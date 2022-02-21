First Whataburger in Colorado Opens This Wednesday

Whataburger is known nationally for serving up huge and fresh burgers from sunrise to sunset. This Texas-based burger chain that hundreds call home is finally coming to Colorado and opens this Wednesday. Located in Colorado Springs at InterQuest Marketplace, this joint is sure to pull many out of their homes to enjoy its delicious burger creations.

Since 1950, this family-owned spot has grown from a single burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas to 800 different locations within the U.S. Its first Colorado location pays homage to traditional values and practices while embracing modern ideas. Complete with an open-concept dining room, double-lane drive-thru and modernized kitchen, this location is ready to nourish the burger lovers of Colorado.

This stop supplied jobs to 150 new employees — or family members as Whataburger calls them — and the team is fitted to take on the hungry crowds. Its dining room will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru will stay equipped 24/7. There is no time too late to stop in and pick up a fresh and juicy burger and spoil yourself. Delivery and curbside pickup options for online orders will be available within the coming weeks.

Whataburger is excited to announce that additional locations will open later this year at 6140 Dublin Blvd and 5906 Constitution Ave. With this growth, at least 300 more family members will be added to the community during the coming months. The glistening glow of the orange Whataburger logo will soon be a normal sight for the people of Colorado Springs and there is no better place to indulge.

Whataburger is located at 1310 Interquest Pkwy in Colorado Springs and opens at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022. This location will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in and 24/7 for drive-thru orders.

All photos courtesy of Whataburger via Facebook.