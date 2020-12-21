19 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver some merry events lined up this week. Start it off getting those last minute gifts at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market and end it with some hilarious jokes during an ApocaLips Comedy Show. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a look-see at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events. Also due to current restrictions, they can only be attended with members of your household.

Monday, December 21

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 21 – 23

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Make some marks off of your gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

K Contemporary Exhibitions

When: December 21 – March 1

Where: Online and K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary hosts two new exhibitions, Possibilities and As of Now III. Possibilities is a collection of blank canvases accompanied by the works of artists such as Andrew Jensdotter, Jonathan Saiz, Hunt Slonem and Daisy Patton to encourage visitors to commission art from the artists. The exhibition takes inspiration from treasured objects. As of Now III is a group exhibition that celebrates K Contemporary’s third anniversary with works from the gallery’s artists and what those artists have been currently working on and what is to come.

Oh Golly!

When: December 21, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks partners with the Oh Golly team for an Oh Golly! evening. You can pick up holiday dish inspired dumplings with flavors of buffalo chicken dip, You da Pom, La-san-tons and grape jelly meatball. You can wash it all down with festive holiday-themed drinks from Brass Tacks.

Holiday Tree Lot

When: December 16-24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Find the perfect Tannen Baum to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all types, varying in shapes and sizes for a chance to find the perfect tree for your home.

Keep This Mug: Camp Christmas

When: December 21, 12 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $12 per person

The Lowdown: Imbibe in some festive sips with Keep This Mug: Camp Christmas. Stem Ciders partners with Camp Christmas to help raise funds for Hanzon Foundation with seasonal mug. For $12 you can sip on two 10-ounce ciders and receive the mug.

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 21 – 31

Where: Starts at Denver Pavillions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights returns for the holiday season. This year the parade is a multi-day event with floats stationed all around downtown Denver starting at Denver Pavillions and ending at Denver Union Station. You can experience an amazing array of lights and stay socially distanced.

Tuesday, December 22

A Virtual Christmas

When: December 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Chorale presents A Virtual Christmas concert. You can listen to the chorale perform seasonal songs to ring in the holidays. Santa may even make a special appearance during the evening.

Holiday Tree Alley

When: December 22 – 24

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick up the right tree for your space at Sweet Cooie’s Holiday Tree Alley. You can find trees in a variety of prices, sizes and more and also grab a scoop of ice cream while you search.

Holiday Market

When: December 22 – 23

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Support local crafters during a Holiday Market at Raices Brewing Co. Raices’ will feature one to two artisans offering products every day for five days for your last-minute holiday shopping ventures.

Comedy Showcase

When: December 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $17.50 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Comedy Lounge hosts an outdoor Comedy Showcase. You can chill in the alley behind Colorado Sake Co. and listen to national and local comedians dish out some hilarious sets.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Denver

When: December 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Watch a live recording of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. The contemporary rendition of the classic holiday story features a look into Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they make their way through a fantasy wonderland of mischievous mice, a landscape of sweets and more.

Drunk Storytime: Drink-Along-Comedy

When: December 22 – 24

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during Drunk Storytime: Drink-Along-Comedy show. You can choose from stories such as Dr. Seuss’ Oobleck, Cat & Sneetches, Gilligan’s Island What’s in the Box? and Mission to Zolbott, A tale about the misfit crew of the Conundrum and a disco loving drag queen alien. The adults only streaming features drinking cues with the narrator Caroline for a boozy night of fun.

Wednesday, December 23

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: December 23, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your crafting skills warmed up for Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in a pom-pom making workshop with instruction from artist Katy Batsel and comedic commentary from comedian Danny Ramos as you create during the virtual session.

Hallelujah! Holy Sh*t Where’s the Tylenol? 2020 Christmas Barley Release

When: December 23, 11 a.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the wild year that 2020 has been with the Hallelujah! Holy Sh*t Where’s the Tylenol? 2020 Christmas Barley Release. The brew is a spiced plum barley wine with notes of orange peel, wildflower honey, cinnamon and more. You can grab a crowler for $16 to enjoy while you celebrate the holidays.

Winter Onesie-Land

When: December 23, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your coziest onesie for a Winter Onesie-Land. Denver Christkindl Market hosts the day of comfort with a chance to delight in happy hour pricing if you wear a onesie to the market.

Thursday, December 24

Handmade Holiday: Art Market Art Show

When: December 24 – 26

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pick up some last-minute artsy gifts at the Handmade Holiday: Art Market Art Show. You can shop from small businesses from the pop-up style art show with artists such as Alexander Stone, Macey Sigaty and Simie Alexander at the Spectra Art Space market.

Spookadelia 3: Back to The Source

When: December 24 – January 31

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space is back with its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source. The immersive installment delves into the human psyche, the experience of art consumption and more with a thrilling narrative-driven adventure.

Friday, December 25

December Delights

When: December 25 – 26

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $9 – $14 at entry

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park honors the holidays with December Delights. You can nibble on seasonal bites, imbibe in beverages, skate in an ice rink and more within the park’s spacious 12 acres. You can also see a life-sized holiday card created by artist Brian Corrigan.

Saturday, December 26

Shiki Dreams

When: December 26, 12 – 6 p.m. & December 30, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the fantastical world of Natura Obscura during Shiki Dreams. The 1,500 square-foot interactive exhibition allows you to explore the home of the yeti named Shiki with otherworldly experiences, sounds and more.

Sunday, December 27

ApocaLips Comedy Show

When: December 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $224 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh on during an ApocoLips Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from comedians such as Chuck Roy and Mike Langworthy while relaxing at home. Ten percent of the profits will be donated to Elevating Connections.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Alternative News Years Eve Event & Fundraiser

When: December 31, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $21 register here

6th Annual New Years Day Tamales and Brewskis

When: January 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Three Kings Day Celebration

When: January 6, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

TGR WhiSKI Series

When: January 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $75 tickets available here