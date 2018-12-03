We’ve made it to the last month of the year and what a year it’s been. In 2017, the Denver music scene saw over 3,500 concerts. In 2018, that number jumped to over 6,000. That’s right — over 6,000 concerts happened within the Mile High City in 2018 alone. It’s no secret that Denver is growing, and it’s nice to see that the city’s music industry is following the trend. This month, there are over 600 Denver concerts for you to choose from. Send 2018 off the right way by getting out there and exploring.

Week 1: December 1 – December 9

Recommended: Childish Gambino w/ Vince Staples @ The Pepsi Center – December 4

To kick things off this month, hip-hop giant Childish Gambino is coming to Denver to take over The Pepsi Center on December 4. Gambino initially announced his tour back in April only to announce that the tour wasn’t happening weeks later, followed by another announcement that said it was indeed happening. After another postponement, the show is finally on the horizon this week. Fellow rap star Vince Staples is joining Gambino on this highly coveted show. Tickets are still available for this show and we recommend you go for it.

Also see…

12/1 – The Fray + Tracksuit Wedding @ The Ogden Theatre

12/1 – The Lil Smokies w/ Meadow Mountain @ The Bluebird Theater

12/1 – The Front Bottoms + Manchester Orchestra w/ Brother Bird @ The Fillmore

12/1 – Billy Strings @ The Gothic Theatre

12/1 – Giraffage w/ Ryan Hemsworth, Nite Jewel (DJ Set) @ Summit Music Hall

12/1 – Dragon Smoke ft. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell w/ Sixty Minute Men, Liebermonster @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/1 – SHLUMP w/ Conrank, Eazybaked, phLo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/1 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Kitty Cat Fan Club @ The Marquis Theatre

12/1 – Red City Radio w/ Smoking Popes, The Bombpops, Russian Girlfriends (Morning Set) @ The Marquis Theatre

12/1 – Subtronics w/ Calvin Hobbes, Sektah @ Larimer Lounge

12/1 – Nova Fest 6 w/ Fathers, The Burial Plot, Under Auburn Skies, Its Just Bugs, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive

12/1 – Goodnight Freeman w/ Scotty & the Late Nights, Forest Porridge @ Lost Lake

12/1 – UBI ft. Palmer Squares, Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre

12/1 – BASS OPS ft. Ponicz, Bedouin @ Club Vinyl

12/1 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights (Every Saturday) @ The Church

12/1 – Mixtape Saturdays (Every Saturday) @ Milk Bar

12/1 – Meet The Giant w/ To Be Astronauts, Landgrabbers @ Lion’s Lair

12/1 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/1 – Blind Trust ft. Plasma Canvas w/ Modern Goon, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/1 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

12/1 – Red Rocks Local Set w/ Mike Heuer, Elder Grown @ Red Rocks

12/1 – Mile High Soul Club @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/2 – Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (of Misfits) w/ Lotus Gait, Killing Creation @ The Bluebird Theater

12/2 – The Mile High Throwdown ft. Runaway Cigars, Dread Sol, Violet’s Gun, Paranoid Image, The Hoodoo, Khanundrum, Delirious Nebula, Paradox, Retention, Catch Me Catatonic, Liquid Titanium, Jailpocket, Dylan Kishner Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/2 – Black Marlin w/ Hail Satan, Dead Characters, Totochtin @ Larimer Lounge

12/2 – About A Mover: CJP & Brian Buck DJ Night @ Hi-Dive

12/2 – Rotten Reputation w/ Rat Bites, Viqueen, Claudzilla @ Lost Lake

12/2 – New Standards Men w/ FlowLines, Jonah Steuer @ Lion’s Lair

12/2 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/2 – Lenny Kaye: 89th Birthday Celebration (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/2 – Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/2 – The Band of Heathens (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/2 – Billy Strings (Benefit for the Denver Rescue Mission) @ Globe Hall

12/2 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/2 – Terrapin Flyer ft. Tom Constanten of The Grateful Dead (Night Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/2 – NIMBUS w/ Space Madness, Old School Hype, Broke Down Nuns @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/2 – Mr. Bill w/ Serafin Sanchez, James Patrick, DKO Darren Kramer @ The Black Box

