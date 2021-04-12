Every 2021 Red Rocks Show Announced (So Far)

More than a year after COVID-19 put live music on an indefinite hiatus, Colorado’s favorite outdoor venue has finally given music fans some good news: Red Rocks will open with limited capacity in just a couple of weeks. Since the first new concert announcement at the end of March, there has been a steady stream of artists adding their names to this year’s list of concerts – generating plenty of excitement among local music lovers.
At the time of this article’s publication, the approved capacity for the 2021 Red Rocks season is starting at 2,500 people. However, as vaccines become more readily available and statewide restrictions lessen, there is potential for the venue’s capacity to expand.
Check out the full lineup below and be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new shows are announced.
April
April 22 – Lotus
April 23 – Lotus
April 24 – Lotus
April 25 – Lotus
April 29 – Trevor Hall w/Cas Haley
April 30 – Trevor Hall w/Cas Haley
May
May 1 – Kaytranada w/Sango, Lou Phelps
May 2 – Kayranada w/Sango, Lou Phelps
May 3 – Zhu w/Main Focus
May 4 – Zhu w/Marvel Years
May 5 – Zhu w/Kill Paris
May 6 – Sunsquabi
May 7 – Leftover Salmon
May 8 – Leftover Salmon w/Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain, The Lonesome Days
May 9 – Zhu w/partywithray
May 10 – Zhu w/Punjahbae
May 11 – Zhu /OG Nixin
May 12 – Diplo w/Sidepiece
May 13 – Diplo w/Sidepiece
May 15 – Osees w/LFZ
May 16 – Lucero w/Shane Smith & The Saints
May 22 – Mt. Joy w/Del Water Gap
June
June 5 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Galactic
June 11 – The Revivalists w/Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis
June 12 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/Violent Femmes
June 17 – Chicago
June 22 – Barenaked Ladies w/Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
July
July 1 – Dirty Heads w/G. Love & Special Sauce
July 2 – Zeds Dead
July 3 – Zeds Dead
July 7 – Lindsey Sterling w/Kiesza, MAKO
July 9 – The Avett Brothers w/G. Love & Special Sauce
July 10 – The Avett Brothers w/Rachael & Vilray
July 11 – The Avett Brothers w/Mark Lanegan
July 15 – Trampled By Turtles w/Caamp, Erin Rae
July 21 – Foreigner
July 23 – STS9 w/Shpongle, MIZE
July 24 – STS9 w/Tycho, Chrome Sparks
July 25 – Colorado Symphony & Chorus Perform: Beethoven 9
July 28 – Goo Goo Dolls w/Lifehouse, Forest Blakk
July 29 – Brit Floyd
August
August 1 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Lucinda Williams
August 5 – Dermot Kennedy w/Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
August 8 – Joe Bonamassa
August 9 – Joe Bonamassa
August 10 – Wilco w/Sleater-Kinney, NNAMDÏ
August 11 – Rüfüs Du Sol
August 12 – Rüfüs Du Sol
August 14 – Slightly Stoopid w/Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
August 15 – Slightly Stoopid w/Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction
August 19 – “1964” The Tribute
August 20 – Big Wild w/Bob Moses, Crooked Colors, Mild Minds
August 21 – Reggae on the Rocks w/Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
August 22 – Reggae on the Rocks w/Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
August 23 – Nathaniel Rateliff
August 24 – Nathaniel Rateliff
August 26 – Louis the Child w/What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
August 27 – Louis the Child w/What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
August 29 – The Black Crowes
August 30 – The Black Crowes
September
September 2 – Rezz w/Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam
September 3 – Rezz w/Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
September 5 – Kidz Bop
September 7 – Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band
September 9 – Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band
September 11 – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony w/Tanya Tucker
September 12 – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony w/Tanya Tucker
September 15 – Alison Wonderland
September 16 – Bill Burr
September 17 – Greensky Bluegrass w/Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
September 18 – Greensky Bluegrass w/Circles Around the Sun
September 19 – Greensky Bluegrass w/Railroad Earth
September 23 – Get The Led Out
September 24 – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nightmare w/DROELOE, Goldfish, Covex
September 25 – Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic w/Peakboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
September 26 – Lake Street Drive w/The Wood Brothers
September 27 – Lynard Skynard
October
October 1 – Bill Burr
October 3 – Mandolin Orange w/The Tallest Man On Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
October 5 – Heilung
October 10 – Opiuo w/Clozee, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab
October 11 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior
October 12 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior
November
November 12 – Ganja White Night w/Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
November 13 – Ganja White Night w/Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva
November 14 – Ganja White Night w/Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop