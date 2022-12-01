Public Offering Brewing Company Creates a Neighborhood of Beer-loving Friends

On November 18, Public Offering Brewing Company’s welcoming doors opened and gifted Denver a new place to gather. This site offers the community an approachable space for beer lovers while celebrating all brews and local ingredients. The partners are committed to ensuring that each patron who enters the space feels an overwhelming sense that Public Offering Brewing Company is their home away from home.

Founder and head brewer Cody Higginbottom experimented as a garage-brewer long before he started this new adventure. After moving to Denver in 2006 with a degree in chemistry, Higginbottom and friends used an at-home brewing kit as an excuse to get together and create. After many upgrades to this system, a love for brewing was born.

Higginbottom knew his heart was at home within the brewing industry — now was the time to take a chance and go for it. After many hours of training and interning with breweries that he admired, a talent was crafted. The search for a perfect space began in 2019, but with the pandemic delay, the lease for the current location of Public Offering Brewing Company was not signed until March 2021. Located at 1736 S. Broadway, this brewery is now a beautiful open space complete with high metal beams, wooden barrels and golden lighting to create a distinct homey feeling.

“Our goal here is to make everyone feel like our brewery is their brewery, and part of that is just in the overall layout,” Higginbottom explained. “We’ve got a pretty open space: There’s almost a 270-degree view of the brewing area and the brew house itself. So we want people to feel like since they can see the process, they can be part of the process in that regard.”

The team’s primary motivation is to create a community among their Denver neighbors in an open and welcoming location. Because this site is a small and local neighborhood brewery, the hope is to engage all and make customers feel as though they are an essential part of the space — in whatever form that may be. “We’re just trying to create one big neighborhood of beer-loving friends,” he described. “No matter what kind of walk of life or location you come from, you can always bond with somebody else over a beer.”

Despite just recently wetting its feet, Public Offering Brewing Company is already looking forward to exciting plans. Higginbottom hopes to gain more connections with his community and local businesses while also promoting local charities. Considering beer, the team aspires to achieve about 95% of revenue within the brewery down the line. This includes obtaining equipment to start canning their own beer — a goal that Higginbottom is excited to accomplish in the near future.

The team is immensely grateful for the outpour of love and support from their already-established community leading up to and following the grand opening. Stop by to enjoy a beer and possibly meet some new friends — this home is open to all.

Public Offering Brewing Company is located at 1736 S. Broadway, Denver. It is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 12 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Mondays. Its list of beers on tap can be viewed on its website.

All photography courtesy of Public Offering Brewing Co.