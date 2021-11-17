30+ Thanksgiving Menus, Meal Kits and More To Keep You Cozy for the Holiday

Leave the Thanksgiving stress to the experts this year as restaurants, bakeries and more in and around Denver take over. You can find the right holiday meal for you with this guide to the meal kits, takeout menus and more that local professionals are offering in and around the city.

Project Angel Heart: Pie in the Sky

When: November 17 – 18

Where: Online

Cost: $30 per pie

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Project Angel Heart with Pie in the Sky. You can purchase a $30 pie that helps fund the preparation and the delivery of free meals medically-tailored to Coloradans in need. Sales will continue until November 18. Pie pickups will be on November 23.

Hand-Picked Sommelier Thanksgiving Packs

When: November 17 – 24

Where: Noble Riot Wine Bar, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $80 – $275, order here

The Lowdown: Noble Riot Wine Bar has got your wine needs covered with Hand-Picked Sommelier Thanksgiving Packs. You can choose from an $80 three bottle pack, a $150 six-bottle pack and a $275 12 bottle pack for your holiday needs.

Thanksgiving at Apple Blossom and The Bindery

When: November 17 – 25

Where: Apple Blossom, 882 18th St., Denver and The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: $48 per person and $400 per package

The Lowdown: Apple Blossom and The Bindery are offering Thanksgiving menus that range from single servings to large family meals. Apple Blossom’s $48 per person menu serves up smoked gouda mashed potatoes, a roasted green circle ranch turkey breast and confit leg, plus a slice of pie. You can create your reservation here. The Bindery offers a turkey dinner that serves eight to 10 with a whole roasted turkey, wild mushroom + Italian sausage stuffing, black garlic mashed potatoes and more. Pre-order here and pick up on either Wednesday, November 24 or Thursday, November 25.

Thanksgiving To-Go from Mondo

When: November 17 – 24

Where: Mondo Market at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Relax a bit with the help of Mondo Market’s Thanksgiving To-Go packs. You can grab meals of all sizes with turkey, smoked ham, cheese boards and breakfast bites for easy holiday cooking. Order here or by calling 303.248.3983.

STK’s Thanksgiving

When: Available until November 28

Where: STK Steakhouse, 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: $59 per person and $119 per package

The Lowdown: Give some thanks with STK’s Thanksgiving. You can stop in for a dinner of roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, maple baked sweet potatoes and more for $59 per person or $29 for children 12 and under. You can also grab a slice of pie for $12. Create a reservation here. STK also offers a takeout menu for $119 that features two turkey plates with all of the fixings and a spiced pumpkin pie. Pre-order here.

Steuben’s Thanksgiving Pies

When: Pre-order from November 17 – 18, Pickup from November 23 – 24

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 – $35, pre-order here

The Lowdown: Steuben’s is back with sweet Thanksgiving Pies created by pastry chef Michael Kurowski. You can delight in a pumpkin chai pie for $30, a spiced cherry cranberry galette for $35 or grab a sweet scoop of ice cream for $8. Make sure to pre-order before November 18. Pick-ups are on November 23 and November 24.

Acreage Thanksgiving Take-Home Meal Kit

When: November 17 – 24

Where: Acreage by Stem Ciders, 1380 Horizon Ave., Lafayette

Cost: $200 per package, order here

The Lowdown: Acreage by Stem Ciders presents a Thanksgiving Take-Home Meal Kit. The meal-kit feeds four with roasted turkey breast, potatoes au gratin, green beans and a pumpkin pie for $200. You can also add on ciders for an extra fee.

Whole Sol Vegan Thanksgiving

When: November 17 – 22, Pick-ups from November 24 – 25

Where: All Whole Sol locations

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Whole Sol brings health with a Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner. You can pick up a take-home dinner that features green bean casserole, spiced pumpkin mac and cheese, french fried onion tofu and more. Make your orders here by November 22. Pick-ups are available at the Pearl Street and RiNo locations on November 24 and November 25.

Smōk Take-Home Thanksgiving Meal

When: November 17 – 18

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 – $75 packages

The Lowdown: Chef Bill Espiricueta and his team at Smōk have created a Take-Home Thanksgiving Meal for your dining needs. You can order a to-go kit that serves six to eight people comprised of dishes such as smoked turkey breast, fluffy mashed potatoes, jalepeño cornbread and more. You can also pick up individual holiday pecan pies baked by Chef Bill. Call 720.452.2487 to order by November 18.

Zolo Grill Throwback Pop-Up

When: November 17 – 20. Pick-up on November 24, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $55 per tray

The Lowdown: Centro Mexican Kitchen hosts a Zolo Grill Throwback Pop-Up. You can dig into Zolo enchiladas, beans and rice, banana cream pies and large cocktails for a pre or post-Thanksgiving Day feast. Create your orders here.

