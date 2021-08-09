This Week in Concerts – Kesha, Wu-Tang Clan, Black Pumas and More

This week in concerts, Kesha and the Wu Tang Clan stop by Mission Ballroom. The Denver Levitt Pavilion host the annual, “Tastes of the Middle East Festival,” for classic Middle Eastern dishes, art and music. If you’re looking for something smaller and more intimate, visit Summit this Saturday for their, “Electric Feels,” indie rock and dance party. As always, stay up to date for all your Denver music needs with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

8/10 – Electronic Tuesdays

8/11 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

8/12 – all:Lo Collective Takeover: Scarien, Indobeats, Khulin and more

8/12 – Bass Boss Records: Yoko, Coffey, Redeyez and more (The Lounge)

8/13 – L.M.I.R.L.: Craze, Rekoil, X Cobra and more

8/14 – Hullabaloo, Cut Rugs, Entangeld Mind

8/14 – Recon X Sorted: Gula, Sinistarr, Newnumbertwo and more (The Lounge)

8/15 – Special Event: Zach Hersh, Parplay, Mlotik and more

The Bluebird Theater

8/12 – Kelly Finnigan

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/12 – Inzo, Dreamers Delight, Recess & Friends and more

8/13 – Veil B2B Notlö, Matheny & Slomato

8/15 – Kaleo Wassman

Dazzle

8/10 – Dave Kikoski Quartet (7 p.m.)

8/10 – The Shamen Septet (9 p.m.)

8/12 – Jyemo Club (4 p.m.)

8/12 – Failey Hinkley Grogan Quartet (7 p.m.)

8/13 – Nate Wood (7 p.m.)

8/13 – Nate Wood, Shane Endsley (9 p.m.)

8/14 –Christian Sands Trio (7 p.m.)

8/14 – Christian Sands Trio (9 p.m.)

Denver Botanical Gardens

8/9 – Evenings al Fresco

8/11 – Evenings al Fresco

Denver Levitt Pavilion

8/12 – The Dip, Oh He Dead

8/14 – Taste of the Middle East: Hussam Alrassam, Al Walid Hallani, Guy Manoukian and more

Globe Hall

8/13 – Mama Magnolia, Jay Cobb Anderson, Carolyn Hunter

8/14 – Mama Magnolia, Ghost Tapes, Felix Ayodele and more

8/15 – Hard Blue, 15th an’ Platte Band, Solar Flare Sunset and more

Goosetown Tavern

8/11 – Danny Attack, Jukebox Hardknocks

8/13 – Luminous, Bear Witness, Old Soul Era

8/14 –Year of October, Fossil Fuel, Brother Saturn

8/15 – Gonzo Karaoke

The Gothic Theatre

8/11 – Tune-Yards, Salami Rose, Joe Lewis

Herb’s Hideout

8/9 – Vlad Girshevich

8/10 – Rico Jones

8/11 – Hump Day Funk Jam with Diana Castro

8/13 – Dirty Beets

8/14 – Mile High Groove

8/15 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

8/9 – M.G. Bailey, Orca

8/11 – Shad Buxman and The Graveyard, Shift, Celeste Rose and more

8/12 – Hip Hop Showcase

8/13 – Warsaw, Hashtones, Judge Roughneck and more

8/15 – Sunflower Dead, Limberlost, Sami Chohfi and more

Hi-Dive

8/11 – U.S. Tygers, The Lonesome Heroes, Brianna Straut

8/12 – Vandoliers, John Leeroy Roberts

8/13 – Ritmo Cascabel, Fast Eddy, Julian St. Nightmare

8/14 – Bluebook, Slim Cessna, George Cessna

8/15 – Sunnner, The Red Scare, Tonguebyte and more

Larimer Lounge

8/10 – Lucid Lynx, Easy Lovin, Shephard and Crittrr

8/11 – Front Yard Banjo, Rusty Spring

8/12 – Dan Hochman, Taylor Tuke, Ryan Wagner and more

8/13 – Trumpet Mafia Takeover

8/14 – Open House, Who’s Calling, Fi Sullivan and more

8/15 – Jason Eady

Lost City

8/13 – Osmium House, Mosses

8/14 – Dan Aid, Bennet LeMaster

Lost Lake

8/11 – Carson Jeffrey, Jarrod Morris

8/12 – Lowfive, The Honey Empire, Brittany Devens

8/13 – Lavender Jones

8/14 – Float Goat, Cista Vinum, Tonguebyte (7 p.m.)

