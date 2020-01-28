303 Music Is Back with The String Cheese Incident, Big Gigantic, Brent Cowles and More

For the third year in a row, we’re releasing a local vinyl showcasing all of Denver’s musical talent, and the tracklist is definitely one to look out for. 303 Music Vol. 3 is our exclusive release set to debut on 303 Day, March 3.

303 Music Vol. 3 will once again give back to the local community with 25% of proceeds of each purchase being donated to local non-profit, Youth on Record. Youth on Record believes in the critical role music plays in our lives. Through in-school classes, coaching by local professional musicians and open recording studios, they use music to positively impact the lives of thousands of underserved teens in Denver’s most vulnerable communities.

Youth on Record has always had a special place in a lot of local musician’s hearts, including working closely with one of our chosen musicians, Big Gigantic, on a previous occasion. “A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation” provided Youth On Record students with a digital computer lab fully equipped with audio gear and software, making this new collaboration all that more impactful. Big Gigantic will also donate their pay for this project to the non-profit organization, adding to their philanthropic relationship with Youth on Record.

This year’s vinyl features cover art by none other than RUMTUM, debuting a nod to the analogous era of the record as a whole.

The tracklist below features some Colorado favorites, carefully hand-selected by the 303 Magazine team.

“High To Low” – Brent Cowles, “California” (live) – Heavy Diamond Ring, “The Hustle” – Kiltro “Keeps Me Coming Back” – Nina and the Hold Tight, “Sunset Bay Cafe” – Adiel Mitchell “Friends” – Big Gigantic (feat. Ashe) “All Night Long” – Tnertle “Beacon (Super Team Super Friends Dance League Activate!)” – Retrofette/ Babelord “Issues” – YaSi “Spirit” (Live from Etown Hall) – LVDY “Dancing On My Knees” (Live at Liars Club) – The Yawpers “The Big Reveal” (Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater) – The String Cheese Incident

The record is now available for presale here on Vinyl Me, Please with an official release date of March 3 (303 Day) for only $23.99 at Illegal Pete’s South Broadway location from noon to 6 p.m.

