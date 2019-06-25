It’s that time of (season) again. Denver Fashion Week is returning for fall 2019 and we’re looking for models to walk the runway. Having recently been recognized by Forbes “one of the fastest growing American fashion platforms” Denver Fashion Week has nowhere to go but up and this is a season you won’t want to miss it.

We’re casting all models for the fall season of DFW. And by all models, we mean, all models. Any shape, size, height, gender and color — you are welcomed. DFW is proud of the diversity in Denver and we want to celebrate that. So mature, plus-size, transgender, petite models and more — we want to see you all there. Casting times are based on age and height so please read carefully when selecting your time slot.

It should be noted that there is NO kids show this season, but those who are interested in walking in spring 2020 can sign up here.

The all model casting is on Sunday, September 8. This is a one-time date and cannot be rescheduled so plan ahead now. If turn out is high, it’s possible not every model will have a chance to walk, so arrive early. This casting is for 17+ only and includes petite, plus-size, men and women models ages 50+, trans and femme men ages 20-40. Bring your best walk to strut the runway and we hope to see you in September.

17+ Models Sign-Up Form:

11:00 a.m. 5’9″+ height

12:30 p.m. 5’7″ – 5’9″ height

2:00 p.m. Under 5′7″ height

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building on the third floor, 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver.

NOTE: Street parking only, parking is limited. Rideshare is suggested



Women MUST wear black tank tops, tight jeans/pants and heels. Men MUST wear black t-shirts and jeans.



Sign-ups for casting can be found here.

*You must sign-up to be able to participate. There are no walk-ins for DFW Spring casting.

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 is November 9 – 17