12/2 – #Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

12/2 – Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard

12/3 – Doom Side Of The Moon w/ Chieftan, URN. @ The Bluebird Theater

12/3 – Fleetwood Mac @ The Pepsi Center

12/3 – The Hang ft. Jessica Jones and Friends w/ Sarah Mount & The Rushmores, Twinkie Jail feat. Jacob Moss & Matt Flaherty (of Part & Parcel) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/3 – Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental @ The Paramount Theatre

12/3 – David Caffey Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

12/3 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/3 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/3 – L.A. Guns w/ Grind Cat Grind, Love Stallion, One Track Mind, Johnny Got Rox @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/3 – JGray w/ Dejangles, David Frederick, Falli, Anville, One Peace, Raw Rap Relationship, Bottomless Pit @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/3 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

12/4 – Minus The Bear w/ Tera Melos @ The Ogden Theatre

12/4 – White Panda w/ Caye, New City @ The Bluebird Theater

12/4 – OneRepublic w/ Matt Nathanson, Ben Rector @ The Fillmore

12/4 – Atreyu w/ Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, Sleep Signals @ Summit Music Hall

12/4 – Thumpasaurus w/ FAT Tuesday House Band ft. Members of Magic Beans, Dynohunter, Analog Son, Mama Magnolia, Dandu @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/4 – Inoculated Life (Album Release) w/ Remain and Sustain, Cyclonus, Malefic Levitation @ Lost Lake

12/4 – VNV Nation w/ Holygram, The Rain Within @ The Oriental Theater

12/4 – Gold Trash w/ EVP, $addy @ Lion’s Lair

12/4 – The Threadbarons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/4 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

12/4 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/4 – Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue

12/4 – Loefah w/ Caustik, Astra, Rameau Control, Sweetprince @ The Black Box

12/4 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

12/4 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/5 – RE:Search ft. Lapalux w/ Huxley Anne, Tropo (Jumpsuit Records), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/5 – The Faceless w/ Rings Of Saturn, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Vale Of Pnath, Interloper @ The Marquis Theatre

12/5 – Red Fang w/ Telekinetic Yeti, Pink Fuzz @ Larimer Lounge

12/5 – Chief White Lightning w/ The Corner Girls, And The Black Feathers @ Lost Lake

12/5 – STEAM Wednesdays ft. Lubelski @ Bar Standard

12/5 – Goth Night (Every Wednesday) @ Milk Bar

12/5 – Tanya Tucker w/ Ben & Noel Haggard @ The Paramount Theatre

12/5 – Voices Rock! 2018 Showcase @ The Oriental Theater

12/5 – Helen Sung’s Sung With Words @ Dazzle Jazz

12/5 – Yao Guai w/ Latex Cupcake, Babushkas, Naughty XXXmas Carols @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/5 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

12/5 – Tengger Cavalry w/ Ponder the Albatross @ Globe Hall

12/5 – Atom Jetty + Smile Victoria + Jake Golden + Robert Keiton Smith + Deryk Cunningham w/ Smile Victoria, Jake Golden, Robert Keiton Smith, Deryk Cunningham @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/5 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

12/5 – Pretty Poison w/ Sara Splatter @ The Meadowlark

12/5 – Jeremy Mohney Band @ BarFly

12/5 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/6 – The Wood Brothers w/ Amy Helm @ The Ogden Theatre

12/6 – Barber Acoustic @ The Bluebird Theater

12/6 – Brad Parsons & Starbird w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/6 – Particle w/ Autonomix @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/6 – Ivy Lab w/ Buttah, GAL XC @ The Marquis Theatre

12/6 – Red Fang w/ Telekinetic Yeti, Quits @ Larimer Lounge

12/6 – Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why w/ Willi Carlisle, Hang Rounders, Jennifer Jane Niceley @ Hi-Dive

12/6 – Ave Grim w/ Tripper Jones, Koo Qua, Cece Love, Tianna Rashaé, N3ptune @ Lost Lake

