Local Brand Be A Good Person Releases Line with lululemon

There have been rumblings and stirrings for months, and the time has finally come. Local uplifting streetwear brand, Be A Good Person (BAGP), will launch their collaboration with high-end athletic wear brand, lululemon during CRUSH WALLS starting September 6 at BAGP’s RiNo location.

The collaboration is part of both brands’ commitment to “set humongous goals,” a motto BAGP co-founder, Darian Simon, keeps close to his heart. “The only thing I have ever wanted in my whole life is to be able to create something big enough to make waves to make a difference. Be A Good Person is not about taking, it’s about giving back,” said Simon in an interview with 303 Magazine.

To celebrate the launch, BAGP and lululemon will host events for CRUSH WALLS during which local artists, Thomas Porter (Detour), Kirileigh Jones and CRUSH founder, Robyn Munro, will paint the basketball court located in Curtis Park. The festivities will also include RECESS, a donation-based event with a workout followed by a guided meditation and a happy hour on Friday, September 6. All proceeds will support Marlee’s Smile Foundation.

The RECESS – by lululemon x Be A Good Person CRUSH WALLS event will be held in Curtis Park at 1029 32nd St., Denver. Go here to register. RECESS gear can be purchased at BAGP’s RiNo space located at 2830 Larimer St., Denver or online starting September 6.

All photography by Darian Simon.