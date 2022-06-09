Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back again and set to take place November 12-20. In preparation for the fall shows, model coordinator Nikki Strickler is hosting a workshop on July 10.

Who: Anyone 8 years or older interested in walking at DFW.

When: July 10 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Void Studios. 1790 South Bannock Street, Denver.

Cost: $40. Register here.

The Lowdown: Leading up to the official DFW Fall ’22 model audition on Sunday, July 31, DFW model coordinator Nikki Strickler is hosting a two-hour workshop that will teach the fundamentals of walking the runway. Attendees will learn posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, poses and backstage etiquette. For new or experienced models, the workshop aims to prepare those interested in walking in this season’s Denver Fashion Week. Models should arrive in tight-fitted clothing (skinny jeans, leggings, tanks) and wear either heels or dress shoes.

