26 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some bright events lined up this week. Kick it off by sipping and raising funds with Cocktail for a Cause and end it by celebrating moms at a Denver Mother’s Day 5k. Whatever the week has designed for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 2

Cocktail for a Cause

When: May 2 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of May, you can order a Cityscapes Mexican lager with a Paloma shot and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to CHOW.

Tuesday, May 3

Ciders & Sides

When: May 3, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $33, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts for a Ciders & Sides event. You can nosh on a pairing of four different sushi rolls complemented by a flight of four ciders for a fresh afternoon.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: May 3, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Strut your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Holding Up: Stories from Conservation

When: May 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Holding Up: Stories from Conservation. You can hear from Gina Laurin the Associate Director of Conservation, Spencer Alred the Mountmaker Manager, Allison McCloskey the Senior Textile Conservator and Aaron Burgess the Associate Objects Conservator discuss the caring of artworks and preparation for display.

Wednesday, May 4

An Evening with Elizabeth Gilbert

When: May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $40 – $68, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience An Evening with Elizabeth Gilbert. You can hear from Gilbert, the author of the hit novel Eat Pray Love and her newest novel City of Girls, live for a memorable evening.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: May 4, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem presents an Uncorked! Comedy Show. The event features an evening of wine and comedy with sets from local comedians. You can sip on Infinite Monkey wine while laughing all night long.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: May 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver gets fantastical with Adult-Verse. You can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

May the 4th Be With You Celebration

When: May 4, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Distillery, 1879 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to all things Star Wars with a May the 4th Be With You Celebrate. You can sip on Star Wars-themed cocktails, watch Star Wars films and more throughout the day.

Thursday, May 5

Artist Conversation and Walk Through

When: May 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents an Artist Conversation and Walk Through with artist Dyani White Hawk. You can hear from White Hawk as she gives a walkthrough of the Dyani White Hawk: Speaking to Relatives for an artsy evening.

Cinco de Mayo at Terminal Bar

When: May 5, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Terminal Bar celebrates Cinco de Mayo. You can grab specialty Patron margaritas by stepping on a Patron bike to blend your own with a bit of pedal power, snack on tacos and more throughout the day.

Star Wars Trivia

When: May 5, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge of the Star Wars universe during a Star Wars Trivia night. Fiction Beer company hosts the evening with five rounds of trivia, special themed prizes, bites from Tula Tapas food truck and more.

Mister Oso’s Taco Bear When: May 5, 12 – 10 p.m. Where: Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Mister Oso is elevating Taco Bell with a Cinco de Mayo pop-up dubbed Taco Bear. The Taco Bear Platter offers Mexican Pizza, Gordo Crunches, Smokey Fiesta Potatoes and a Crunch ‘Rap for $30. You can also wash everything down with spiked Baja Blasts and Code Reds.

Mister Oso Taco Take-Over at Señor Bear

When: May 5, 10 a.m.

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mister Oso is popping up at Señor Bear for a Taco Take-Over. The event that celebrates Cinco de Mayo serves up a menu of tacos such as Birria, Pork Carnitas, Bacalaito Battered Fish and Cauliflower al Pastor.

Friday, May 6

First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk

When: May 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Insider Her Studio for a First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk. You can explore local art, listen to live music, sip beverages at pop-up bars and more throughout the night.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: May 6 – 7

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get sugary sweet with the Colorado Chocolate Festival. The festival offers thousands of samples of chocolates, vendors offering all things chocolate and a chance to grab a super sweet Mother’s Day gift.

First Friday Art Walk

When: May 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the evening.

Saturday, May 7

Lumonics Immersed

When: May 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory adventure with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

MCA Penny Admission

When: May 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at entry or register here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver returns with its Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for a penny, that is right — only one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Eamon Ore-Giron: Competing With Lightning/Rivalizando con el Relámpago and Dyani White Hawk: Speaking to Relatives.

MobCraft Dee Tacko Tap Takeover

When: May 7, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain presents a MobCraft Dee Tacko tap takeover. You can imbibe in a MobCraft brew on tap while snacking on bties from Dee Tacko throughout the day.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: May 7, 1 -4 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Saturday you can watch musician Paul DeHaven perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Denver Derby Party

When: May 7, 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $125 – $275, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Derby Party is back, this year at McGregor Square. You can watch the Kentucky Derby on the big LED screen within the square, sip on drinks and grab bites from the surrounding restaurants for a kicking soiree.

Fourth Anniversary Party

When: May 7, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts its Fourth Anniversary Party. The event features special beer releases, traditional Mexican games, music and giveaways to honor four years of achievements. You can grab a glass of Cervecería brew and cheers to four years of craft Mexican culture.

Aspen Wood Aged Tripel Release

When: May 7, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery hosts an Aspen Wood Aged Tripel Release. The abbey-style tripel ale is aged on aspen wood from Locke + Co Distilling for a distinct taste. You can sip on the brew while nibbling on dishes from Surf to Slopes.

Sunday, May 8

Drag Bingo Brunch

When: May 8, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts a Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch bursting with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes, snagging ticket giveaways to BenDeLaCreme’s show at Summit and more. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Music in the Galleries

When: May 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum returns with its Music in the Galleries series. You can take a seat in the galleries of the museum, surrounded by art to listen to a live performance from Patrick Hyatte on the violin and Ernie Carbajal on the cello.

Denver Mother’s Day 5k

When: May 8, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver’s City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Denver Mother’s Day 5k. You can take a 5k run around Denver’s City Park in honor of Mother’s Day and end the race with pancakes, sausage and coffee for a refuel.

Mark Your Calendar

Logan Lecture

When: May 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Indigenous Film

When: May 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Expanded Histories

When: May 14, 9:30 a.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $30, tickets available here

Casting Forward: A One-Night-Only Video Premiere Event

When: May 18, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10-$30, tickets available here