Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Brings a 22,000-Square-Foot Music Venue and Restaurant to LoDo

How many times have you been out with your friends and left a bar to go get food? Probably more times than you can count. Most bars and music venues focus on the drinks and atmosphere and de-prioritize food options. Not Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. The fifth and largest location of the country music star’s restaurant and bar is now open in LoDo for you to enjoy a boozy brunch, game-filled happy hour and live music.

Located just a block away from Coors Field, Whiskey Row is bound to become the go-to venue to watch sporting events, grab a bite before a baseball game and get a delicious brunch to start — or end — the weekend. Riot Hospitality transformed two buildings and added 6,000 square feet to create a huge 22,000-square-foot space for the Row. On the first floor, there is a stage for live music with a 65-foot immersive LED wall; the second floor has a DJ booth, a large outdoor patio with a gaming area and boasts a spectacular view of downtown Denver. A state-of-the-art sound system using tour-grade components, 50+ flat screen LED TVs and a cutting-edge LED lighting package transform the location into an incredible music venue.

“We’ve taken the best of everything we’ve learned from a design, entertainment and product standpoint and elevated it to bring every department into Denver at a really high level. We don’t want to be looked at as a bar or nightclub — we want to be an entertainment venue that also serves incredible food,” explained Riot Hospitality COO Justin Cohen. The focus on artisan food allows guests to get an incredible meal at the venue without having to leave and come back or eat before arriving.

“We want people to come here to eat, have drinks, play games, dance and then come back in the morning for brunch,” said Cohen. With two floors, dozens of games and live music, you can have a completely different experience every time you come.

As far as food goes, the southern-inspired menu includes items like pork belly nachos ($16), artichoke and andouille toast ($14), bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin ($22), peanut butter whiskey salmon ($23) and several show-stopping burgers. For brunch, diners can enjoy classic southern dishes like chicken and waffles ($17), a southern breakfast burrito ($13), country biscuits and gravy ($14) or a blackberry pancake stack ($11).

On the cocktail side of things, of course there’s a big emphasis on whiskey but many other options shine as well. Brunch cocktails like the 5-1-5-0 spritz ($14), Bentley’s bloody ($14) and cowboy coffee ($14) put a pep in your step while mimosa lovers will delight in the penny-refill mimosas and the mega-mosa ($30) — an entire bottle of champagne in one flute.

Next time you’re looking for a great place to watch a sports game, meet with a big group of friends or enjoy some live music, head to Whiskey Row and experience even more. You may even run into Bentley himself.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is located at 1942 Market St., Denver. Open Tuesday – Wednesday 3 – 10 p.m., Thursday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.