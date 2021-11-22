28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some festive events lined up this week. Start it off by getting festive a Denver Christkindlmarket and end it with some hilarity at a Bad Apples Comedy Showcase. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, November 22
Denver Christkindlmarket
When: November 22 – December 23
Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season at the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.
Zoo Lights
When: November 22 – January 2
Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver
Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here
The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return to the Denver Zoo with a Toast to Love, 125 Years + Beyond. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
When: November 22 – December 24
Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Tick off some of your gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.
Birds & Bubbles
When: November 22, 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver
Cost: $50 for two
The Lowdown: Start your Monday off right with Birds & Bubbles. You can dine with a friend on a whole fried chicken and wash it down with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for $50 for a delicious evening. Create a reservation by calling 720.772.5022 or online.
Miracle Bar at Pindustry
When: Starts November 22
Where: Pindustry, 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back for the holiday season at Pindustry. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of the kitschiest holiday decor you can imagine until January 1st.
Tuesday, November 23
Active Minds: President John F. Kennedy
When: November 23, 5 p.m.
Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free, register here
The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts Active Minds: President John F. Kennedy. The lecture is a part of Active Minds’ continuing Voting Rights series that will cover Kennedy’s milestones in foreign policy, a deeper look into his life and more.
Cider & Sides
When: November 23, 3 – 9 p.m.
Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver
Cost: $60, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Rowdy Poppy for Cider & Sides. You can create your own Thanksgiving-themed bouquet for your holiday table from Rowdy Poppy while sipping on a four-pack of cider via Stem Ciders.
Wednesday, November 24
Snowed In 5-Pack Gift Box Release
When: November 24, 2 – 9 p.m.
Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company has put together the perfect box of holiday cheer with a Snowed In 5-Pack Gift Box Release. You can grab a $110 box of all of the Snowed In variations to bring to your holiday feast – or to enjoy for yourself.
Brighter Than Love Pop-Up Art Gallery
When: November 24, 1 – 8 p.m.
Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver-based A. Michel Velazquez of Velart Denver Co. for a Brighter Than Love Pop Up Gallery. The exhibition shares positivity through mixed media pieces full of bright and bold colors.
Trachten Nacht
When: November 24, 4 – 7
Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Christkindlmarket hosts Trachten Nacht. You can don your best lederhosen or dirndl for the German-themed evening, grab a stein and shop the market.
Thursday, November 25
Thanksgiving at Corinne
When: November 25, 1 – 10 p.m.
Where: Corinne Denver, 1455 California St., Denver
Cost: $74 per person
The Lowdown: Take a breath and step out of the kitchen with Thanksgiving at Corinne. The menu offers dishes such as apple maple pecan salad, a citrus and herb turkey breast roulade and Bourbon Pecan Pie. You can wash it all down with a holiday cocktail or mocktail. Create a reservation here.
Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving
When: November 25, 12 – 8 p.m.
Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: $32 per person
Menu: Have your Thanksgiving with some Southwestern-style during a Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving. The menu features shaved roasted turkey, crispy brussels sprouts, traditional stuffing, whipped potatoes and more. You can wash it all down with a themed cocktail and have a side of pumpkin pie for $8. Create a reservation here.
Local Jones’s Thanksgiving
When: November 25, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver
Cost: $35 per person
The Lowdown: Embrace fall with a seasonal Thanksgiving at Local Jones. You can feast on a prix-fixe menu curated by chef Josh Sutcliff that features dishes of smoked turkey, pomme puree, Yorkshire pudding and a sweet buttercup squash pie with infused Chantilly cream to end. Create your reservation here.
Turkey Day Yoga
When: November 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Black Swan Yoga Denver, 1308 Pearl St., Denver & Black Swan Yoga Englewood, 2815 S. Broadway, Englewood
Cost: Varying costs, register here
The Lowdown: Stretch out before getting your Thanksgiving noshes on with a Turkey Day Yoga session. You can flow into a morning yoga class with a Black Swan Yoga instructor and take a breath before the holiday stresses begin.
