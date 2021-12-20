33 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some merry events lined up this week. Kick off the week by getting festive at A Christmas Carol and end it by getting a BINGO at a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peep at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, December 20

A Christmas Carol

When: December 20 – December 26

Where: The Wolf Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Christmas Carol, a classic holiday experience, returns to Denver. The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous book features a story about the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and his thrilling journey to improvement with laughter and holiday cheer.

Miracle Bar at Pindustry

When: December 20 – January 1

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back for the holiday season at Pindustry. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of the kitschiest holiday decor you can imagine until January 1st.

WeCAN Running Club

When: December 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your morning off right with WeCAN Running Club. You can lace up those sneakers for a run around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt to get your heart pumping.

Zoo Lights

When: December 20 – January 2

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return at the Denver Zoo. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

12 Days of Firkins

When: December 20 – 24

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 12 Days of Firkins. The event features a tapping of 12 “firkins” over the 12 days leading up to Christmas. The challenge? You must partake in each firkin each day until December 24 to be able to win a prize, so make sure to get a stamp for every beer. This week you can sip on a Belgian table beer, a Mexican chocolate Snowed In, a blueberry cheesecake pastry sour, a Christmas ale and a Tawny port Snowed In. See the event page for the full list of firkins.

Caribou Coffee – DEN Great Hall Grand Opening

When: December 20, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Great Hall at Level Six of Denver International Airport, 8500 Peña Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver International Airport presents the Caribou Coffee – DEN Great Hall Grand Opening. You can watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony, snag specials, win prizes and more throughout the morning.

Holiday Tree Lot

When: December 20 – December 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Grab the perfect greenery to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all sizes and shapes for a chance to find the perfect tree for your home. Sweet Cooie’s in Congress Park and DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream in Park Hill also hold lots as well.

22nd Annual Holiday Reading with Jamie Horton

When: December 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little jolly with a 22nd Annual Holiday Reading with Jamie Horton. You can cozy up with hot chocolate, cider and cookies as Horton reads holiday classics. Make sure to bring a new or gently used book to donate to a children’s book drive benefitting Reach Out and Read Colorado.

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: December 20 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the upcoming Weinachten season at the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 20 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab those last-minute gifts at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Days of Giving Food Drive

When: December 20 – January 2

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts a Days of Giving Food Drive. You can give back through the month of December to Bienvenidos Food Bank to help those in need through the holidays. Canned and packaged non-perishable food donations are welcome as well as cash donations.

Tuesday, December 21

The Nutcracker Ballet

When: December 21 – 22

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Ballet Theatre Academy presents The Nutcracker Ballet. The event features a performance of the classic holiday ballet with the story of Clara as she travels into a land of wonder and sugar plum fairies, a rat king and more.

Winter Solstice FIRE

When: December 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales celebrates the Winter Solstice with a Winter Solstice Fire. You can sip on mugs of warming hot mulled ale, bask in front of a cozy bonfire, listen to wild winter tales and fill the evening air with bright songs to officially welcome in the Winter season.

Mindful Looking Online

When: December 21, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its Mindful Looking Online program. This Tuesday you can take a pause to look deeper into the Henry Ossawa Tanner painting The Resurrection of Lazarus with the guidance of a museum instructor. The event will be held over Zoom.

Double Beer Release

When: December 21, 3 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in two new dark brews on the day of the Winter Solstice during a Double Beer Release. LUKI Brewery presents a release of a Winter Quarters IPA with notes of deep caramel and spices and a Fire Pit Stout with notes of cinnamon, brown sugar and chocolate.

Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: December 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little cheesy with a Beer and Cheese Pairing. Bruz Off Fax teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for the tasting of four different kinds of cheese and a flight of four brews for a delightful evening.

Hinman Pie & Cider Holiday Pickup

When: December 21, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $33, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snag a sweet handmade pie and a four-pack of ciders during a Hinman Pie & Cider Holiday Pickup. Stem Ciders partners with Hinman Pies for the to-go package, perfect for your holiday snacking.

Wednesday, December 22

Winter So/Social Art Party

When: December 22, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe hosts a Winter So/Social Art Party. You can celebrate the Winter Solstice with local artists, creatives and more while jamming to live music and exploring amazing art.

Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

When: December 22, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get into the Christmas spirit with the Colorado Symphony during Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert. You can experience the Colorado Symphony performing the film’s score live as the film is projected onto a large screen above.

Open Rope Lab

When: December 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Studio Friction hosts an Open Rope Lab for members and non-members to explore and practice rope work. You can take part in the open lab or observe the workings in a safe and knowledgeable environment.

Thursday, December 23

Holiday Themed Trivia

When: December 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your noggen ready for a Holiday Themed Trivia night. Fiction Beer Company hosts the evening with questions about holiday history, traditions, current events and more to keep you guessing. You have the chance to win themed prizes throughout the night and sip on beers while doing so.

Improv for a Claus!

When: December 23, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during Improv for a Claus. The comedy show and charity fundraiser combination directed by Grant Garrison offers giggles all night long while 100% of the ticket proceeds benefit Feed My Starving Children.

Horror Movie Trivia

When: December 23, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Kuma’s Corner Denver, 3500 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put together a team of six to flex your knowledge on all things horror film for a Horror Movie Trivia night. You can have a chance at winning food, gift cards, drinks and more throughout the evening. Call 720.500.5077 to make a reservation.

Elevated Beats

When: December 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 54thirty hosts Elevated Beats. You can shake your stuff on the rooftop with beats from DJ Manos as you take in the Denver skyline.

Friday, December 24

Bar Dough Feast of the Seven Fishes

When: December 24, 4 – 10:15 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Chef Russell of Bar Dough presents a Feast of the Seven Fishes. The four-course Italian-American tradition takes on a Bar Dough twist with festive dishes including succulent seafood.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Le French

When: December 24, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person, here

The Lowdown: Le French Denver offers a four-course holiday meal this Christmas Eve. You can delight in a menu with choices Foie Gras Crème Brûlée, Salad Lyonnaise, Lobster Thermidor, Pomegranate-orange Pavlova and more. Le French also offers a New Year’s Eve Dinner with reservations here.

¡Venga Viernes! Tacos & Cervezas

When: December 24, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown:Cervecería Colorado presents ¡Venga Viernes! Tacos & Cervezas. You can dive into a special of three tacos and ¡Venga! Mexican lager for $12 for a flavor-filled day.

Kachina Cantina’s Family-Style Meal Kits

When: December 24 – 25

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put down your kitchen tools and take a breath with Family-Style Meal Kits from Kachina Cantina. The to-do kits offer chicken enchiladas for $75 that feed four to six or chicken and carnitas tacos for $85 that feed four to six. Both dishes are served with arroz rojo, black beans, chips, salsa and a guac sampler. For an extra $10 you can add on Cajeta-filled churros for dessert. Order here. Kachina also offers a New Year’s Eve dine-in special of a 12-ounce butter-aged ribeye.

Navidad Celebration

When: December 24 & December 26

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Centro Mexican Kitchen hosts a Navidad Celebration. You can delight in specials of seafood chile Relleno, grilled bone-in pork chop, white Christmas margaritas, mistletoe margaritas and more.

Saturday, December 25

Orphan’s Christmas Party

When: December 25, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you don’t have a place to hang on Christmas day, rock out at the Orphan’s Christmas Party. You chill out in the beer hall with movies on the big screen, play games, listen to music and imbibe in some pours of holiday brews.

Jill’s Restaurant Christmas Brunch & Dinner

When: December 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & December 25, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $85 per person ($35 for four to 12), reserve here

The Lowdown: Start Christmas off with a holiday brunch at Jill’s Restaurant for $84 per person. You can also leave your dinner prep to the professionals with a candlelight Christmas dinner offering a prix fixe menu of holiday selections for $85 per person. Call 720.406.7399 or book online to create a reservation.

Sunday, December 26

The Morning After Bingo Brunch

When: December 26, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve here

The Lowdown: Revive yourself from the holiday bustle with The Morning After Bingo Brunch. You can book a table for mimosas and bloody marys while watching performances from Dixie Krystals, Zarah Misdemeanor and Shiksa Mess.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: December 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a flavor-filled brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Whiskey

When: December 28, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

Guitar Sessions: Anna Morsett

When: January 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Jason Moran Artist Talk

When: January 15, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $35, tickets available here