12/6 – Noches de Trova @ Bar Standard

12/6 – Hip-Hop Thursdays (Every Thursday) @ Club Vinyl

12/6 – CO Underground (Every Thursday) @ Milk Bar

12/6 – MIKE WATT! w/ Jean Baptiste Le Cessna @ Lion’s Lair

12/6 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/6 – Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/6 – Bobby Shew and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

12/6 – Big Gigantic (Conscious Alliance Benefit) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/6 – Soft Stereo w/ Tristan Puig, An Antiquated Bluff, Ersatz Robots @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/6 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

12/6 – The Black Lillies w/ Samantha Crain, Bear Antler @ Globe Hall

12/6 – Aural Elixir w/ Liat, Wendy Woo @ The Walnut Room

12/6 – Face Vocal Band – Holiday Show @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/6 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/6 – Ten Miles South + Violet’s Gun + Rocket Dust + Stony Lonesome w/ Violet’s Gun, Rocket Dust, Stony Lonesome @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/6 – Ravenscoon w/ SKYwalker, Entomo, Tooch, Kinetic Spinners, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/6 – Romero @ The Venue

12/6 – Mitis + Trivecta w/ Krushendo, Phocust, Mermix, Magnetik @ The Black Box

12/6 – Prismatic w/ Fari-uh, Dr1zzle @ The Black Box Lounge

12/6 – Teenage Kicks w/ DJ Bodhi & Friends @ The Meadowlark

12/6 – Ugly Sweater Country Christmas Party w/ Austin Burke, Cash Campbell, Exit West @ The Black Buzzard

12/6 – Thunder and Rain @ BarFly

12/7 – Snow Tha Product w/ Kanon Lebron, Swizzy J, David Frederick @ The Ogden Theatre

12/7 – SunSquabi @ The Bluebird Theater

12/7 – Allen Stone w/ Nick Waterhouse @ The Gothic Theatre

12/7 – 3OH!3 w/ Emo Nite LA, Lil Aaron @ Summit Music Hall

12/7 – Travis Thompson w/ TheycallhimAP, Doze, Audible @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/7 – Pink Talking Fish ft. The Giant Country Horns w/ Wake Up and Live @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/7 – Filth w/ Machinist, Impale the Betrayer, Son Survivor, SKYBURIAL @ The Marquis Theatre

12/7 – Grateful Shred w/ Mapache, Mad Alchemy Liquid, Light Show @ Larimer Lounge

12/7 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

12/7 – The Number 12 Looks Like You w/ Rolo Tomassi, Arsonists Get All The Girls @ Lost Lake

12/7 – Do or Die @ The Roxy Theatre

12/7 – Fiesta Fridays ft. Lord Finesse + Chris Karns @ Club Vinyl

12/7 – Ritual Fridays ft. Anna Lunoe @ The Church

12/7 – Milk N Cookies ft. Charles Feelgood @ Milk Bar

12/7 – Godflesh w/ In The Company Of Serpents @ The Oriental Theater

12/7 – MIKE WATT! w/ Dressy Bessy @ Lion’s Lair

12/7 – Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/7 – Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose

12/7 – Hate Minor w/ Amphibious Man, Denizens of The Deep @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/7 – Random Rab Presents: Fate Night One w/ Supersillyus (DJ Set), Blossomn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/7 – The Kick Back – Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern

12/7 – Ghost Revue w/ Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Hunter James & The Titanic, Montropo @ Globe Hall

12/7 – John Pizzarelli @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/7 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/7 – Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE ft. A Great Zeppelin Performance, Sideffect, Ratt Poison, 90’s Til Dawn, Rover Red @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/7 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue

12/7 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

12/7 – Laserswamp w/ Somatoast, Droplitz, Pluto Era, MINDWALKER, Imperivm @ The Black Box

12/7 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

12/7 – Nick Waterhouse Official After Party @ The Skylark Lounge

12/7 – Funky Monks @ Herb’s

12/7 – Volac @ Temple Denver

12/7 – Spirettes w/ Pout house @ BarFly

12/7 – King Cardinal Holiday Spectacular w/ Whipporwill, Porlolo @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/8 – Said The Sky w/ Bass Physics, William Black @ The Ogden Theatre

