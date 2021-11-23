Vax or Mask: Denver’s New Mandate Goes Into Effect Tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, November 24, Mayor Hancock’s new indoor face covering order will go into full effect. This joins Denver County with five other counties in Colorado that have a current mask mandate in place.

To date, almost 46,000 people have been in hospitalized in Colorado due to COVID-19. Today 52% of Adult Critical Care Ventilators are in use.

According to the new mandate, all individuals two years of age or older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when entering, inside or moving within any public indoor space. Individuals under the age of two and those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering are exempt. If individual businesses choose not to require masks, proof of vaccination prior to entry is acceptable if they can confirm 95% of patrons are fully vaccinated.

Go here to read Colorado’s guide to a safe holiday season.

As part of a coordinated approach to prevent Denver Metro Area hospitals from collapsing, Hancock announced the new mandate Tuesday morning. During the announcement, Hancock was joined by Denver Department of Public Health and health agency leaders showing their support in the effort to reduce COVID-19 cases surging across the state.

The public health mask orders take effect Wednesday, November 24 and will continue until Monday, January 3 when it will be re-evaluated.

