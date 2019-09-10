Just Announced – Meow Wolf is Throwing a Massive Three-Day Dance Party Called Dark Palace

Fans of Meow Wolf have a little over a year and a half before Denver gets its own outpost, but that’s not stopping the artist collective from getting creative in the Mile High City anyway. Today, the creative collective announced their new concept — Meow Wolf Dark Palace: A Dance Obscura. Set to take place November 22 through 25 at the National Western Complex, Dark Palace will be “three nights to rave in the light.” It’s headlined by heavy-hitting electronic names like Claude Von Stroke, MK, Charlesthefirst and Dirt Monkey and more. Plus, a list of soon to be announced local artists that are creating immersive installations to accompany and enhance the rave will add to the entire experience. Dark Palace is expected to be a dance party on a scale only Meow Wolf organizers could dream of.

Dark Palace follows Meow Wolf’s recent Kaleidoscope installation at Elitch Gardens and the collective’s second annual Taos Vortex Music Festival, which took place in August of this year.