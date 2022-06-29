Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend: 6/29 – 7/3

Denver has some shimmering events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with cool sips at Cocktail for a Cause and end it with a bang during Independence Eve at Civic Center Park. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, June 29

Cocktail for a Cause

When: June 29 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of June, you can order a Center Stage cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to the Center on Colfax.

Wednesday Paella Party at Ultreia

When: June 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $65 for two at entry

The Lowdown: Soak up the warm sun on the patio with a Paella Party. Ultreia hosts its Wednesday night special of Paella Valenciana, salad, seasonal pintxos and wine for two for only $65. Make sure to arrive early as the paella sells out fast.

Beer and Charcuterie Pairing

When: June 29, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. Locations

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Cheese Meat Board for a Beer and Charcuterie Pairing. You can delight in an array of delectable meats, cheese and accouterments with a flight of five four-ounce brews for a tasty afternoon.

The Unreal Garden

When: June 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Verse Immersive, 500 16th Street Mall #261, Denver

Cost: $13.99 – $29.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Verse Immersive partners with Enklu to present The Unreal Garden. You can explore an immersive augmented reality exploration of your inner child with animal characters, different landscapes and an interactive story.

Thursday, June 30

Fit & Rock

When: June 30, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents Fit & Rock. The event features a thrilling workout session with Inward Fitness. You can heat up with a HIIT-style session and sweat it out. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate.

Wildermiss at Meow Wolf Denver

When: June 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the wonders of Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station while jamming out to a live performance from Wildermiss. The local indie rock band will play in the mind-blowing immersive installation.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 30, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and taste bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch Almost Famous on a 30-foot projector.

PUNKETRY at Stanley

When: June 30, 6 p.m.

Where: Fashion Factory Stanley, 2501 Dallas St. Ste 200, Aurora

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Fashion Factory Stanley partners with Mutiny Information Cafe to combine poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create Punketry at Stanley. This Wednesday you can listen to acts of spoken word from Jen Mattioni, Aimee Herman, Johnny Osi and more.

Scoop of Jazz

When: June 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can shimmy to the music in the summer night’s heat and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Friday, July 1

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: July 1 – 3

Where: Cherry Creek, 14076 E. Briarwood Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CherryArts presents the 31st Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features a gathering of hundreds local and national artists, interactive art activities, live music and more. You can sip on drinks, delight in food and watch live performances while perusing the giant art showcase.

Summer Affogato at Aviano

When: July 1 – 4, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Aviano Coffee, 244 Detroit St., Denver and 215 St. Paul St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Aviano Coffee teams up with Right Cream to present a Summer Affogato. You can cool off with an Affogato or an Affogato Sundae starting at $7 while exploring the Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

FAN EXPO Denver

When: July 1 – 3

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, purchase passes here

The Lowdown: FAN EXPO Denver is back in the city for its official event. You can meet celebrities, dress up in your best cosplay, explore comic books galore and more during the three-day convention.

First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk

When: July 1, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Insider Her Studio for the First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk. You can explore local art, listen to live music, sip beverages at pop-up bars and more throughout the night.

Freedom Kölsch Release

When: July 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with a Freedom Kölsch Release. Copper Kettle Brewing Company offers the light brew with subtle fruit notes on draft and in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans to go.

Say No to Beerflation: Five Dollar Beers!

When: July 1 – 3

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery makes a stand with Say No to Beerflation: Five Dollar Beers! You can imbibe in $5 brews throughout the weekend along with a release of a new session IPA and a lemon-pomegranate shandy.

Fireworks Game at Coors Field

When: July 1 – 2

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Join in on a classic Denver tradition and watch the Colorado Rockies go head to head with the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by a fireworks show. The spectacle takes place after the game ends, so plan on staying late if the game has extra innings. The iconic fireworks show is well worth the wait.

Saturday, July 2

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: July 2, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during a Saturday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Independence Day on Larimer Square

When: July 2 – 3

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th St. and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Larimer Square celebrates the Fourth of July with an Independence Day Weekend. You can explore the square with local music, a scavenger hunt, chark art and more.

STILLness

When: July 2, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum partners up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session held within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: July 2 – 3

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with some hilarious local comedians. You can let out a laugh throughout the two-day show and experience some crazy wrestling.

MCA Penny Admission

When: July 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at entry or register here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver returns with its Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for a penny, that is right — only one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Clarissa Tossin: Falling From Earth, Guadalupe Maravilla: Purring Monsters with Mirrors on Their Backs and Tania Candiani: For the Animals.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $49.99 here

The Lowdown: Start Independence Day with a bang during Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch. The event features the annual fireworks display that will light up the Denver skyline after the park closes. The show is free with a park or season pass.

Sunday, July 3

Red, White + Views Rooftop Party

When: July 3, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Red Barber gets patriotic with a Red, White + Views Rooftop Party. You can sip on cocktails, snack on complimentary bites and watch fireworks on the rooftop.

Independence Eve at 54thirty

When: July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your red, white and blue on at Independence Eve at 54thirty. The event features a cool summer night to take a spot on the rooftop for the perfect view to watch firework shows in downtown Denver.

Drag Bingo Brunch

When: July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts a Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch with bottomless mimosas while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park

When: July 3, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Fourth of July during Independence Eve at Civic Center Park. The event features a firework show, wine and craft beer gardens, live music from the Colorado Symphony and more. Make sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on to enjoy the fireworks display once it gets dark.

Mark Your Calendar

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: July 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $11.95 for members, $14,95 for nonmembers, tickets available here

B-Side Music Friday

When: July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, tickets available here

Learning Ancient Textile Techniques: Shabori and Indigo Dyeing

When: July 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $83, tickets available here

Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway

When: July 17, 4 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $40, tickets available here