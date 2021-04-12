Every 2021 Red Rocks Show Announced (So Far)

More than a year after COVID-19 put live music on an indefinite hiatus, Colorado’s favorite outdoor venue has finally given music fans some good news: Red Rocks will open with limited capacity in just a couple of weeks. Since the first new concert announcement at the end of March, there has been a steady stream of artists adding their names to this year’s list of concerts – generating plenty of excitement among local music lovers.

At the time of this article’s publication, the approved capacity for the 2021 Red Rocks season is starting at 2,500 people. However, as vaccines become more readily available and statewide restrictions lessen, there is potential for the venue’s capacity to expand.

Check out the full lineup below and be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new shows are announced.

April

April 22 – Lotus

April 23 – Lotus

April 24 – Lotus

April 25 – Lotus

April 29 – Trevor Hall w/Cas Haley

April 30 – Trevor Hall w/Cas Haley

May

May 1 – Kaytranada w/Sango, Lou Phelps

May 2 – Kayranada w/Sango, Lou Phelps

May 3 – Zhu w/Main Focus

May 4 – Zhu w/Marvel Years

May 5 – Zhu w/Kill Paris

May 6 – Sunsquabi

May 7 – Leftover Salmon

May 8 – Leftover Salmon w/Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain, The Lonesome Days

May 9 – Zhu w/partywithray

May 10 – Zhu w/Punjahbae

May 11 – Zhu /OG Nixin

May 12 – Diplo w/Sidepiece

May 13 – Diplo w/Sidepiece

May 15 – Osees w/LFZ

May 16 – Lucero w/Shane Smith & The Saints

May 22 – Mt. Joy w/Del Water Gap

June

June 5 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Galactic

June 11 – The Revivalists w/Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis

June 12 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/Violent Femmes

June 17 – Chicago

June 22 – Barenaked Ladies w/Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket

July

July 1 – Dirty Heads w/G. Love & Special Sauce

July 2 – Zeds Dead

July 3 – Zeds Dead

July 7 – Lindsey Sterling w/Kiesza, MAKO

July 9 – The Avett Brothers w/G. Love & Special Sauce

July 10 – The Avett Brothers w/Rachael & Vilray

July 11 – The Avett Brothers w/Mark Lanegan

July 15 – Trampled By Turtles w/Caamp, Erin Rae

July 21 – Foreigner

July 23 – STS9 w/Shpongle, MIZE

July 24 – STS9 w/Tycho, Chrome Sparks

July 25 – Colorado Symphony & Chorus Perform: Beethoven 9

July 28 – Goo Goo Dolls w/Lifehouse, Forest Blakk

July 29 – Brit Floyd

August

August 1 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Lucinda Williams

August 5 – Dermot Kennedy w/Bishop Briggs, Mallrat

August 8 – Joe Bonamassa

August 9 – Joe Bonamassa

August 10 – Wilco w/Sleater-Kinney, NNAMDÏ

August 11 – Rüfüs Du Sol

August 12 – Rüfüs Du Sol

August 14 – Slightly Stoopid w/Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

August 15 – Slightly Stoopid w/Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction

August 19 – “1964” The Tribute

August 20 – Big Wild w/Bob Moses, Crooked Colors, Mild Minds

August 21 – Reggae on the Rocks w/Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

August 22 – Reggae on the Rocks w/Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

August 23 – Nathaniel Rateliff

August 24 – Nathaniel Rateliff

August 26 – Louis the Child w/What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

August 27 – Louis the Child w/What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

August 29 – The Black Crowes

August 30 – The Black Crowes

September

September 2 – Rezz w/Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam

September 3 – Rezz w/Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry

September 5 – Kidz Bop

September 7 – Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band

September 9 – Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band

September 11 – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony w/Tanya Tucker

September 12 – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony w/Tanya Tucker

September 15 – Alison Wonderland

September 16 – Bill Burr

September 17 – Greensky Bluegrass w/Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

September 18 – Greensky Bluegrass w/Circles Around the Sun

September 19 – Greensky Bluegrass w/Railroad Earth

September 23 – Get The Led Out

September 24 – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nightmare w/DROELOE, Goldfish, Covex

September 25 – Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic w/Peakboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight

September 26 – Lake Street Drive w/The Wood Brothers

September 27 – Lynard Skynard

October

October 1 – Bill Burr

October 3 – Mandolin Orange w/The Tallest Man On Earth, Bonny Light Horseman

October 5 – Heilung

October 10 – Opiuo w/Clozee, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab

October 11 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior

October 12 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior

November

November 12 – Ganja White Night w/Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

November 13 – Ganja White Night w/Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva

November 14 – Ganja White Night w/Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop