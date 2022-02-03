Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Is Coming to Denver

Genuine lobster is hard to find in the landlocked state of Colorado. Although, seafood lovers everywhere can now rejoice – Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is opening its first Colorado location in the heart of Denver this month. Get ready to indulge in simple flavors that are sure to leave you begging for more.

Founder Dan Beck is passionate about the taste of fresh lobster, especially ones housed in the waters of Maine. After admiring the culture of this state’s values, traditions and, of course, food, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls came to life back in 2014. This restaurant pulls lobster fresh from the seas of Maine every time without fail. Basic is better with these lobster rolls and they are all created with simplistic ingredients that elevate taste. The franchise currently has stores in Delaware, Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., Texas and Virginia.

With a straightforward menu, there is a lobster dish for all crustacean fans. The Classic Lobster Roll ($18.95) does not miss and is served chilled with mayo and lemon butter. For bacon addicts, the Lobster BLT Roll ($18.95) is sure to please and is created with the perfect combination of lobster, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Its creamy and savory lobster mac and cheese ($13.95) is the perfect comfort meal and will leave your tummy warm and happy. There are many delicious rolls, sides, soups and more on the menu and all choices are unlike any other.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls opens on Feb. 24 and will nest in the famous Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Kicking off at 11 a.m., guests will finally enjoy these New-England style rolls in this exciting setting. From Feb. 24 to March 3, lobster devotees will have the ability to munch on a free side, soup or drink with the purchase of a lobster roll. Run, don’t walk to this new location to secure these deals and spoil yourself with honest and delectable lobster dishes.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is located at 2415 E 2nd Ave., Denver. It is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 6 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls.