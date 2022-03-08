70+ Women Business Owners and Entrepreneurs to Support in and Around Denver

At 303 Magazine, we strive to support small businesses with a focus on the local, independent economy. We believe through the lens of people who continually contribute to the Mile High City’s evolution, readers will learn to love Denver just as much as we do. Today marks International Women’s Day. To celebrate, we compiled a woman-owned business directory to help share those who deserve to be seen.
This year’s theme is “equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” Take a look at these femme-presenting individuals who are leaving their mark on the city and beyond.
Please note this is in no way definitive. This list will be updated periodically. If you’d like a business to be considered, comment below.
Restaurants, Food and Beverage
- Tiffany Fixter – Brewability & Pizzability
- Kelissa Hieber – Goldspot Brewing Company
- Margo Wanberg – City Park Farmers Market
- Jesse Albertini – Sfoglina
- Nicole Lebedevitch – Forget Me Not
- Jennifer Tom and Corrie Sharp – Bubby Goobers
- Meagan Miller and Amy Kingman – Talnua
- Nicki McTague – The Infinite Monkey Theorem
- Maritza Nelson – Happy Cakes Bakery
- Hajra Khan – Just Us Cupcakes
- Mandy Wolz – Future Foods
- Millete Birhanemaskel — Whittier Cafe
Cultural Organizations & Non-Profits
- Carla Ladd – DenverBlackPages.com
- Annie Lee – Colorado Access
- Stacy Taubman – RISE Collaborative Workspace
- Analise Harris – Curls On The Block
- Tamra Ryan – Women’s Bean Project
Retail, Services, etc.
- Charlotte Elich – 5 Green Boxes
- Shelby McElwain – The Levory Home & Gifts
- Rachel Hartgen – Artisans Thrive
- Katie Wall and Courtney Jacobson – TheCultureBiz
- Annabelle Shin – Frozen Superfood LOVEBITES
- Paige Briscoe – ReRoot
- Meredith Ashley – Meredith Ashley Jewelry
- Lyndsey Gantert – ZERO market
- Gina Schley – SHEGROWS
- Nina Lowe – Front Door Fashion
- Asmeret Tesfay – ASEL
- Kathy Thorpe – Paw School Dog Training
- Dianne Myles – Dope Mom Life
- Kate Maller – Kate Maller Jewelry
- Barbara Coble – The Next Step For All Occasions
- Jenn McFerron Sloan & Katy Love – Comm Oddities, Inc.
- Liana Hill – Dona Forta
Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Kaela Malaki – Lola Severina
- Rachel Pizii – Skincare With Rachel
- Anne Tribone – Viv Cycle
- Danielle Barbeau – The River
- Charu Sighal – Etta
- Tina Jones – FaceMode Studio
- Lauren Koedyk – Nikau Chiropractic
- Christen Gill
- Brittney and Sylvia Bayer
- Stassja Gomez
- Elizabeth Waggoner & Leslie Geer
- Hailey Hodapp – Peace, Hair and Harmony
- Mara Richman – Ember Psychotherapy Collective
- Kady Lafferty – Big Body Yoga
- Orion Brown – BlackTravelBox
- Sarah Iverson – Curious Sunshine
Arts, Entertainment & Creative Services
- Skye Barker Maa – Factory Five Five
- Rebecca Gholson – Queen City Sketch
- Sadie Young – Spectra Art Space
- Cori Streetman & Sarah Hogan – Barefoot PR
- Jillian Sanders – Jillian Sanders Public Relations
- Lizzie Costello – Costello Productions
- Gretchen TeBockhorst – Prim + Co
- Charlie Billingsley – The Museum for Black Girls
- Noelle Phares – Contemporary landscape painter
- Lolita – Latin music singer
Miscellaneous Services
- Emily Artale and Hillary Dobos – Lotus Engineering & Sustainability
- Erica L. Johnson & Elizabeth D. Mitchell – The American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys
- Elaine Williamson – Apex QC
- Crystal Egli and Parker McMullen Bushman – Inclusive Journeys
- Raven Faber – EngErotics