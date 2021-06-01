New Colorado Music You Should Know – June Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

As we ease into summer, it’s time to begin curating and updating your playlists for the warmer months of the year. Whether you’re looking for laid-back house beats for relaxing while you tan by the pool or upbeat pop so you can dance the night away, this month’s roundup of new local music is sure to have something for every playlist.

Be sure to check out their playlist below:

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Gabriel Albelo

Listen if you like Father John Misty

Whether passing time at Wax Trax Records in Capitol Hill or grooving with his band Slugger, Gabriel Albelo is always doing something connected to the local music scene. His latest venture comes in the form of a solo album, appropriately titled Gabriel Albelo.

Trent Campbell

Listen if you like Lane 8

While it’s been a while since the last release from electro-funk group Tnertle, fans of the local staple have plenty to be excited about with the release of a five-track EP from Tnertle founder and frontman, Trent Campbell. Smooth melodies carry the house beats of the album as Campbell expertly layers textures to create a unique and distinctive sound.

stacking pennies

Listen if you like Boris

Following the release of their pandemic-inspired debut EP, Wild Resolve, Denver band stacking pennies, made a swift return with the release of their sophomore EP, with good friends, earlier this year. Drawing on prog-rock and jazz influences, stacking pennies combines shoegaze melodies with contemplative lyrics inspired by personal experience.

The Crush

Listen if you like Goldfrapp

Led by the vocals of former American Idol contestant Claudia Garofalo, rising pop band the Crush has been garnering the attention of locals lately. Following the release of their debut album, Essential, earlier this year, The Crush has already received plays on local station 93.3 and is scheduled for a handful of concert dates throughout the summer.

Tantok

Listen if you like Kaskade

Started in 2019, Tanktok is an electronic solo project led by Arias Goldanloo, who you might recognize as the bassist of local outfit, Float Goat. While the solo project started a couple of years ago, Goldanloo erupted onto the electronic scene with his debut release in March 2020. Since then, Tantok has been busy with record labels and is gearing up to release new music later this year.

Five New Local Songs

Lady Denim – “Pixie Girl”

Listen if you like Hot Mulligan

The first release of 2021 from Lady Denim, “Pixie Girl” is a sneak peek at the Fort Collins-based band’s upcoming EP, which has been teased for release later this year. The Earth Day release is an upbeat, bubbly and charming single, just in time for all your summer playlists.

Tensas – “Lovely Bones”

Listen if you like Arlo McKinley

The first single to be released off of folk artist Tensas’ debut album, “Lovely Bones” is a slow and somber song filled with longing and heartbreak. With the plucked notes of the mandolin lending, a unique sound to the song, the instrumentation allows the lyrics to take center stage.

Giant Zero – “Shakes Me”

Listen if you like Jimi Hendrix

The title track from Giant Zero’s latest album, “Shakes Me” serves as a testament to all there is to love about rock ‘n’ roll. Combining electric guitar riffs with funky keyboard grooves, “Shakes Me” is a high-intensity track that your toes will definitely want to tap along to.

Blake Shimoda – “Habits”

Listen if you like benny blanco

Exploring feelings of complacency, Blake Shimoda is anything but stagnated with the release of his latest single, “Habits.” Showing a new vulnerability in his lyrics, the artist experiments with his typical RnB composition, teasing fans with a taste of what the future may hold for the rising local artist.

John Statz – “What Would You Call That?”

Listen if you like Rodney Crowell

Reimagining a track from his most recent album, Early Riser, John Statz lends new emotion to his song “What Would You Call That?” with a recent acoustic release of the track. Stripping back the song to just vocals and guitar, this recent release feels like one of Statz’s most intimate releases yet.

Five New Local Music Videos

The Burroughs – “Zero Sum Game”

Listen if you like Chaka Khan

Local group The Burroughs have entered a blue period in their latest music video for “Zero Sum Game” – but that period is quickly replaced with an explosion of red and the kick of the drum. Filmed impressively in a single take onsite at the Monfort Concert Hall in Greely, the video lets the vocals of Mary Claxton take center stage.

Adrian Covarrubias – “Cherry Sprite”

Listen if you like BROCKHAMPTON

Featuring the vocals of local rapper Bhold, “Cherry Sprite” is an exciting new release from Denver-based multimedia production specialist and musician Adrian Covarrubias. The self-produced video begins with simple instructions from world-renowned stoner Tommy Chong before the video transitions to a hazy bedroom scene where we find Covarrubias along with local model and poet Aubri Honey Marie.

IANxSOLO – “Road To Nowhere”

Listen if you like Mac Miller

IANxSOLO introduced himself to the local music scene earlier this year with the release of his single “Road To Nowhere” and its accompanying music video. The prelude to his debut EP, Screen Door, the video warps reality, leaving viewers to assess which aspects of life that matter most.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves – “Greasy Coat”

Listen if you like Bridge City Sinners

A track off their recently released album Damaged Goods, “Greasy Coat” is a cover of a classic bluegrass song from Colorado Springs-based band Tejon Street Corner Thieves. A song that will surely lead to sing-alongs at concerts, Tejon Street Corner Thieves’ take on “Greasy Coat” reimagines the classic into a timeless hit.

D-Trait – “Quarantina”

Listen if you like Baby Mane

A quarantine-inspired love song, “Quarantina” and the accompanying video explore the feeling of finding that special someone that made surviving 2020 just a little bit easier. Gearing up for the return of music, local rapper D-Trait released the video with a special premiere at the Harkins Theatre.