The dust has settled and a new queen has assumed the throne Yvie Oddly is the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 winner. Oddly started her career on the stage at Track’s Nightclub seven years ago, making this win a meaningful event for not only her devoted subjects but for Denver as a whole.  

READ: 303 Style Profile – Inside Denver Drag Queen Yvie Oddly’s Offbeat Aesthetic

Crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” Oddly received a $100,000 cash prize, a year’s worth of cosmetics from Anastasia Beverly Hills and a permanent place in RuPaul history — a goal of hers since she first entered the drag world. 

“When we had a student drag show at Auraria that was promising to have a RuPaul girl come and teach workshops, I said ‘I have to be there, I’m going to be so fabulous and she’s going to put me in touch with RuPaul,’ which obviously didn’t happen but I realized that drag was something I was going to be good at,” Oddly shared in an interview with 303 Magazine.

She officially is that fabulous and the nationally-celebrated oddball to watch for years to come.

All photography by Amanda Piela

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.