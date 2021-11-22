Cherry Creek Holiday Market Returns for 37 Days of Holiday Cheer

In a post-pandemic era, outdoor farmer’s market culture has returned stronger than ever. There’s nothing quite like strolling an outdoor market and poking into vendor tents to learn, sample and buy all the local goodies you can fit in your reusable bag. This year, you will have 37 days to enjoy all the holiday cheer your heart and belly can handle at the 2nd Annual Cherry Creek Holiday Market, produced by Fetch Concepts.

Located between 1st and 2nd Avenue, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market returned November 18 to the Fillmore Plaza as part of Cherry Creek North’s complete Winter Wanderland experience that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This years’ market offers over 30 local vendors, live music by local musicians each weekend, a full-service bar and a Winter Wanderland light activation.

The bar will be open every day serving festive drinks from Colorado companies, The Family Jones and Crooked Stave. After grabbing a holiday cocktail, shoppers can peruse through holiday-decorated streets filled with shipping containers made to look like giant holiday gift boxes.

Hand-picked vendors selling everything from skincare to art to woodworking are ready to greet shoppers, sample products and exchanges stories in classic farmers market fashion. Kenny Nelson, the production manager for the Cherry Creek Holiday Market, says it best: “I’ve always loved when I could have a personal connection with vendors — that’s what makes a memorable experience and I hope that shoppers will feel the same.”

This year, vendors are creating interior experiences for shoppers that they weren’t able to do in 2020. Their goal is to stimulate your sense of taste, touch and smell when you enter their shop through samples and immersive experiences. Nelson understands that “people are making up for the experiences they lost out on last year” and he and his vendors are dedicated to “providing that and more.”

Nelson is most excited about their concert series every Friday through Sunday. The series will have a total of 16 to 18 unique acts — something they couldn’t do last year. He expects guests to gather under the light installation to enjoy some live music with a Bavarian pretzel and a hot toddy in hand.

While all the vendors at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market are extraordinary, this new local business featured at this year’s market, The Log Candle, is worth a look. This sustainable small business was founded this time last year by Erik Swanson and broke into the artesian market scene for the first time this summer. The Log Candle is an outdoor candle that can provide similar warmth to that of a campfire and is made entirely from wasted products. The local community has shared nothing short of enthusiasm with Swanson over his unique log candles. You can check out the Log Candle and other one-of-a-kind finds at this year’s Cherry Creek Holiday Market.

Last year, the market saw over 20,000 guests. This year, Nelson expects to welcome five times as many guests throughout the 37-day festival.

The market is free to attend and is open seven days a week until December 24, 2021.

All photos by Hilal Bahcetepe, unless otherwise noted.