If there’s one thing that can make the ongoing airport construction a little less stressful, it’s more beer. Fortunately, two of Colorado’s most renowned craft breweries are ready to serve up pours of their award-winning beers this month at DIA. First up, Denver’s Great Divide just cut the ribbon on its new brewhouse and first ever restaurant located in Concourse C.

Dubbed the Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen, the new spot features its full lineup of craft beers, alongside a rotation of small-batch and seasonal brews. Also in honor of the new restaurant, they also released a new beer call Amelia Mary Blonde Ale. If you’re craving a cocktail, you’ll get the best of both worlds as some still feature Great Divide’s beer such as the Chairlift which includes Colette Farmhouse Ale.

As for the food, Great Divide is working with HMSHost — a company that works with airport restaurants around the world. But despite the corporate partnership, Great Divide is touting the menu as chef-driven with beer-infused menu items like Yeti-braised short rib tacos and Farmhouse Ale chicken. Small plates such as Colorado lamb meatballs, zucchini frites, bison chili, as well as a breakfast menu featuring breakfast burrito and chicken and waffles, round out the menu. Like many other airport restaurants, there will also be a grab-and-go section for drinks and snacks.