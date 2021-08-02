New Colorado Music You Should Know – August Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

With the return of the Underground Music Showcase just around the corner, now is the perfect time to dive headfirst into the local music scene. Whether you’re yearning for an upbeat and funky dance tune or searching for synth-driven electronic beats, the local music scene is sure to have something that will fit snugly on your playlists. Take a look at this month’s roundup of new Colorado music to see which artists deserve to be added to your list of favorites.

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Hellgrammites

Listen if you like Oh, Sleeper

While they haven’t released anything since 2019, Hellgrammites remains a noteworthy rising band due to their frequent performances that keep them active within the local scene. The family band adds a distinct metalcore flavor to the local hardcore scene.

Waxcat

Listen if you like Papik

Denver-based Waxcat has been amassing a noteworthy following within the local electronic scene since its formation in 2018. Consisting of Chris Comisar, Jake Meyers, Nick Nord and Jobe Wagner, Waxcat’s unique soundscapes show the influence of a genre-bending variety of influences.

Ohnokhan

Listen if you like Unlike Pluto

A trio of Denver-based multi-instrumentalists, Ohnokhan released their debut album, Reverence, earlier this year. The band weaves together synth-driven instrumentation with dynamic vocals to create songs perfect for warm summer nights.

Lady Romeo

Listen if you like H.E.R

Formed in a classroom on campus at CU Boulder, Lady Romeo began making waves in the Denver scene last year with the release of their debut album, So It Goes. The neo-soul group draws on classic rock and funk influences to create their own unique sound.

Cista Vinum

Listen if you like Chon

Offering a unique perspective to the local music scene, Cista Vinum combines pop and rock influences with rhythmic jazz. Melding the perspectives of the five individual members of the band, Cista Vinum’s sound is distinctly unique while still feeling familiar.

Five New Local Songs

The Velveteers – “Charmer and the Snake”

Listen if you like Rosehill Drive

“Charmer And The Snake” is the latest release from local favorite The Velveteers. Produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, the single gives fans a taste of what to expect from their upcoming album, Nightmare Daydream, which is set to be released in October.

Bison Bone – “The Lost Weekend”

Listen if you like Lou Reed

Drawing on themes of gratitude and nostalgia, “The Lost Weekend” picks up right where Bison Bone’s 2020 album ended. This new single provides a glimpse of what to expect on Bison Bone’s upcoming EP, The Lost Weekend.

Honey Blazer – “Growing Vine”

Listen if you like The Band

With only two songs released to date, Honey Blazer has already refined and polished their sound to an impeccable level. The Denver-based indie project draws inspiration from George Harrison and Cass McCombs.

Fox Lake – “Rail Bird”

Listen if you like Downset

The opening track on Fox Lake’s latest release, “Rail Bird” is an explosive introduction to the rapid-fire EP, which clocks in at just under 12 minutes in length. The shortest song on the release, “Rail Bird” showcases Fox Lake’s fast and aggressive rapcore style.

Bury Mia – “(miss you)”

Listen if you like State Champs

The latest release from local pop-punk powerhouse Bury Mia, “(miss you)” comes with instructions directly from the band for how to have an ideal listening experience — turn your car stereo to top volume and crank those windows down, grab your three best friends and listen on repeat.

Five New Local Music Videos

Bellhoss – “hiding”

Listen if you like Daughter

A curiously beautiful release from indie darlings Bellhoss, “hiding” features simple landscapes set in sepia that accompany the lilting vocals and haunting melodies of the music in the background. The 12-minute music film project provides a visual experience to accompany the band’s latest EP, Hiding, which serves as the soundtrack for the music featurette.

Little Trips – ” Orange & Foggy”

Listen if you like Ladytron

Joining forces with Toro Y Moi’s Drew Vandenberg, local indie duo Little Trips makes an unforgettable introduction to the local music scene with their debut release “Orange & Foggy.” The song’s accompanying VHS-inspired music video adds an additional layer of nostalgia to the song, which contains lyrical themes surrounding the frailty of memory.

Banshee Tree – “Spare Me”

Listen if you like Mandolin Orange

With the release of their second single, “Spare Me,” Banshee Tree offers insight into their upcoming self-titled album, which will be released on August 20. The video for the song showcases the band with a simple and natural backdrop.

Satellite Pilot – “Hold It”

Listen if you like Built to Spill

A single off their upcoming album, “Hold It” stays true to Satellite Pilot’s distinctive sound, which draws a heavy influence from ’60s pop. The song’s quirky video features the local sextet grooving and doing their thing in the heart of Denver.

West Side Joe and the Men of Soul – “Keep on Climbin'”

Listen if you like Little Feat

Following the recent release of the album by the same name, the music video for “Keep on Climbin'” takes place in frontman Joe Schicke’s hometown of Fort Collins. A commentary on the reality of life in middle-class America, the song serves as an homage to a way of life that many can relate to.