It was one of the first cold, rainy days of the fall season, but judging by the crowd of people gathered in the small parking lot at 2830 Larimer Street, a little water wasn’t going to get in the way of a cause for celebration. Denver clothing line, Be A Good Person (BAGP) opened its first retail space Saturday, bringing its message of peace and good vibes to RiNo. “I don’t know if we were actually ready to open this space, but we had to go for it when the opportunity presented itself,” said co-founder, Darian Simon. “It wasn’t until I saw all of these people here that I knew we did the right thing.”

BAGP has made quite an impact in the two short years since it began, garnering support from locals, several Broncos players, star athletes like Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach and celebrities like Lil’ Jon and Wiz Khalifa. “Our message is a blanket enough statement that anyone can interpret it in a way that feels right to them,” explained Simon. “No matter if you’re black, white, tall, small, thick or thin, you can apply it in a genuine and direct manner that means something to you and makes the world better.”

The company’s goal has never really been about selling shirts, although their new space will offer their full apparel line. Their goal has always been about making the world a better place one small act at a time. When Simon speaks about the brand, he focuses on the platform the company is creating to encourage the community to behave better, do something to help others and consider that we are all in this world together, even if it’s for a short time. “Life can go by in a blink, so you have to think about what you can do to make a difference today,” he said. “This new space we have isn’t so much about selling products as it is about creating an environment people safe enough in to spread positivity every day.”

Simon and his business partner, Julian Donaldson have plans for the space that center around collaborative events and programs that benefit local nonprofits. “The only thing I have ever wanted in my whole life is to be able to create something big enough to make waves to make a difference. Be A Good Person is not about taking, it’s about giving back.”

Be A Good Person is located at 2830 Larimer Street, Denver and is open Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Saturday and Thursday and 4 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.

All photography by Kenneth Coles, unless otherwise noted.