Tracks Denver Is Opening a Pride-Themed Rainbow Alley

Tracks Denver – a well known local nightclub – is hosting its grand opening of a Pride-themed rainbow alley this Thursday. The opening of the colorfully decorated alley, in honor of Pride Week, marks the opening of Tracks Denver while still abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The Sound of Movement Benefit Concert Pays Tribute to the Musical History of People of Color

The vibrant soiree hosts food served up by surrounding restaurants such as RiNo Eats to fuel your celebrations, music to keep your body moving and drinks to keep you refreshed. The evening also offers a chance to take part in watching a Pride Livestream in recognition of Pride Month. You can also tune into a Tracks Pride live stream on June 17 and June 20.

The event is by reservation only, so you can reserve your spot by emailing [email protected]

The rainbow alley will be open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The event is by reservation only, so make sure to reserve your spot by emailing [email protected]

Tracks Denver is located at 3500 Walnut St., Denver.