New Colorado Music You Should Know – May Edition

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Fair Elle

Listen if you like Melody Gardot

The solo project of Ivory Circle frontwoman Connie Hong, Fair Elle erupted onto the scene earlier this year with the release of her full-length debut album, I’m Sorry You Feel That Way. Recorded in the comfort of her home studio, the album finds a beautiful balance that will captivate listeners.

Tommy Guala

Listen if you like Parcels

Tommy Guala began showing his musical talents when he was eight years old, learning to play the guitar. Developing his musical talents throughout his life, teaching himself to play bass and trumpet, Guala now progresses even further with the release of “Turntables,” a house-influenced alternative rock single.

Josh Dairen

Listen if you like Khalid

If you’ve been listening to the radio lately, Fort Collins resident Joshua Dairen might sound familiar to you. After Indie 102.3 played his songs “Retro Love” and “Space For Two” he began rising to local notoriety – his most recent release, “Closer to Me,” is a touching tribute to his wife.

Then I Fly!

Listen if you like Mustard Plug

Following the release of their 2016 album, Please Take Offense, local ska outfit Then I Fly! has been relatively quiet. At least, until the recent release of their pandemic-inspired single “Godjam,” which highlights a new genre-bending direction for the band, providing locals plenty to be excited about.

Splitstep

Listen if you like Relient K

A soft-rock duo based in Denver, Splitstep collaborates with others from the local music community to craft songs that everyone can relate to. With only a few singles released so far, their growing fan base can look forward to their upcoming debut album which the band’s social media profiles explain will explore the nature of what it is to be human.

Five New Local Songs

Hello, Mountain – “Spiraling”

Listen if you like Naked Giants

Branching out to self-produce and self-record their own music, Hello, Mountain’s latest single, “Spiralling,” shows a more creative side of the local rock trio. The grooving track shows a glimpse of what fans can expect off their upcoming album, Swim, which is set to be released next month.

Blakk Mantra – “Choose Your High”

Listen if you like

Working with six-time Grammy winner Vance Powell, Blakk Mantra layers groovy funk-inspired melodies over classic rock-driven guitar riffs on “Choos Your High.” The single offers fans a teaser of what to expect off of their upcoming EP.

Eldren – “More of the Same”

Listen if you like Portugal. The Man

For their most recent album, Separation Sessions, local band Eldren challenged themselves to give new meaning to familiar favorites. In “More of the Same,” the lilting song becomes reminiscent of the endless monotony that many of us experienced throughout the pandemic.

Ploom – “Ocean”

Listen if you like Young the Giant

Taking their sound in a new direction, local quintet Ploom’s latest release is a summery new single, just in time for warm summer weather. Keeping a distinctive sound, “Ocean” marks a promising new direction for the local psych-rock group.

Wiff – “Comminique in the Sock Drawer”

Listen if you like

Teaming up with a friend and his son, Wiff is the latest project from local musician Peter Higgins, who you might recognize as a former member of the local act The Lollygags. Revisiting music that Higgins wrote more than a decade ago, Wiff has finished the songs and released a full EP, titled Definitely in the Maybe Pile.

Five New Local Music Videos

Flobots – “Roshini”

Listen if you like Sage Francis

Inspired by an Aurora-based nonprofit organization by the same name, “Roshini,” remixes voices of youth in the neighborhood repeating the unifying phrase “Together we rise.” Staying true to the band’s overall mission, the song creates a sense of unity and delivers a compelling strong to action that inspires fans to work towards community-building efforts.

Cole Scheifele – “Back Then”

Listen if you like James Vincent McMorrow

An intimate new release from Fort Collins folk artist Cole Scheifele, “Back Then” aims to capture feelings of stagnation without losing the glimmer of hope for what could be. Stripped down to just the acoustic guitar and gentle vocals, the video for “Back Then” is as honest and filled with longing as the song and lyrics themselves.

YaSi – “world is burning”

Listen if you like Lorde

Walking through the ruins of her own destruction, YaSi laughs in spite of the chaos on “world is burning.” Inspired by her own experience of the drastic contrast of highs and lows throughout 2020, “world is burning” combines influences from throughout the local artist’s life, bridging her culture with her modern musical interests.

Dafna – “Sweeter”

Listen if you like

A charming new video from Boulder solo artist Dafna, “Sweeter” showcases the stylish pop singer making a phone call. Turning towards the camera, the phone call quickly turns into a confessional in which Dafna explores her own internal struggle.

Kronen – “Love Buzz”

Listen if you like The Kills

A fusion of psychedelia and technology set the scene for Kronen’s video for “Love Buzz,” which washes viewers in waves of excitement for the return of live music with live footage of the band’s prior shows. Blending pop-rock and drum machine-driven electronic, “Love Buzz” is a sultry love song.