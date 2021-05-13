A Guide to Colorado Festivals To Check Out This Year

As more events open up and restrictions lessen, so do those festivals that we all missed in 2020. 303 Magazine has created a roundup of warm-weather festivals to keep your plans busy and your summer chocked full of fun from music to booze and everything in between.

We’ll update this list as more events get announced.

Music

Juneteenth Music Festival

When: June 18 – 19

Where: TBA and Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Juneteenth Music Festival is back for 2021. The festival – which celebrates African American history through music, education and entertainment – will offer programs and performances online and in-person this year. For more information check here.

Colorado Music Festival

When: July 1 – August 7

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: The Colorado Music Festival returns for the summer season. The festival hosts a myriad of performances from orchestral arrangements to solo performances from accomplished musical talents over a span of six weeks.

Underground Music Showcase 2021

When: August 27 – 29

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 6th Ave. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to some of the best musicians all weekend long at the Underground Music Showcase 2021. The annual music festival is back in Denver after running a virtual event in 2020. The full lineup of performances will be released later in July – make sure to stay tuned.

Food

Bacon and Beer Classic

When: May 22, 1 p.m.

Where: Kennedy Golf Course, 10500 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Cost: $59 – 79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into crispy bacon while sipping on a cool brew during the Denver Bacon and Beer Classic. The bacon-tastic festival is chock full of bacon-themed food from local chefs as well as more than 40 craft beer to wash them all down for a tasty oasis.

Vail Craft Beer Classic

When: June 25 – 26

Where: Ford Park & Sculpture Garden, 522 S. Frontage Rd. E., Vail

Cost: $49 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Imbibe on one of the most diverse lineups of craft beers during the Vail Craft Beer Classic. The brew-centric weekend offers beers from all across the world and around Colorado for a tasting event like no other.

Vail Wine Classic

When: August 12 – 15

Where: Vail Athletic Fields, 646 Vail Valley Dr., Vail

Cost: $65 – $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in the fanciest of wines while basking in mountainous view during the Vail Wine Classic. You can sip on wines from participating wineries such as Attimo Wine, Carboy Winery and 7 Cellars through the weekend.

Great American Beer Festival 2021

When: September 10 – October 17

Where: Online and Various locations

Cost: $20 passport here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is going virtual this year. You can snag a passport for deals and discounts to participating breweries and take part in the GABF passport program as well as watch the GABF competition online.

A Taste of Colorado

When: September 4 – 6

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park this September for some killer music and flavor-filled bites. This Denver food and music festival will host a lineup of live music, art and more for a fun Labor Day Weekend.

Art

Film on the Rocks

When: May 26 – August 2

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre‎, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Cost: $16 – $59.50 get tickets here and here

The Lowdown: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre teams up with Denver Film to present Film on the Rocks. The event features a series of film screenings at the iconic amphitheater. You can experience the films through a drive-in theatre format or select in-amphitheater viewings.

JAAMM Fest

When: May 20 & June 17

Where: Online

Cost: $12 per household here

The Lowdown: Get your Jaamm on during the 2021 Neustadt Jaamm Festival. The festival celebrates Jewish arts, authors, movies and music with educational programs, workshops and more. This year the festival has moved to a virtual format with year-round events.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

When: July 3 – August 22

Where: Colorado Renaissance Festival, 650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Go back to medieval ages with knights, jousting, fairies and more at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. The ever-so-popular festival is back for its 44th year and ready for a rousting season full of adventure.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: September 4 – 6

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2nd Ave. through 3rd Ave. between Clayton St. and Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CherryArts is back with the 30th Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features a gathering of more than 200 local and national artists, immersive art activities, live music and more. You can sip on drinks, delight in food and watch live performances while perusing the giant art showcase. Additionally, the event has moved across the street to the creekside area of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center in order to create more space.

Summerfest

When: September 4 – 5

Where: Buchanan Recreational Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: The Center for the Arts Evergreen hosts Summerfest. The warm weather festival celebrates fine arts, music and brews. You can shop from a wide selection of fine art vendors, raise funds for the Center for the Arts Evergreen’s programs and more throughout the holiday weekend.

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 16 – 18

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Prices vary, check here

The Lowdown: Laugh all weekend long during the High Plains Comedy Festival. The festival features performances from local and national comedians, workshops and more. The full lineup of events and sets is yet to be announced.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

When: September 25 – 26

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 25th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, one of the largest cultural celebrations in Denver, is set to return for its 20th year. You can watch magnificent dragon boat racing, art and immerse yourself into dragon boat culture throughout the two-day festival.

2021 Telluride Horror Show

When: October 15 – 17

Where: Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride

Cost: $20 – $195 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into all things terrifying at the 2021 Telluride Horror Show. The three-day festival celebrates horror films with film viewings, chilling tales and more – perfect for all those horror fanatics out there.

