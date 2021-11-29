35 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some jovial events lined up this week. Start it off by getting green at Little Man’s Holiday Tree Lot and end it with a little fright at Krampus Nacht. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, November 29

Holiday Tree Lot

When: November 29 – December 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Find the perfect greenery to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all sizes and shapes for a chance to find the perfect tree for your home. Sweet Cooie’s in Congress Park and DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream in Park Hill also hold lots as well.

Meet the Maker

When: November 29, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Ln. Ste B., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Toro Denver partners with Patron Tequila for a Meet the Maker event. You can meet with the tequila brand to imbibe in samples of tequila, learn about the distillery and more throughout the evening. Create a reservation here.

Miracle Bar at Pindustry

When: November 29 – January 1

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back for the holiday season at Pindustry. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of the kitschiest holiday decor you can imagine until January 1st.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: November 29 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Check off some of your gift lists at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: November 29 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season with the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.

Zoo Lights

When: November 29 – January 2

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights are back at the Denver Zoo. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Tuesday, November 30

60 Minutes in Space

When: November 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a dive into the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientist Ka Chun Yu and special guest Mark Neyrinck about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Whistler to Cassatt: The Making of an Exhibition

When: November 30, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from Curator Emeritus of Denver Art Museum Timothy J. Standring as he discusses the challenges that he and his team faced while creating the exhibition Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France. You can learn more about the exhibition, explore the works that it holds and more during the lecture series.

Ciders & Sides

When: November 30, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tantalize your tastebuds during Cider & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaids Bakery for a sweet pairing of four cupcakes with four delightful ciders for a delectable afternoon.

A Christmas Carol

When: November 30 – December 26

Where: The Wolf Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Christmas Carol, a classic holiday experience is back in Denver. The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous book features a story about the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and his thrilling journey to improvement with laughter and holiday cheer.

Wednesday, December 1

December Delights

When: December 1 – January 2

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park celebrates the holidays with December Delights. You can snack on seasonal bites, imbibe in beverages, skate in an ice rink and more within the park’s spacious 12 acres. You can also experience art installations, surprises and outdoor video games.

Thursday, December 2

Cervezas for Causes

When: December 2, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC). You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Bovine Metropolis Improv

When: December 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2626 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover Colfax presents an evening of laughter with Bovine Metropolis Improv. You can watch as five actors and a moderator take on skits with prompts from the audience in a “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” style show.

Canine Christmas

When: December 2, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindlmarket, Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your pup for a Canine Christmas at the Denver Christkindlmarket. You and your four-legged buddies can have a photo taken with St. Nikolaus and take part in some fun activities throughout the day at the Christmas-themed marketplace.

Cookie Decorating and Holiday Movie at LUKI

When: December 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: $15 per person, order here

The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing with Cookie Decorating and Holiday Movie viewing at LUKI Brewery. You can decorate six cookies from pastry chef Sarah of Elevated Pastries for $15, get 10% off of your tab and watch a fun holiday movie as you work.

Art Journaling December Pass

When: December 2, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $59.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore your artsy side during Art Journaling December Pass. The series will dive into different prompts, focusing on one per week. You can use paint, collage, writing and more for your visual diary.

Friday, December 3

Snowed In Maple Release

When: December 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is back with a brand new Snowed In release. The 2021 Snowed In Maple Oatmeal Stout will grace the taproom this Friday with a 19-ounce can and draughts available for purchase. You can beat the chill of the air with the beer aged in bourbon barrels made with real maple syrup.

Black Sheep Friday

When: December 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver partners with an artist and local comedian to continue its Black Sheep Fridays series with You Quack Me Up – Rubber Duckie Decorating & Comedy Show. The event will test your art skills while you giggle to some hilarious comedic sets.

11th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball

When: December 3, 4 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver

Cost: $109 – $260, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best 1940’s fashion for the 11th Annual 1940’s White Christmas Ball. You can dance all night long, imbibe in vintage-inspired libations and listen to some sweet swing tunes throughout the throwback evening.

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 3, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the Art District opens for a special walk to take a peek inside more than 100 participating businesses and galleries. This Friday you can walk down the Santa Fe Art District for the First Friday Art Walk to explore art, hear live music and more.

Holiday Market at Museo

When: December 3, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local during the Holiday Market at Museo. You can purchase handmade items, art, holiday ornaments and more from 20 local and Latinx vendors at the seasonal market.

2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market

When: December 3 – 5

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for the 2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Saturday, December 4

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Starts at Civic Center Park, 1480 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free – $1,500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights returns for the holiday season. This year the parade will begin its route in Civic Center Park on Bannock Street and end around Glenarm Place and 13th Street. You can watch as magnificent floats take on the streets of Denver, marching bands fill the air with music and more. If you miss the parade, don’t fret, as floats will be displayed throughout the city in locations such as Denver Union Station and Denver Pavilions following the parade. For more information, check here.

MCA Penny Admission

When: December 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) is back with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions such as Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m. during an allotted time slot for just one cent.

Buche de Noel Candlelight Release

When: December 4, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales presents the Buche de Noel Candlelight Release to celebrate the start of the holiday season. You can grab a pour of the brew and take home a 500-ml bottle of the Buche de Noel Breckenridge barrel-aged imperial stout – perfect for your holiday festivities.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: December 4, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Pray For Snow

When: December 4, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company Denver, 2620 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summon the snow gods at a Pray For Snow party. The event, hosted by 10 Barrel Brewing Company presents a winter celebration to welcome the coming of snow. You can sip on libations while dancing to live music from DJs, snag gear giveaways and kick off the winter season.

Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar

When: December 4 – 5

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts the Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar to tick off your holiday shopping. You can peruse more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the two-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Privilege and Consequence

When: December 4, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Photographic Arts Center presents the opening reception for Privilege and Consequence. The exhibition features works from 20 different artists including Whitney Blue, Peter Baker and Cecilia Borgenstam throughout the gallery.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: December 4 – 5

Where: Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton

Cost: Suggested $5 donation, register here

The Lowdown: Complete your holiday gift lists at the Horseshoe Holiday Market. You can explore over 100 local makers, vintage vendors, artisans and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Food Bank of the Rockies.

Ugly Sweater Party

When: December 4, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Off Fax hosts an Ugly Sweater Party. You can don your best and ugliest sweater to delight in happy hour-priced beers, shop from a pop-up holiday market, snag prizes and more.

Sunday, December 5

LoDo Gives Back

When: December 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying donations

The Lowdown: Get charitable with LoDo Gives Back. Market Station, Denver Union Station, Dairy Block and McGregor Square will be hosting holiday-themed activities in an effort to raise funds for four Colorado-based nonprofit organizations. You can sip on hot chocolate, meet Santa, jam to live music and more for a good cause.

Yoga & Wine

When: December 5, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Denver Yoga Social during Yoga & Wine. You can get zen during a one-hour yoga class guided by instructor Shannon Chalmers. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey.

Laws Whiskey Origins X Release & Holiday Party Open House

When: December 5, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House presents an Origins X Release and Holiday Party Open House in honor of the distillery’s 10th anniversary. You can grab a bottle of the limited edition Origins X – Laws Whiskey’s oldest whiskey they have ever released, sip on cocktail specials and nosh on bites from a food truck. If you bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots, you can receive one free cocktail.

Krampus Nacht

When: December 5, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market‎, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Christkindl Market hosts its annual Krampus Nacht. While exploring the market Krampus, the mystical darker companion of St. Nikolaus, will pick out the naughty children who didn’t make the nice list and punish them. All in good jest of course.

