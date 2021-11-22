28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some festive events lined up this week. Start it off by getting festive a Denver Christkindlmarket and end it with some hilarity at a Bad Apples Comedy Showcase. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 22

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: November 22 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season at the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.

Zoo Lights

When: November 22 – January 2

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return to the Denver Zoo with a Toast to Love, 125 Years + Beyond. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: November 22 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tick off some of your gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Birds & Bubbles

When: November 22, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $50 for two

The Lowdown: Start your Monday off right with Birds & Bubbles. You can dine with a friend on a whole fried chicken and wash it down with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for $50 for a delicious evening. Create a reservation by calling 720.772.5022 or online.

Miracle Bar at Pindustry

When: Starts November 22

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back for the holiday season at Pindustry. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of the kitschiest holiday decor you can imagine until January 1st.

Tuesday, November 23

Active Minds: President John F. Kennedy

When: November 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts Active Minds: President John F. Kennedy. The lecture is a part of Active Minds’ continuing Voting Rights series that will cover Kennedy’s milestones in foreign policy, a deeper look into his life and more.

Cider & Sides

When: November 23, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Rowdy Poppy for Cider & Sides. You can create your own Thanksgiving-themed bouquet for your holiday table from Rowdy Poppy while sipping on a four-pack of cider via Stem Ciders.

Wednesday, November 24

Snowed In 5-Pack Gift Box Release

When: November 24, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company has put together the perfect box of holiday cheer with a Snowed In 5-Pack Gift Box Release. You can grab a $110 box of all of the Snowed In variations to bring to your holiday feast – or to enjoy for yourself.

Brighter Than Love Pop-Up Art Gallery

When: November 24, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver-based A. Michel Velazquez of Velart Denver Co. for a Brighter Than Love Pop Up Gallery. The exhibition shares positivity through mixed media pieces full of bright and bold colors.

Trachten Nacht

When: November 24, 4 – 7

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Christkindlmarket hosts Trachten Nacht. You can don your best lederhosen or dirndl for the German-themed evening, grab a stein and shop the market.

Thursday, November 25

Thanksgiving at Corinne

When: November 25, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Corinne Denver, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $74 per person

The Lowdown: Take a breath and step out of the kitchen with Thanksgiving at Corinne. The menu offers dishes such as apple maple pecan salad, a citrus and herb turkey breast roulade and Bourbon Pecan Pie. You can wash it all down with a holiday cocktail or mocktail. Create a reservation here.

Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving

When: November 25, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $32 per person

Menu: Have your Thanksgiving with some Southwestern-style during a Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving. The menu features shaved roasted turkey, crispy brussels sprouts, traditional stuffing, whipped potatoes and more. You can wash it all down with a themed cocktail and have a side of pumpkin pie for $8. Create a reservation here.

Local Jones’s Thanksgiving

When: November 25, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $35 per person

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with a seasonal Thanksgiving at Local Jones. You can feast on a prix-fixe menu curated by chef Josh Sutcliff that features dishes of smoked turkey, pomme puree, Yorkshire pudding and a sweet buttercup squash pie with infused Chantilly cream to end. Create your reservation here.

Turkey Day Yoga

When: November 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Black Swan Yoga Denver, 1308 Pearl St., Denver & Black Swan Yoga Englewood, 2815 S. Broadway, Englewood

Cost: Varying costs, register here

The Lowdown: Stretch out before getting your Thanksgiving noshes on with a Turkey Day Yoga session. You can flow into a morning yoga class with a Black Swan Yoga instructor and take a breath before the holiday stresses begin.

Friday, November 26

Post-Thanksgiving Pajama Party

When: November 26, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stay in your cozies for a Post-Thanksgiving Pajama Party! You can sip on spiked hot chocolate, jam out to live music and party off that Thanksgiving Day coma at Number Thirty Eight.

Wynkoop’s Day of Darks

When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Company’s Day of Darks returns this Friday. There will be over 20 breweries from across the state pouring their favorite dark beers. The event raises funds for men’s health nonprofit organizations in honor of Movember.

Bellota Post-Thanksgiving Happy Hour

When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your post-Thanksgiving feast with a happy hour at Bellota. You can munch on $3 carnitas and cochinita tacos, $4 chips and salsa, $6 cocktails and more for a tasty day.

Cellar Release

When: November 26, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Black Friday with Copper Kettle Brewing Company’s Cellar Release. You can imbibe on vintage bottles and cans of the Snowed In Imperial Oatmeal Stout, Well Bred and more.

Black Friday Mr. Sandman Release

When: November 26, 3 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery presents a Black Friday Mr. Sandman Release. You can delight in a Mr. Sandman and Whiskey Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman variant release while taking a pause from your holiday shopping.

2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market

When: November 26 – 28

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for the 2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

I Hate Shopping Black Friday Beer Refuge

When: November 26, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts an I Hate Shopping Black Friday Beer Refuge. You can stop in away from the holiday shopping craziness, sip on $5 pours all day and delight in the release of an I Hate Shopping black IPA.

Saturday, November 27

At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

When: November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents At Last – A Tribute to Etta James. You can experience special guest vocalist Crystal Monee Hall performing Etta James’ album At Last! with conductor Scott O’Neil alongside Colorado Symphony.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: November 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Baker neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: November 27 – 28

Where: 4751 Broadway St., Denver

Cost: Suggested $5 donation, register here

The Lowdown: Shop Small Business Saturday at the Horseshoe Holiday Market. You can explore over 100 local makers, vintage vendors, artisans and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Food Bank of the Rockies.

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: November 27 – 28

Where: Zeppelin Station & Surrounding Streets, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar the RiNo Holiday Bazaar to keep your festivities going. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the two-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Park Hill Holiday Market & Grand Opening

When: November 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Treasures, 6035 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the grand opening of Park Hill Treasures and explore a Park Hill Holiday Market this Saturday. You can shop local crafters and artisans, see Santa and have a chance at winning prizes.

Sunday, November 28

SERVED! A Dress-Up Drag Brunch

When: November 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 3 Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Evelyn Evermoore presents SERVED! A Dress-Up Drag Brunch. Drag performers Lisa Frank 666, Rias J and Carrie Maddison-Spanic will entertain as you dine on a tasty brunch menu, sip on mimosas and more. Wear whatever makes you feel good.

Bad Apple Comedy Showcase

When: November 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $10 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents a Bad Apple Comedy Showcase. The event features a night of hilarious sets from local comedians. You can laugh all night long and sip on the best ciders from Stem Ciders.

