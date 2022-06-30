11 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Month – Fashion Edition

The summer heat keeps reaching higher heights, as does the fashion scene in Denver. As we head into the mid-month of the summer, we’ve compiled a list of runway shows, fashion events, and happenings in July.

Friday, July 8th

Slay the Runway

When: July 8, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Roser ATLAS Center, ATLAS Black Box Experimental Studio (ATLS B2 level), 1125 18th St, Boulder

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This event represents a two-week-long process. From sewing to make-up, participant teens of the LGBTQIA+ community have come together to produce their very own fashion runway show. This one-night event will host the beautiful final products of such intensive workshops.

Friday, July 8

Glowin’ & Growin’ Happy Humans Project & Modern Nomad

When: July 8, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Enjoy some local Denver drinks while admiring the presentation of local sustainable fashion brands, clothes that have been produced with consideration for the many environmental challenges the fashion industry deals with. Glowin’ & Growin’ is teaming up with the neighborhood charity Lincoln Hills Cares to give every penny from the event’s sales to protecting the environment and advancing its goal of emphasizing sustainability.

Saturday, July 9

Void Studios Upcycling Show

When: July 9, starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock Street, Denver.

Cost: $35-400

The Lowdown: This event is unique in the fact that it presents its viewers with a live challenge. The challenge itself will take place between four stylists whose task is to upcycle a total of 8 looks for the runway. Specifically, stylists must reuse (discarded items or materials) in a way that results in the creation of something better or more valuable than the original.

Sunday, July 10

Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale

When: July 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight

Cost: VIP Hour is $25, capped at 150 tickets for exclusive, first-look access, a free drink and a tote bag. General Admission is $15, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with one free drink. Free admission is for the final two hours of the sale from 1-3 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Featuring 12 Denver-based female-owned and operated boutiques, the Denver Boutique Warehouse sale combines fashion and charity. With 50-75% off of select styles from Stitch Boutique, Lady Jones, Melrose + Madison, Blush, Pinks, Kismet / True, Denver Darling, Paisley + Park, Jewelius, Meraki Moon, Beat Boutique and Patterns + Pops, proceeds go towards the RMA’s Children’s Foundation.

Monday, July 11

Clementine’s Arvada Grand Opening

When: July 11, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Clementine’s Arvada, 5665 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Clementine’s Salon is opening its third location in Arvada, just in time for summer. The grand opening event will feature live music, light food, skin consultations, gift bags for the first 50 attendees and more. The salon will offer hair and skin services in addition to a cocktail lounge and a unique beauty shopping experience.

Sunday, July 17

P!NK R!NO Outdoor Queer and Allied Vendor Market

When: July 17, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Experience an event that encompasses several vendors that celebrate some of the creations of queer and allied vendors across the Denver area. Find vendors selling clothing to home decor (and so much more) from more than 20 different sellers. The name of the event stems from a historical symbol, the pink rhino, which has long been used to represent the queer community.

Sunday, July 17

Denver Fashion Week Model Workshop

When: July 17, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock Street, Denver

Cost: $40

The Lowdown: In preparation for Denver Fashion Week model auditions, this event calls for all aspiring models to come together to learn the hearty fundamentals of a fashion runway show walk. The workshop aims to prepare models for the upcoming Denver Fashion Week fall auditions for the chance to walk in the runway shows from November 12–20.

Sunday, July 24

Denver LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo

When: July 24, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Lionsgate Event Center, 1055 South 112th Street, Lafayette

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted by RainbowWeddingNetwork, this afternoon event invites the curiosity for inspirational ideas for couples’ special day. Partners who plan to soon be wed can meet and greet with many LGBTQ+ wedding professionals. The event includes raffle prizes, drinks and food to enjoy while participants explore the many ways to create their dream wedding.

Saturday, July 30

The Collective Hosted by INHERENT

When: July 30, 3 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Kinship Landing, 415 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Colorado-based menswear brand INHERENT focuses on preparing men for the obstacles life throws their way both fashionably and mentally. In addition to the brand’s extensive menswear collection, Foundation by INHERENT aims to address men’s mental health and support local men in getting the help and resources they need. The Collective is an initiative of yearly events to raise money and awareness for Foundation by INHERENT. The Collective events have helped provide counseling and professional resources for 10 men, with a goal to help more men struggling to gain access to resources to improve their mental and emotional beings. In addition to a fashion show, the event will have food, games and live music.

Sunday, July 31

Thrift-pop: Monthly Denver Market Presented by ThriftCon

When: July 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market Parking Lot, 2631 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Thriftcon Denver brings the best vintage pieces from around the world. Having been ranked the #1 vintage clothing and collectible convention worldwide, there are sure to be some highly unique hand-picked pieces to scouer through. This monthly market provides free entrance and access to 40 selected vendors. Experience authentic pieces accompanied by good food and music.

Sunday, July 31

Denver Fashion Week Model auditions

When: July 31

10 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:30 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:30 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

2 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

3:30 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

Where: TBA

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The largest fashion event in Colorado, Denver Fashion Week (DFW), features models, local businesses, national companies and up-and-coming designers. This event invites traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 8-13 and 14+ to join this legendary community of high fashion.

This month contains many unique and uplifting events to further spark our joy this summer. Through inclusivity and the celebration of creativity, these events invite us to participate in the ever-growing fashion community here in Denver.