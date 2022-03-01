Dig Into March – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

James Beard Foundation has Announced 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists

The Lowdown: The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists. Among the semifinalists sit 13 Colorado-based chefs and restauranteurs.

Viral Foods in Denver and Where To Find Them

The Lowdown: Viral Foods have taken Denver by storm. You can find foods such as Korean Cheese Dogs at stops including Mukja Food Truck, Mochinut and Thirstea Tiger.

Newly Opened

Whataburger Has Opened in Colorado

The Lowdown: Whataburger has opened its first location in Colorado. The Texas-based burger restaurant now has a stop in Colorado Springs.

Street Feud Brings Its Full Concept to East Colfax

The Lowdown: Street Food brings its full concept for East Colfax. The restaurant takes over the space that once held Solera Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Has Come to Denver

The Lowdown: Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has made its way to Denver. The seafood-centered menu offers classic lobster rolls, a Lobster BLT Roll and lobster bisque.

Get Sugary Sweet with Future Foods

The Lowdown: Future Foods gets sugary sweet in Denver with new takes on classic candies. The innovative shop offers freeze-dried Skittles, Jolly Rancher puffs, Crunchy Sharks and more.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Opened in LoDo

The Lowdown: Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row has opened in LoDo. The restaurant is a bar and music venue all in one – for maximum entertainment.

Tattered Cover Brings Books and a Bar to Westminster

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover brings a new location to Westminster filled with books and a fully stocked bar. You can sip and read for the perfect combination.

Chicken Rebel Expands Its Flock With New Location in Westminster

The Lowdown: Chicken Rebel has expanded its flock with a new location in Westminster. The menu offers bites of fried chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and more.

Voghera Serves Italian Charm to Tennyson Street

The Lowdown: Voghera serves up Italian charm to Tennyson street. The cozy restaurant features bites of Northern Italian for comfort and class.

Sabor del Campo Has opened In Denver

The Lowdown: Sabor del Campo has opened in Denver. The small kitchen brings bright Puerto Rican flavors to the Mile High City.

Excuses to Celebrate

March 17: National Irish Food Day

The Lowdown: Grab some green to honor National Irish Food Day and St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Just make sure to not get pinched.

Don’t Miss: If you need a traditional spot, check out Talnua Distillery.

March 25: International Waffle Day

The Lowdown: Pour over that syrup for International Waffle Day on March 25. The perfect breakfast bite to start your morning.

Don’t Miss: For some great waffles, check out Milk Tea People and Chick’nCone.

March 27: National World Whisky Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass on March 27 for National Whisky Day. We all deserve a drink now and then.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great pour check out Deviation Distilling and this list of Colorado Whiskeys.

March 30: National Hot Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Dig into some crispy fried chicken during National Hot Chicken Day on March 30. Make sure that chicken is extra spicy for that just right kick.

Don’t Miss: If you need some hot bites take a look at Music City Hot Chicken, Dave’s Hot Chicken and The Blazing Bird.

March 31: National Oysters on the Half-Shell Day

The Lowdown: Crack open some shells during National Oysters on the Half-Shell Day on March 31. We all need to feel the ocean breeze somehow.

Don’t Miss: For a taste of the ocean check out A5 Steakhouse and this list of Seafood stops.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Pizzeria Locale X Be a Good Person

When: March 8, 4 p.m.

Where: Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Dr., Denver and later all Pizzeria Locale Locations

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale Denver teams up with Be a Good Person for March’s artist pizza box. The box is designed by artists AJ Kiel and Josiah Lee Lopez of Access Gallery and will raise funds for Access Gallery throughout the month of March. Order online by Pizzeria Locale’s app.