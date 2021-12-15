25+ Festive Holiday Dinners, Meal Kits, Takeouts and More

The holidays can be stressful but with the help of local restaurants, you can take a breath and have your festive plates as marvelous as ever. 303 Magazine has created a roundup of holiday feasts from meal kits to dine-in to delight your palate, without the burden of spending hours in your kitchen.

Death & Co Holiday Suite

When: December 15 – 30

Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in festive cocktails at the Death & Co. Holiday Suite at The Ramble Hotel. You can sip on themed libations, snack on holiday cookies and even book a room at The Ramble Hotel to make your holiday spirits bright. The space will be closed on December 25.

Plant-Based Holidays

When: December 15 – 24

Where: All Native Foods locations

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Cut the meat this festive season and go for a plant-based holiday with Native Foods. You can grab a take-home vegan Original Wellington that serves four to five for $74.99 that you can heat and serve at home.

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

When: Starting December 15

Where: HashTAG Central Park, 10155 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Cost:$4.75 – $18, order here

The Lowdown: HashTAG has got your breakfast covered with Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls and holiday specials. You can snag Troy Guard cinnamon rolls with baking instructions and icing, as well as stop in for candy cane short stacks and peppermint mocha lattes for dine-in.

Little Man Freezer Packs

When: December 17, 12 a.m. & December 23 – 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $30, order here

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Ice Cream Freezer Packs for your holiday dessert needs. You can order a four-pack of pints with four different flavors for $30 or order a pack of ice cream sammies for $25. You can also stop into the Little Man Ice Cream Factory and build your own pack of flavors. Make sure to order by December 17 at midnight. Pick-ups are on December 23 and December 24.

Gingerbread Graham Cracker Porter Release

When: December 17

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: Free admissions

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co gets in the seasonal spirit with a Gingerbread Graham Cracker Porter Release. You can snag the brew that gives notes of cinnamon, ginger and cozy vanilla in 32-ounce crowlers on December 17. Order online here.

Christmas Prime-Rib Meal for Pickup

When: December 17 & December 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $150 for two, order here

The Lowdown: Savor on a Christmas Prime Rib Meal for pickup from Woodie Fisher. The dinner for two offers an herb-crusted prime rib, scalloped potatoes, dinner rolls, chicory salad and apple pie for a sweet finish. Make sure to order by December 17.

Christmas Provisions from West End Tavern

When: December 18, 5 p.m. & December 23, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Set up your table with Christmas Provisions from West End Tavern. You can pick up house-cured and smoked hams, housemade eggnog, peppermint bark, canned cocktails and more. Make sure to preorder before December 18 at 5 p.m. Pickups are on December 23.

A Very Guard and Grace Christmas

When: December 22 & December 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Guard and Grace, 1801 California St., Denver

Cost: $135, order here

The Lowdown: Let go of holiday stresses with A Very Guard and Grace Christmas. You can order a holiday box created by chef Troy Guard and his team with options of prime rib, beef tenderloin or Everything but the Meat. The boxes include a winter salad, Idaho mashed potatoes and signature roasted carrots. You can also add on desserts such as Christmas yule log, bourbon pecan pie and Troy’s triple chocolate cookies.

Coperta Feast of the Seven Fishes

When: December 22 – 24

Where: Coperta, 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: $69 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Coperta presents a Feast of the Seven Fishes menu. You can celebrate Christmas with the traditional Italian-American style three-course meal of Frutti de mare salad, Tagiolini, Baccala + potato ravioli, Wood-fired whole trout and more with the addition of Coperta’s regular menu. You can also add on a holiday cookie plate for $42 for your dine-in or take-out. Make sure to order the cookies by December 19.

The Bindery Christmas Offerings

When: December 23 – January 2

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Various prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Bindery serves up an array of Christmas offerings. on December 23 you can delight in an Italian American style Christmas Feast of the Seven Fishes seven-course menu with geoduck clam dip and chip, smoked salmon, branzino, tiramisu and more for $150 per person. You can also pick up a Christmas Eve to-go with Christmas Eve Tamales, a standing rib eye roast for six to eight, truffle mac and cheese, Linzer torte and more. After Christmas, The Bindery offers a candlelit eight-course New Year’s Eve Dinner with a cocktail and wine pairings as well as a pre-order dinner for two if you don’t feel like going out. After everything is said and done, you can celebrate 2022 with a New Year’s Day brunch on both January 1 and January 2.

Rioja’s Chef’s Specials on Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday bustle with Rioja’s Chef’s Specials on Christmas Eve. The specials include choices of seven-minute egg, caviar truffled chicken, wild mushrooms, gingerbread cake and more. Create your reservation here.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Le French

When: December 24, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person, here

The Lowdown: Le French Denver offers a four-course holiday meal this Christmas Eve. You can delight in a menu with choices Foie Gras Crème Brûlée, Salad Lyonnaise, Lobster Thermidor, Pomegranate-orange Pavlova and more. Le French also offers a New Year’s Eve Dinner with reservations here.

Humboldt Kitchen Christmas Eve Lunch & Dinner

When: December 24, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Humboldt Kitchen + Bar, 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $30, reserve here

The Lowdown: Humboldt Kitchen + Bar presents a Christmas Eve Lunch and Dinner. You can dig into a prime rib for $25 to $30 and add on festive-themed cocktails for an extra fee.

Christmas Brunch at Woodie Fisher

When: December 24 – 25

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Start the day off right with a Christmas Brunch at Woodie Fisher. The brunch menu serves up class ham benedict and steak and eggs for a hearty beginning of the holiday mornings.

