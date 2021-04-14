Film on the Rocks to Return This May

Starting Memorial Day weekend, Film on the Rocks is set to return for the summer season. The highly popular series mashes up a drive-in film experience with a limited amount of in-amphitheatre viewings for some summer fun.
Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues have announced the lineup of films for the 22nd season of the series which is held within Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre. The series will start with a six-day run of films that will screen at the drive-in followed by films screened five nights per week for three weeks.
“We’re very excited to offer our audience the best of both worlds for this year’s Film on the Rocks series,” stated Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith. “Our audiences loved having an opportunity to get out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to enjoy a film, and we know that everyone is eager to get back into the amphitheatre and take in the full scope of this iconic setting.”
Each film that will be screened at the drive-in will be presented on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radiofrequency.
James Mejia the CEO of Denver Film explained, “after an incredibly successful Drive-In season at Red Rocks last year, which included sellout shows and rave reviews from our guests, we’re thrilled to be able to offer both the Drive-In and in-amphitheatre Film on the Rocks experience for this summer tradition.”
Tickets for Film on the Rocks go on sale on April 16 at 10 a.m. online on Denver Film’s website and Red Rocks’ website. Drive-in tickets are $59.50 per car and include a package that holds two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers for that extra touch.
Tickets for in-venue shows are $16 for general admission and $32 for VIP reserved seating. The in-venue films include a pre-show performance from local musicians and comedians for a more heightened experience.
“From our partners at Arts & Venues to our sponsors and dedicated film-loving fan base, we’re incredibly grateful for the support and excited to launch the Film on the Rocks season this summer,” stated Mejia.
With gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and films starting at 8:30 p.m., the 2021 Film on the Rocks – Drive-In schedule includes:
Week 1 (5/26-5/31)
Wednesday, May 26 — Dirty Dancing
Thursday, May 27 — Jaws
Friday, May 28 — Enter the Dragon
Saturday, May 29 — The Sandlot
Sunday, May 30 — Beetlejuice
Monday, May 31 — Aliens
Week 2 (6/2-6/6)
Wednesday, June 2 — Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
Thursday, June 3 — Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
Friday, June 4 — The Avengers
Saturday, June 5 — Coming to America
Sunday, June 6 — Fantastic Mr. Fox
Week 3 (6/9-6/13)
Wednesday, June 9 — La Bamba
Thursday, June 10 — Moulin Rouge
Friday, June 11 — Black Panter
Saturday, June 12 — The Lost Boys
Sunday, June 13 — Goldeneye
Week 4 (6/16-6/20)
Wednesday, June 16 — Do the Right Thing
Thursday, June 17 — Legally Blonde
Friday, June 18 — Raiders of the Lost Ark
Saturday, June 19 — Independence Day
Sunday, June 20 — The Shining
With doors opening at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m., and movies starting at dusk, the 2021 Film on the Rocks – In-Amphitheatre schedule includes:
Monday, July 12 – Casino Royale
Monday, July 19 – Jurassic Park
Monday, August 2– The Princess Bride