8/14 – Daniel Donato, Paul Cauthen (11 p.m.)

8/15 – Slap Happy, The Nova Kicks, Flora De La Luna and more

Marquis Theater

8/10 – Small Black, Korine

8/12 – Radkey, Julien Street Nightmare, The Sleep Demons

8/13 – Under Auburn Skies Album Release Show: Under Auburn Skies, Fighting the Phoenix, Leveler and more

8/14 – Dani Jay, Twoods

Mission Ballroom

8/10 – All Time Low

8/11 – Black Pumas, Neil Francis

8/12 – Black Pumas, Neil Francis

8/13 – Kayzo, Marauda, Calcium and more

8/14 – Wu Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony

8/15 – Kesha, Betty Who

Nocturne

8/11 – Louisa Amend Quintet

8/12 – Seth Lewis Quintet

8/13 – Derek Banach Quintet

8/14 – Jonathan Saraga Quintet

8/15 – Jack Dunlevie Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

8/12 – Do303 Presents: 90’s Night

8/13 – Live Band Karaoke, DJ Simone Says

8/14 – Sqwerv, Grim & Darling

The Ogden Theatre

8/14 – Paul Cauthen

The Oriental Theater

8/12 – Rocky Mountian Guitar Spectacular: Richard Smith, Patrick Bergeson, John Knowles and more

8/13 – Truckasaurs, The Ballot or The Bomb, Officer Down and more

8/14 – Gemini Syndrome, A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier and more

8/14 – Versatile Tour: Zero 9:36. Brkn Love

8/15 – Wayne The Train Hancock, The Ghost of Joseph Buck

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/9 – Joe Bonamassa

8/10 – Wilcom & Sleater-Kinney, Nnamdï

8/11 – Rüfüs Du Sol

8/12 – Rüfüs Du Sol

8/13 – Wu Tang Clan, Colorado Symphony

8/14 – Slightly Stoopid, Pepper Common Kings, Don Carlos

8/15 – Slightly Stoopid, Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction

Roxy Broadway

8/10 – Meg Rice

8/11 – David Lawrence

8/12 – Mad Dog Blues

8/13 – Stoyer

8/13 – White Rose Motor Oil

8/14 – DJ Couchman

8/14 – Danno Simpson

8/14 – Alex Trainor

8/15 – DJ Rex Buchanan

Summit

8/14 – Electric Feels: Indie Rock & Indie Dance Party

The Soiled Dove

8/10 – Bonerama

8/15 – Lee DeWyze, D’Arcy

The Venue

8/11 – Open Stage

8/12 – Eye To Eye, TTB Fredo, Lifenoize and more

8/13 – Steven Adler

8/14 – Janet Gardner

Your Mom’s House

8/9 – Chrysalis Collective Takeover: Ficus, Lxsh, Egophobic and more

8/10 – Phish Live Stream

8/10 – Open Jam

8/10 – Memorial Celebration: Loose Booty, Magnasana, Type II and more

8/11 – Phish Live Stream

8/12 – Vintage Pistol

8/12 – Vintage Pistol

8/13 – Phish Live Stream

8/13 – David Starfire, Deezy Le Phunk, Yung Lurch and more

8/14 – Phish Live Stream

8/14 – Good Vs Evil, Sytrux, Benzo$ and more

8/15 – Phish Live Stream