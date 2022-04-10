10 Local Gifts to Treat Mom This Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to find the perfect gift to show the mother figure in your life how much you love and appreciate her. 303 Magazine compiled a list of 10 local and affordable gifts to make this Mother’s Day special.

Motherlove

Where: Various locations

Website: motherlove.com

The Lowdown: For more than 30 years, Fort Collins-based Motherlove has provided millions of mothers with trusted herbal remedies that support expecting and new moms from bump to baby. Ready-to-gift Nurturing Life Gift Box ($74.99) is a wrapped and ready-to-gift box that includes Nipple Cream, Diaper Balm, Pregnant Belly Salve, Birth & Baby Oil, Everyday Baby Balm and Sitz Bath Spray.

wordshop

Where: 3180 Meade St, Denver

Website: wordshopdenver.com

The Lowdown: This unique paperie is adorned with stationary, accessories and trinkets alike that will provide both love and a good laugh to your mom this Mother’s Day. Owner Jill Alyn and Lead Designer Ray Edelman have crafted a shop that features goodies from local artisans and designers. Besides the comfortable ambiance and loving atmosphere, wordshop carries a variety of items perfect for Mother’s Day, including trendy hair accessories and silly greetings cards. wordshop also specializes in custom stationary for events, weddings, special occasions, etc.

Belong Designs

Where/website: all items are available to order online at belongdesigns.com

The Lowdown: Spring is near, and for the mom looking to enjoy time outdoors in the lovely spring Colorado weather, look no further. Belong Designs offers a collection of garments ans accessories meant to withstand outdoor activities and look good while doing so.

This Colorado-based brand was founded in 2013 with the mission of enjoying not just the destination, but the journey. For adventurous mom’s look no further as a gift from Belong Designs is sure to prepare her for anything.

Vander Jacket

Where: Pop up at Cherry Creek Sneak

Website: vanderjacket.com

The Lowdown: Is your mom active yet stylish? Vander Jacket’s got you covered on gift-giving this Mother’s Day. Made in Denver, these running jackets are sure to keep an active mom warm on brisk Colorado mornings and can help her make a fashion statement at the same time.

Vander Jacket offers an abundance of designs including bold prints and colors. In a state where running is the norm, Vander Jacket serves as wearable, stylish and unique gifts to show your mom that she’s loved.

YUCCA

Where: Online for now with a storefront opening at 2843 Fairfax St, Denver soon.

Website: shopyucca.co

The Lowdown: Is your mom sleek, modern or sophisticated? Does she love interior design and fashion? Located in Denver, Yucca is a boutique that carries home and apparel goods in neutral tones and definite shapes. The storefront focuses on sustainability and aims to only offer products that were ethically made or sourced. These minimalist pieces are timeless and chic, making for a gift that will never be forgotten.

LOVA

Where: 2042 Arapahoe St., Denver

Website: lovaco.com

The Lowdown: Being a mom is tough work. Why not give mom a little nudge towards relaxation? Past the moms who like some psychoactive effects (we support and salute you), LOVA offers a boutique dispensary experience to shop for CBD (read: non-psychactive) products. LOVA offers both recreational and medicinal marijuana products. Shopping in person not your thing anymore? No problem. LOVA offers order ahead and in-store pickup.

Lady Jane Cannabis

Where: Sold at various dispensaries in the Denver Metro Area, like Green Rino, Mile High and Karmaceuticals

Website: ladyjanelife.com

The Lowdown: Lady Jane was founded in 2017 in Colorado by a solo female entrepreneur on a mission to develop a product as an alternative to opioids, narcotics and other prescription pill use. The owner started it after losing her friend to opioid addiction and hopes to help people through plant medicine. The brand believes each step of the process matters to be a premium cannabis product with life-changing effects. When looking to supply mom with some high-quality cannabis this holiday, look no further than this women-empowered supplier.

Jubilee Roasting Co.

Where: 1075 Park Ave W, Suite 110, Denver

Website: jubileeroastingco.com

The Lowdown: Little ones (or big ones) got you worn out? Jubilee Roasting Co. will cater to your every caffeinated whim. Try out the subscription service with freshly roasted coffee delivered right to mom’s doorstep for the gift that keeps on giving.

Dana Birke Designs

Where: 1178 Lee Hill Dr, Boulder

Website: danabirkedesigns.com

The Lowdown: Dana Birke Designs is a small jewelry studio located in the foothills of Boulder and makes handmade jewelry inspired by natural landscapes for the everyday look. Treat the mother figures in your life to the Full Moon in Pearl Earrings ($74), Major Moonstone Necklace ($79), Crowned Jewel Necklace ($128) or Guardian Angel Necklace ($80).

Beet & Yarrow Florist

Where: 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Website: beetandyarrow.com

The Lowdown: Nestled in The Source Hotel, Beet & Yarrow‘s flower, gift and plant shop offers a carefully curated selection of make-your-own bouquets, handmade ceramics, house plants, curiosities and more that any mom would adore. See their Mother’s Day Collection here.