Thanksgiving To-Go from OAK Market

When: November 17 – 23, Pick-ups from November 24 – 25, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: OAK Market, 233 Clayton St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Executive Chef Brandon Duley of OAK Market has created a Thanksgiving To-Go menu for your dining necessities. You can order a package of a half turkey, wild mushroom and leek stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and a pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream for a sweet ending. Make sure to order by November 23. Pick up is on November 24 and November 25. Order by emailing [email protected]

Le French’s Thanksgiving To-Go

When: November 17 – 21, Pick-up on November 24, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Le French Denver, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $200 packages, order here

The Lowdown: Get a bit fancy with your Thanksgiving spread this year with the help of Le French. You can order from a $100 takeout menu that feeds two to three or a $200 takeout menu that feeds four to six. The menu offers sides such as Cassoulet, roasted vegetables and duck fat potato confit. Preorder by November 21 at 2 p.m. Make sure to pick up on November 24.

Holiday Sides & Raw Platters

When: November 17 – 24

Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Locations

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar offers Holiday Sides & Raw Platters for your Thanksgiving noshing. You can grab dishes of lobster mac and cheese, steamed PEI mussels, crawfish gumbo and raw bar platters galore.

Pie, Sides & Suds

When: November 17 – 19, 5 p.m. Pick-up on November 24, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Post Brewing Co., 105 W. Emma St., Lafayette

Cost: Various prices, order here

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday bustle Pie, Sides & Suds. You can order scratch-made Hinman pies, delicious family-style sides and large cans of fresh Post beer to complete your holiday spread. Make sure to order by November 19. Pick up on November 24.

Smoked Turkeys from West End Tavern

When: November 17. Pick-up on November 24, 5 – 9 p.m. & November 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Make your holiday prep easier with a Smoked Turkey from West End Tavern. You can order whole flavor-packed smoked turkey with brown gravy and chef David’s cranberry sauce for a great meal. You can also add on a pumpkin pie or large-format cocktails for an extra fee. Make sure to order before 9 p.m. on November 17. Pick-ups are on November 24 and November 25.

Boulder County Farmer Markets Thanksgiving Staples

When: November 17 – 24

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Boulder County Farmers Markets offers a variety of Thanksgiving Staples to complete your holiday feasts. You can shop handmade pies from Hinman’s Bakery, squash from Hoffman Farms, fresh sausage from SkyPilot Farms and more.

Thanksgiving FromThe Fort

When: November 19, 6 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $48 for adults, $29 for children

The Lowdown: Don’t worry about cooking up a storm this year as The Fort offers a traditional Thanksgiving menu. You can delight in a dinner for $48 that includes roasted turkey breast, buttered mashed potatoes, fire-roasted maple yams and a brandied pumpkin pie for a sweet finish. Create your reservations by calling 303.697.4771 or online here.

Thanksgiving Pie and Beer Pairing

When: November 20, 11 a.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. Locations

Cost: $20 – $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is back with a Thanksgiving Pie and Beer Pairing. The pairing features four Denver Beer Co. brews complemented with three hand pies from Hinman Pie to munch on. You can nibble and sip and have a chance to preorder a pie to bring to your Thanksgiving dinner.

El Five Pies and More

When: November 21 – 23, 24 & 25

Where: El Five, 2930 Umatilla Fifth Floor, Denver & Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $48 per person here and $36 per person here

The Lowdown: Don’t want to bake but still want to impress this Thanksgiving? Order 10-inch holiday pies from El Five for the perfect dessert. You can also take home a Thanksgiving menu of all-natural turkey, Yukon gold & cauliflower mash, marble rye stuffing and more for the full feast. If you need gluten or vegan, Vital Root has you covered with roasted acorn squash, cauliflower mashed potatoes and a sweet potato-pumpkin pie to finish. Make sure to order by November 21. Pick-ups are on November 24 and November 25.

Le Bilboquet Thanksgiving

When: November 22, 9 p.m. & November 25, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Le Bilboquet Denver, 299 St Paul St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Add some fance without the fuss during Le Bilboquet’s Thanksgiving. The holiday menu offers Fanny Bay oysters, Cajun-spiced chicken breast and Gâteau Moelleux au Chocolat for a sweet finish. You can also order the Thanksgiving menu for takeout. To create a reservation call 303.835.9999 or book online. Make sure to order by November 22.

Drinksgiving and Brunch

When: November 24 and November 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: All Next Door Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Next Door hosts Drinksgiving and a three-day brunch. You can raise a glass to Thanksgiving on November 24 with an all-day happy hour with specials of $5 margaritas, $10 pitchers of Avery IPA, $10 five-packs of tacos, sliders and more. The day after Thanksgiving you can relax with a brunch of B.E.C. poutine, banoffee french toast sticks and wash it all down with mimosas.