Panzano Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

When: December 24 – 25, 5 – 9 p.m. & December 31

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into festive menus during Panzano Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The Christmas specials are served as a la carte or as a full tasting menu and include chicory salad, ravioli, braised bison short rib and arancini dolci as well as Panzano’s full menu for consumption. The New Year’s Eve specials are offered as a la carte or as a full tasting menu and include lobster benedict, chicory salad, beef tenderloin and dolce rum cake to finish. Reservations are highly encouraged. Call 303.296.3525 to create your reservations.

Kachina Cantina’s Family-Style Meal Kits

When: December 24 – 25

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put down your kitchen tools and take a breath with Family-Style Meal Kits from Kachina Cantina. The to-do kits offer chicken enchiladas for $75 that feed four to six or chicken and carnitas tacos for $85 that feed four to six. Both dishes are served with arroz rojo, black beans, chips, salsa and a guac sampler. For an extra $10 you can add on Cajeta-filled churros for dessert. Order here. Kachina also offers a New Year’s Eve dine-in special of a 12-ounce butter-aged ribeye.

Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian American Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Frasca Food & Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $195 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Frasco Food & Wine presents Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian American Christmas Eve. The event features a five-course menu that takes inspiration from traditional Italian Christmas foods. You can also add on a wine pairing to complement each tasting course. Frasca also offers a holiday meny for $275 per person and a New Year’s Eve Quattro Piatti menu for $225 per person at 5 p.m. on December 31.

Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve at BRUTØ

When: December 24, 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. & December 31, 11 a.m.

Where: BRUTØ, 1801 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $150 per person and $195 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: BRUTØ serves Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners created by Chef Michael Diaz de Leon. The Christmas Eve dinner offers a seven-course porchetta experience with beverage pairings and the New Year’s Eve dinner explores a seven-course tasting dinner with a $95 added beverage pairing.

Jax Fish House Feast of the Seven Fishes

When: December 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations check here

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar presents Feast of the Seven Fishes. The event features a night of celebration five-course of Italian seafood dishes, wine pairings and more. You can enjoy a candlelit dinner to feel cozy and warm. Make your reservations online here.

Navidad Celebration

When: December 24 & December 26

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Centro Mexican Kitchen hosts a Navidad Celebration. You can delight in specials of seafood chile Relleno, grilled bone-in pork chop, white Christmas margaritas, mistletoe margaritas and more.

Christmas Eve at The Post Chicken & Beer

When: December 24

Where: The Post Chicken & Beer Denver, 2200 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Dress up but dig into some comfort with Christmas Eve at The Post Chicken & Beer. You can experience beer steamed mussels, chicken-friend duck à l’orange, crab dip and more paired with a $65 bottle of NV Taittinger Brut La Francaise.

Christmas Eve and Christmas at The ART

When: December 24 – 25

Where: The ART, a Hotel Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The FIRE Restaurant at The ART hosts Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus. The brunch menus offer prime rib, coffee cake french toast and more. The evening dinner menus serve up lamb leg wellington, Beausoleil oysters and a red velvet youle log for a sweetened finish.

Le Bilboquet Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Le Bilboquet Denver, 299 St Paul St., Denver

Cost: $105 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get fancy with the Le Bilboquet Christmas Eve. The event presents a three-course prix-fixe menu with options of Chef Creek oysters, wild boar tenderloin, Bûche de Noël and more. You can add wine pairings for $75 to make the evening even more special.

Holiday Prime Rib Dinner

When: December 24 – 25

Where: Apple Blossom Denver, 822 18th St., Denver

Cost: $74 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Experience the Newly opened Apple Blossom with a Holiday Prime Rib Dinner. Chef Paul C. Reilly and his team prepare Painted Hills Ranch beef prime rib with potato souffle, roasted garlic head, glazed root vegetables and more. You can finish with a chocolate-chestnut cake created by Chef Jodi Polson. Walk-ins are welcome.

Christmas Eve at Nonna’s

When: December 24

Where: Pizzeria Locale Boulder, 1730 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale hosts Christmas Eve at Nonna’s. The pizza shop offers a menu of Italian-American takes on classics, wood-fired pizzas and a comforting atmosphere.

Sunday Vinyl Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

When: December 24 & December 31

Where: Sunday Vinyl, 1803 13th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get rockin’ with Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at Sunday Vinyl. You can jam out to an all-vinyl playlist while sipping on flights of wine and delighting on kitchen specials on Christmas Eve and party New Year’s in with Baller bites and champagne on New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at Tavernetta

When: December 24 & December 31

Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Relish in luxurious seasonal bites during Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at Tavernetta. On Christmas Eve the restaurant offers a full menu of favorites and seasonal specials. On New Year’s Eve Tavernetta presents a four-course menu created by chef Cody Cheetham and his team with dishes of charcoal-grilled scallops, winter squash, duck and a salted caramel crostata al cioccolato.

Inventive Holiday Cocktails

When: December 24, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. & December 31 – January 1

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to the holiday season with Inventive Holiday Cocktails at Poka Lola Social Club. You can try Lead Bartender Ryan William’s latest creation the Lionheart – a tropical take on the traditional whiskey sour. The bartending team will be serving up beverages on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Jill’s Restaurant Christmas Brunch & Dinner

When: December 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & December 25, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $85 per person ($35 for four to 12), reserve here

The Lowdown: Start Christmas off with a holiday brunch at Jill’s Restaurant for $84 per person. You can also leave your dinner prep to the professionals with a candlelight Christmas dinner offering a prix fixe menu of holiday selections for $85 per person. Call 720.406.7399 or book online to create a reservation.