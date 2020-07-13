The Underground Music Showcase Announces The Details of Its Virtual Return

It’s not a Denver summer without the Underground Music Showcase (UMS). The annual music festival which takes over a significant swath of South Broadway in a blur of bands and booze is a 20-year long Denver tradition that is integral to our city’s music scene. However, in light of the novel coronavirus, Two Parts (the organizers behind UMS) had to get creative in making sure the show goes on as scheduled. Today, Two Parts has announced the details of the return of the Underground Music Showcase, but this time, in a virtual format dubbed, “UMSomething” going down on July 25.

The revamped festival will be equal parts music festival, variety show and retro telethon. Partnering up with Colorado Music Relief Fund, an organization focused on saving Denver’s vulnerable venues, musicians and music industry professionals amid COVID-19, “UMSomething” aims to capture the intoxicating energy that the massive music festival brings year after year.

“When we decided that we couldn’t host UMS as normal, we knew we still had to do something for Broadway and our musicians,” stated Casey Berry, owner of Two Parts and UMS producer. “This festival is so much more than just a wild weekend of live music for Denver. It’s a big moment for musicians, venues, bars and restaurants, and the back-of-house staff that make it possible each year. All these groups are hurting right now, so we wanted to give fundraising a shot and raise money for our community the only way UMS knows how – in a weird, gritty fundraiser variety show, live from Broadway. We’re producing a streamed broadcast that marries the safety of a digital experience with the fun of the real thing, including interactive elements, merchandise, delivered-to-your-door party packs, and more.”

Hosted by comedians Christie Buchele and Sam Tallant, UMS venues like the Hi-Dive and Skylark Lounge will broadcast exclusive music video premieres, and the telethon portion will offer prize giveaways and party supplies delivered to viewers, all in the name of preserving the rambunctious energy UMS is known for.

The”UMSomething” livestream will be hosted at undergroundmusicshowcase.com on Saturday, July 25 from 7 – 10 p.m. MT and the full UMS livestream lineup will be announced soon. The livestream is free to view but viewers are encouraged to donate in support of the Colorado Music Relief Fund.

