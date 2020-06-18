The Sound of Movement Benefit Concert Pays Tribute to the Musical History of People of Color

There has been an onslaught in benefit concerts that have used their reach to raise funds for both coronavirus and racial inequality. The Sound of Movement Benefit Concert aims to add itself to the list with an important distinction. The DJs on the bill will spin tracks that are seeping with history, highlighting the enormous influence that people of color have had on music as a whole.

The genres on the bill range from funk to Afrobeats to house to hip-hop, spanning the wide variety of music that can be traced back to the Black community. Furthermore, there are several DJs on the bill who are also people of color, an important detail missing in previous benefit concerts.

The event, sponsored by Ultra5280, Tracks Nightclub and DJ Low Key, will donate proceeds to Black Lives Matter Denver, the National Police Accountability Project and the Colorado Freedom Fund. If you donate, you can choose which organization will benefit from your funds.

The event also lines up with Denver’s Pride weekend, streaming on Tracks’ twitch live stream, making it a must-watch for those in the community missing out on the usual festivities.

The Sound of Movement Benefit Concert goes down on Sunday, June 21 from 5 – 10 p.m. You can access the live stream here.

RSVP for updates here.