We Teamed Up With Kiltro For an Exclusive Live-Stream Concert This Weekend

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many local musicians have found themselves in a precarious financial situation, unable to rely on outside gigs for exposure and income. The music industry has turned to the internet as a solution, with many artists live-streaming their sets at home.

This weekend has several great live-stream options in the world of self-isolation, and 303 Magazine wanted to add another one to the mix.

Local band Kiltro will perform on Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m. on our 303 Music Instagram for a 30-minute set you won’t want to miss.

The talented trio was featured on our newest record, 303 Music Vol. 3, as well as been one of our artists to watch as they have grown in popularity within the local scene and beyond. With intricate guitar patterns and vocals dripping in Latin influences — both in the lyrics and in the percussive elements that spring out at you mid-song — this stripped-down set is a surefire way to dip your toe into the local talent and support the artists that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Kiltro Talks Creatures of Habit and Existential Dilemmas

The live-stream will be free, although we highly recommend donating if you can to Kiltro through their Venmo as well as checking out other musicians’ streams throughout your quarantine.

Check out the live-stream going down at 6 p.m. tomorrow night here.