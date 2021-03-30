Red Rocks Announces the Return of Live Music With Increased Capacity

The pandemic isn’t quite over yet, but the Red Rocks drought is about to be. Today, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has officially announced its first show of 2021. Instrumental jam band Lotus will welcome live music back to the typically bustling venue for two back-to-back shows on April 23 and 24. The capacity will be significantly less than normal but at 2,500, it will not only be the biggest show at the amphitheater since the pandemic started but statewide as well.

Red Rocks was not completely silent in 2020. Megan thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers and others took over the venue for a massive Livestream courtesy of Visible. Likewise, in September, artists like Nathaniel Rateliff, Float Like a Buffalo, Fitz and the Tantrums and Gasoline Lollipops had in-person shows at the venue but at an extremely limited 250 capacity max. The Colorado Symphony also routinely put on symphonic performances. Few of the shows however had full production if any, making for a very stripped-down Red Rocks experience.

This latest announcement also marks the first show to debut on Red Rocks’ newly renovated stage. Construction went underway at the end of September 2020 and is finishing just in time for music to return. Regardless of whether you’re into Lotus, or not, there’s something incredibly exciting about the prospect of new concert announcements and reuniting for many Coloradans favorite summer pastimes. Red Rocks has also hinted at many more announcements to come, and if things continue to improve capacity limits will ease as well at the iconic venue.

Tickets for the Lotus performance go on sale this Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10 a.m via AXS. More shows are still to be announced and many more will be rescheduled as restrictions change. Procedures for concerts have yet to be announced but the article will be updated when they are.