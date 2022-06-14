Calling All Models: Denver Fashion Week Fall 2022 Model Casting

It’s never too early to be thinking about the next Denver Fashion Week (DFW). DFW is returning for the Fall 2022 season from November 12-20. In anticipation of Denver’s largest fashion showcase, there will be auditions for traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 8-13 and 14+ with a strong runway presence to walk the DFW Fall ’22 runway.

Sign-ups for model auditions are now live on the DFW Fall 2022 Kids and Adults Model Auditions Form. Auditions will take place on Sunday, July 31. The location is to be announced soon. Casting is open to all agencies and independent models, as well as models of any shape, size, height, gender and color.

It’s also highly recommended that models attend DFW Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway. The workshop, hosted by model coordinator Nikki Strickler, will take place on July 17 at Void Studios. This will be a great opportunity for anyone ages 8 and up to refine their runway walk and prepare for auditions.

More information on the workshop can be found HERE.

Casting times are based on age and height so please read carefully when selecting a time slot.

When: Sunday, July 31

10:00 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:30 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:30 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

2:00 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

3:30 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

In order to see everyone’s figure and book accordingly, it’s required that models come to auditions dressed in the following:

Women MUST wear black tank tops, tight jeans or pants, and heels.

Men MUST wear black t-shirts and jeans.

NOTES: No guests are allowed for models over the age of 17. Guests will have to wait outside.

Parking is limited. Rideshare, Uber or Lyft are highly recommended.

DFW casting sign-up–>> HERE

DFW model workshop sign up–>> HERE