Friday, November 26
Post-Thanksgiving Pajama Party
When: November 26, 4 – 11 p.m.
Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Stay in your cozies for a Post-Thanksgiving Pajama Party! You can sip on spiked hot chocolate, jam out to live music and party off that Thanksgiving Day coma at Number Thirty Eight.
Wynkoop’s Day of Darks
When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver
Cost: $35 – $40, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Company’s Day of Darks returns this Friday. There will be over 20 breweries from across the state pouring their favorite dark beers. The event raises funds for men’s health nonprofit organizations in honor of Movember.
Bellota Post-Thanksgiving Happy Hour
When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Celebrate your post-Thanksgiving feast with a happy hour at Bellota. You can munch on $3 carnitas and cochinita tacos, $4 chips and salsa, $6 cocktails and more for a tasty day.
Cellar Release
When: November 26, 12 – 10 p.m.
Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Celebrate Black Friday with Copper Kettle Brewing Company’s Cellar Release. You can imbibe on vintage bottles and cans of the Snowed In Imperial Oatmeal Stout, Well Bred and more.
Black Friday Mr. Sandman Release
When: November 26, 3 p.m.
Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: River North Brewery presents a Black Friday Mr. Sandman Release. You can delight in a Mr. Sandman and Whiskey Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman variant release while taking a pause from your holiday shopping.
2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market
When: November 26 – 28
Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for the 2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.
I Hate Shopping Black Friday Beer Refuge
When: November 26, 1 – 7 p.m.
Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver
Cost: Free, register here
The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts an I Hate Shopping Black Friday Beer Refuge. You can stop in away from the holiday shopping craziness, sip on $5 pours all day and delight in the release of an I Hate Shopping black IPA.
Saturday, November 27
At Last – A Tribute to Etta James
When: November 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver
Cost: $15 – $89, tickets available here
The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents At Last – A Tribute to Etta James. You can experience special guest vocalist Crystal Monee Hall performing Etta James’ album At Last! with conductor Scott O’Neil alongside Colorado Symphony.
Don’t Tell Denver
When: November 27, 7 p.m.
Where: Secret Location
Cost: $25, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Baker neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.
Horseshoe Holiday Market
When: November 27 – 28
Where: 4751 Broadway St., Denver
Cost: Suggested $5 donation, register here
The Lowdown: Shop Small Business Saturday at the Horseshoe Holiday Market. You can explore over 100 local makers, vintage vendors, artisans and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Food Bank of the Rockies.
RiNo Holiday Bazaar
When: November 27 – 28
Where: Zeppelin Station & Surrounding Streets, 3501 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar the RiNo Holiday Bazaar to keep your festivities going. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the two-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.
Park Hill Holiday Market & Grand Opening
When: November 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Park Hill Treasures, 6035 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free, register here
The Lowdown: Celebrate the grand opening of Park Hill Treasures and explore a Park Hill Holiday Market this Saturday. You can shop local crafters and artisans, see Santa and have a chance at winning prizes.
Sunday, November 28
SERVED! A Dress-Up Drag Brunch
When: November 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 3 Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Evelyn Evermoore presents SERVED! A Dress-Up Drag Brunch. Drag performers Lisa Frank 666, Rias J and Carrie Maddison-Spanic will entertain as you dine on a tasty brunch menu, sip on mimosas and more. Wear whatever makes you feel good.
Bad Apple Comedy Showcase
When: November 28, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver
Cost: $10 – $30, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents a Bad Apple Comedy Showcase. The event features a night of hilarious sets from local comedians. You can laugh all night long and sip on the best ciders from Stem Ciders.
Mark Your Calendar
60 Minutes in Space
When: November 30, 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free, register here
Bovine Metropolis Improv
When: December 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2626 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $10, tickets available here
Black Sheep Friday
When: December 3, 6 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: $20, tickets available here
LoDo Gives Back
When: December 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Various locations check here
Cost: Varying donations