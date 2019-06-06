The dust has settled and a new queen has assumed the throne — Yvie Oddly is the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 winner. Oddly started her career on the stage at Track’s Nightclub seven years ago, making this win a meaningful event for not only her devoted subjects but for Denver as a whole.

Crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” Oddly received a $100,000 cash prize, a year’s worth of cosmetics from Anastasia Beverly Hills and a permanent place in RuPaul history — a goal of hers since she first entered the drag world.

“When we had a student drag show at Auraria that was promising to have a RuPaul girl come and teach workshops, I said ‘I have to be there, I’m going to be so fabulous and she’s going to put me in touch with RuPaul,’ which obviously didn’t happen but I realized that drag was something I was going to be good at,” Oddly shared in an interview with 303 Magazine.

She officially is that fabulous and the nationally-celebrated oddball to watch for years to come.

All photography by Amanda Piela.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.