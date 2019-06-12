Pride Month is in full swing with tons of fabulous events to celebrate equal rights and love for all. As Denver Pride approaches this weekend Denver has some killer parties lined up to keep you entertained and living it up until the main events commence.

The Stonewall Inn

When: June 12, 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Storeroom and the Vine Street Pub host The Stonewall Inn. The exhibition features a window display of the iconic NYC bar, The Stonewall Inn where the modern gay rights movement began in June 50 years ago. The exhibition will celebrate with a pride kick-off party and later a free drag show at Vine Street Pub & Brewery.

Pride Drag Extravaganza

When: June 12, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vine Street Pub & Brewery presents a Pride Drag Extravaganza. The event features a night of drag performances from some gorgeous queens of the Haus Alnite Drag Review. You can grab a cold Vine Street brew and cheers to Pride.

Mortified Live: Pride Edition!

When: June 13, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Mortified Live: Pride Edition! The event features a hilarious night of confessionals, comedy and a throwback cover band pumping out fresh beats all night long. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Pride & Unpredjudice

When: June 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grant-Humphreys Mansion teams up with The Day-Of Weddings to present Pride & Unpredjudice. The event features day to celebrate love with a chance for LGBTQ+ couples to meet a myriad of wedding planners, vendors and more. You can sip on drinks, sample desserts and get in on awesome prizes.

Rainbow ROLL

When: June 13, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates as Tracks and ROLL partner up for Rainbow ROLL. The event features a night of skating, live music from DJs and more. You can also see a performance from A’keria Chanel Davenport while sipping on cocktails from Tracks.

Mary’s Pride

When: June 13 – 16

Where: Mile High Hamburger Mary’s, 1336 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mile High Hamburger Mary’s presents Mary’s Pride. The event features three-days dedicated to Denver Pride that includes themed cocktails, entertainment from DJs, a pre-parade party and more. You can show your pride and support a local business.

Rockies Pride Night

When: June 14, 6:40 – 9:40 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $51 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Rockies partners with One Colorado to host the Rockies Pride Night. The event features a game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. You can watch as Governor Jared Polis throws the first pitch and cheer on your home team. Make sure to wear rainbow gear to celebrate the theme.

7th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off

When: June 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado) presents the 7th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off. The event features a runway fashion show starring local individuals strutting their stuff on the rainbow crosswalk on Broadway. You can watch as the contestants compete in the fashion face-off to see who has the best walk.

14th Annual Pink Party

When: June 14, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver partners with One Denver to present the 14th Annual Pink Party. The event features a fundraiser for Pride. You can help support One Denver, imbibe on beverages from an open bar and dance all night long.

Paint Your PRIDE

When: June 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: the ART, a Hotel in Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: the ART, a Hotel in Denver hosts Paint Your PRIDE. The event features an evening with drag performances with music from DJ Leslie Van Stelten with host Michael Garcia. You can dance till your feet get sore and sip on cocktails made with Keel vodka throughout the night.

Drag Nation PRIDE

When: June 14, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents Drag Nation Denver. The event features a night hosted by the recent winner of RuPaul’s Drag race and local drag queen Yvie Oddly. You can watch fabulous performances from Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Oddly herself.

Denver PrideFest

When: June 15 – 16

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Pride month at Denver PrideFest. The fest features a parade, music, food and more. You can show support for equality and fight for those you love. The fest is produced by The Center on Colfax. Be a part of showing Denver’s LGBTQ+ community the love that they deserve.

Denver Pride 5k

When: June 15, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax hosts a Denver Pride 5k. The event features a 5k race around downtown Denver. You can run, walk or strut your stuff during the race and raise funds for The Center on Colfax’s programs to help Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community. Make sure to dress up in fun costumes to race in.

Prismatic GPS Pride

When: June 15, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver hosts Prismatic GPS Pride. The event features a party with boppin’ beats from DJ Ben Bakson, DJ Brent Milne, DJ Markie and Nikki Valentine. You can watch performances from Miss Shalae, GPS dancers from LA and more throughout the evening.

Brewer’s Light Pride Parade & Rumpus

When: June 15, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing presents the Brewers Light Pride Parade & Rumpus. The event features a parade and crawl to several local craft breweries to celebrate Denver Pride. You can start your beer journey at The Grateful Gnome and finish at Call to Arms with a banging party with live music from DJ DSRE and a special beer release. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ youth suicide prevention.

Denver Dyke March

When: June 15, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Gather and march at the Colorado State Capitol during the Denver Dyke March. The event features a march in Downtown Denver to the capitol that heads to Denver PrideFest to celebrate Denver Pride. You can march in solitude with others and show your pride.

Sober Dance Party

When: June 15, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Phoenix – Colorado, 2233 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Phoenix – Colorado presents a Sober Dance Party. The event features a chance to celebrate Denver Pride without the pressures of having to partake in any substances. You can jam out music, meet people from the community and dance your heart out.

Afterhours – Denver Pride Underground

When: June 15, 1:30 – 5 a.m.

Where: Aztlan Theatre Bar, 974 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Aztlan Theatre Bar hosts Afterhours – Denver Pride Underground. The event features a wild after-hours party with hot beats from DJ Brock Benson to keep your body moving until the sun rises on Sunday morning.

GRiZ

When: June 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents GRiZ. The event features a special DJ set from beloved local musician GRiZ. You can grab a drink from Tracks and dance till your feet are sore in celebration of Pride weekend.

Rooftop Pride Party

When: June 15, 4 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Club Vinyl presents a Rooftop Pride Party. The event features an evening filled with DJs spinning hot beats, including DJ Blaque Gurl, DJ Izer and Mear, live entertainment from Divinity Ray and more. You can sip on drink specials and listen to Zuly Ramos from Bad Girls Club season nine host the night.

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

When: June 16, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax presents the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. The event features a parade around downtown Denver starting from Cheesman Park ending at the Denver PrideFest to celebrate Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Grab a friend and march in solidarity with others.

Glitterita! Pride Release

When: June 16, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse & Lady Justice Brewing, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lady Justice Brewing teams up with Transformative Freedom Fund to present the Glitterita! Pride Release. The brew is a special glitter beer to benefit Transformative Freedom Fund – a local nonprofit that helps remove financial barriers for transition-related healthcare. You can dive into bites from Laziz Ya Lebanese food truck as you sip on the glittery strawberry lime poblano Gose.

Pride Party 2019

When: June 16, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company hosts its Pride Party 2019. The event features a chance to watch the Pride Parade on the patio with a cold glass of Alpine Dog beer in hand, a special glassware release with a $1 for each sold benefiting One Colorado and more.

Pride Sunday Brunch

When: June 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Pride and Swagger, 450 E. 17th Ave. #110, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pride and Swagger presents a Pride Sunday Brunch. The event features a delightful brunch menu with drink specials, an all you can eat brunch buffet and amazing seating for the Pride parade. You can munch and watch performances from drag queens to start your Pride Sunday off right.

Bonus

Aurora Pride

When: August 3, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Aurora Reservoir, 5800 S. Powhaton Rd., Aurora

Cost: Free – $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Soak up some summer sun and celebrate Aurora Pride. The event features a Pride celebration with cabanas, summer sips, food and more. You can even have the chance to watch and meet RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars Season 2 queen Alaska 5000.