. Visit its website to purchase tickets.

All images courtesy of LeVita Beverages and NFH Entertainment.