Musicians Are Turning To Live-Streaming Amid Coronavirus, Here’s 5 You Need to Check Out

Unless you live under a rock or were recently released from a long-running meditation retreat (cc: Jared Leto), you know full well the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. One industry hit particularly hard has been the music industry. Without concerts, fans and the ability to perform amidst any tangible crowd, a creative solution to emerge in this ongoing health crisis has been live streaming concerts and performances.

From John Legend to Neil Young and Dropkick Murphys, musicians from all over the spectrum have gotten creative with the growing (and necessary) trend of social distancing. Even here, in the Mile High City, musicians are coming together (with at least six feet between them and no more than 10 people to a given room) to perform in digital capacities. We made a round-up of some of the local ones for you and yours to tune in on during quarantine.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

When: Every Friday beginning March 20, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, one of the biggest streaming events that emerged in quick order, is set to take place from the homes and various studios in accordance with CDC guidelines every Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Beginning this Friday, March 20, the TBD lineup of Colorado artists will take their individual stages to play back to back with one-hour sets apiece. Speaking to founder Sarah Shuel, who also manages Float like A Buffalo among other Denver-area bands, she hopes the event will bring together the community in one of the very few ways we currently have at our disposal.

“I was inspired to do it because all we have right now is our community and our humanity, and music is a huge part of what brings joy to people in a time that’s really scary,” says Shuel. “Music is an escape, and I want to provide an escape for both artists and viewers from the crazy things happening in the world. I hope that musicians come out of it feeling energized and positive, and like they’re part of a community that will take care of them. We’re all in this together, and I hope to bring them exposure, a source of income and a feeling of inclusiveness.”

Colorado Quarantine Fest

When: Friday, March 20-22, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Here

Cost: TBD

The Lowdown: In event titles you never thought you’d read, Colorado Quarantine Fest is coming in hot this Friday. The prospective three-day live stream event is pinning for three days of music, art and positive discussion despite the current state of affairs. Presented by Jungle Rukus Productions, Colorado Quarantine Fest hopes to help musicians adversely affected by the virus as well as a number of charitable organizations.

The NoCo Live From Home Show

When: Friday, March 20, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Here

Cost: TBD

The Lowdown: Northern Colorado is even getting in on the action with a couple of showcases of their own geared toward the immediate local community of musicians. Acts like the Slow Caves and Sarah Slaton of the Still Tide are all slated to perform sets throughout the day from their own respective homes to be streamed on the NoCo Live from Home Show Facebook landing page.

Denver3 Pandemic Response Team: Virtual Dance Party

When: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: DJ Boyhollow of Milk Bar’s Lipgloss fame alongside Tyler Jacobson, a member of Mile High Soul Club have joined forces, for what will be their second, of perhaps many more, virtual dance parties. Both DJs without the outlets of their typical night residencies still want to make Denver move their feet, even if it means across their living rooms in quarantine. Even though the night-long performance is free, viewers are encouraged to tip the DJs if they have it.

Boyhollow says it best, “Two of Denver’s most successful party creators and the founding forces behind Lipgloss have reunited to bring a party live from their bunker, where they are taking shelter from COVID-19. Expect them to share their love of indie, Brit-Pop, soul & other strangeness while slowly deteriorating into drunken messes. Now there’s no need to spend money on an Uber to get social and dance to your favorite tunes.”

Internet Rave V1

When: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9 p.m. —

Where: Here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Quite Right Records, a house and techno label based out of Denver was forced to cancel the second iteration their anticipated but secret “Insert Name Here” party, but they’ll be damned if they let a virus take the beats away. Streaming live from Quitelive.com with a stacked lineup of local DJs from collectives like Foreign Roots, Fantastic Hosts, as well as in-house talent, Quite Right Records will deliver a blow-out internet rave into the early a.m. that’ll undoubtedly hit that house and techno-fix when we need it most, all from the comfort of our own homes.