Snowed In 5-Pack Gift Box Release

When: November 24, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company has put together the perfect box of holiday cheer with a Snowed In 5-Pack Gift Box Release. You can grab a $110 box of all of the Snowed In variations to bring to your holiday feast – or to enjoy for yourself.

Kona Grill Thanksgiving

When: November 24 – 28

Where: Kona Grill, 3000 E. 1st Ave. #184, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kona Grill adds some ease to Thanksgiving with a seasonal menu. You can delight in bites of macadamia nut crusted turkey, miso mashed potatoes, homemade macadamia nut pie made and more with a pour of a pumpkin spice old-fashioned to boot. Create your reservations here.

Blackbird Prepared Thanksgiving Feast

When: November 25, 11 a.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $175 per meal, here

The Lowdown: Blackbird Denver hosts a Prepared Thanksgiving Feast. You can pick up a prepared meal of house-smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, salad, pumpkin pie and more for $175. Additional sides are also available for an extra fee.

Thanksgiving Brunch from Jill’s Restuarant

When: November 25, 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. and 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $85 per adult, $35 per child 4 – 12

The Lowdown: Leave the cooking up to the pros with a Thanksgiving Brunch menu courtesy of Jill’s Restaurant. You can delight in a buffet-style brunch with pastries, pumpkin french toast, frittatas and of course, a Thanksgiving station. Jill’s also offers a Candlelight Thanksgiving dinner for $84.95 per adult and $34.95 per child with natural turkey breast, roasted Munson Farm heirloom squash bisque, traditional sausage stuffing and a dessert station. Create your reservations by calling 720.406.7399.

Thanksgiving at Corinne

When: November 25, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Corinne Denver, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $74 per person

The Lowdown: Take a breath and step out of the kitchen with Thanksgiving at Corinne. The menu offers dishes such as apple maple pecan salad, a citrus and herb turkey breast roulade and Bourbon Pecan Pie. You can wash it all down with a holiday cocktail or mocktail. Create a reservation here.

Thanksgiving at The Original

When: November 25, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Original Denver, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: $49 per adult and $25 per child

The Lowdown: Add some comfort to your holiday with Thanksgiving at The Original. The pre-fixe family-style menu offers deviled eggs, turkey breast confit, classic stuffing and a sweet slice of homemade pie. Create a reservation here.

Toro Thanksgiving

When: November 25, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Ln., Ste B, Denver

Cost: $56 per person

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your Thanksgiving with Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge. Chef Richard Sandoval has created a Latin-inspired multi-course meal with dishes of mashed potatoes, achiote-marinated turkey breast and a sweet potato pie topped with cinnamon ice cream. Create a reservation here or by calling 303.253.3000.

Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving

When: November 25, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $32 per person

Menu: Have your Thanksgiving with some Southwestern-style during a Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving. The menu features shaved roasted turkey, crispy brussels sprouts, traditional stuffing, whipped potatoes and more. You can wash it all down with a themed cocktail and have a side of pumpkin pie for $8. Create a reservation here.

Panzano’s Thanksgiving

When: November 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Add some Italian to your holiday feast with Panzano’s Thanksgiving. You can dine on a Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu of honeynut squash soup, a turkey duo and a cranberry tart. You can also order from a limited Italian-style menu and order 12-inch pies to-go for $25 each. Create a reservation by calling 303.296.3525.

Thanksgiving Day at Citizen Rail

When: November 25, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on a three-course Thanksgiving Day meal or take home a to-go package with Citizen Rail. Chef Christian Graves and his team have created a feast of crab + mushroom soup, smoked turkey breast, a chocolate bomb and more for a flavor-bursting experience. 10% of the proceeds from the event will benefit No Kid Hungry. Create a reservation here.

Local Jones’s Thanksgiving

When: November 25, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $35 per person

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with a seasonal Thanksgiving at Local Jones. You can feast on a prix-fixe menu curated by chef Josh Sutcliff that features dishes of smoked turkey, pomme puree, Yorkshire pudding and a sweet buttercup squash pie with infused Chantilly cream to end. Create your reservation here.

Thanksgiving at Woodie Fisher

When: November 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Pl Suite 100, Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Take part in a family-style meal without doing the prep during Thanksgiving at Woodie Fisher. You can choose from a dine-in or a pickup meal with roasted turkey, Crème Fraiche whipped potatoes and dinner rolls. You can end the night with a slice of bourbon pecan pie, served with fresh whipped cream. Create your reservations here or by calling 720.643.1909.

Extra

Bellota Post-Thanksgiving Happy Hour

When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your post-Thanksgiving feast with a happy hour at Bellota. You can munch on $3 carnitas and cochinita tacos, $4 chips and salsa, $6 cocktails and more for a tasty day.