12/8 – Ookay w/ Boonie X Clyde, DNMO @ The Bluebird Theater

12/8 – The Polish Ambassador w/ Dirtwire, Dynohunter @ The Fillmore

12/8 – CupcakKe @ Summit Music Hall

12/8 – Kyle Hollingsworth Band ft. Lyle Divinsky (The Motet) w/ Casual Commander (Sunsquabi), ExMag, Tnertle (Album Release), Nobide – Benefiting Conscious Alliance @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Other Side

12/8 – Grateful Shred w/ Mapache, Mad Alchemy Liquid, Light Show @ Larimer Lounge

12/8 – CPR Presents: A Place That Never Changes ft. Anthony Ruptak (LP Release) w/ Los Mocochetes, Kramies @ Hi-Dive

12/8 – Fist Fight w/ MF Ruckus, Hydraform, Smiths Grove @ Lost Lake

12/8 – CID @ Beta Nightclub

12/8 – Doobie @ The Roxy Theatre

12/8 – BASS OPS ft. Phiso, Dusky @ Club Vinyl

12/8 – Silverstein w/ Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, Capstan @ The Oriental Theater

12/8 – MIKE WATT! w/ Dressy Bessy @ Lion’s Lair

12/8 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/8 – The Chasm w/ Spectral Voice, Acerus, Noctambulist, Scepter of Eligos @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/8 – Sputnik Slovenia (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/8 – Random Rab Presents: Free Will Night Two w/ Tor, Blossomn (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/8 – The Wheelz (Record Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

12/8 – Bankshot w/ Justin Davis, Sky Choice @ Globe Hall

12/8 – Homevibe Holiday Show ft. Highland Ramblers, The Fremonts, Kevin Mileski, ’80s Song Circle w/ Emily Barnes, Dave Tamkin & Brad Huffman, Josh Queen @ The Walnut Room

12/8 – Sia and The Decades of Love Band (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/8 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/8 – Saving Abel w/ Black Oxygen, Scarlet Canary, Something For Tomorrow, VII Sea Voyage, Conaxx @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/8 – Moontricks (Polish Ambassador / Dirtwire After Party) w/ ZURC @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/8 – Acoustic Eidolon @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/8 – Kindred Spirits @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

12/8 – Bound By Years w/ Killing Creation, Mob For Bid, Shahiye of Ra @ The Venue

12/8 – Big Chocolate w/ smith., GRAMZ, TF Marz @ The Black Box

12/8 – Tropico: Dancehall, Moombahton, Afrobeat and More @ The Black Box Lounge

12/8 – Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho & Friends @ The Meadowlark

12/8 – Adam Lopez @ The Skylark Lounge

12/8 – Live Music & Art Show @ The Black Buzzard

12/8 – Funky Monks @ Herb’s

12/8 – Cedric Gervais @ Temple Denver

12/8 – Jessica Nilles, Corinne Denny, Maureen “Mo” Bailey, Jennifer Cress Riley, Chloe Scull, Christine Honein, Sara Wise, Cristin Colvin w/ Jazz Duo Aaron Melon and Joquina Lluma @ BarFly

12/8 – Opera on Tap (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/8 – Dallas Thornton Goodbye Show w/ Vermillion Road, Jeremy Mohney Swing Band (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/9 – Charlie Parr + Willie Watson @ The Bluebird Theater

12/9 – The Band Perry w/ MAKUTA @ The Gothic Theatre

12/9 – Ayla Nereo w/ Bonnie Paine (of Elephant Revival), Ley Line @ Summit Music Hall

12/9 – Felly w/ Gyyps, Trip Carter @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/9 – With Confidence w/ Broadside, Sleep On It, Small Talks @ The Marquis Theatre

12/9 – JMSN w/ August 08 @ Larimer Lounge

12/9 – DOP @ Beta Nightclub

12/9 – The Weird w/ Atom Jetty, Pinetree Janitorial Service @ Lion’s Lair

12/9 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/9 – After Midnight (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/9 – Psyclon Nine MXMS (Shiny Toy Guns) w/ Guidance, Striplicker, DJ Cyber1 @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/9 – Pet Shop Brunch, actually. The Pet Shop Boys Brunch ft. DJ Hollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/9 – Jazz Dinner w/ Julie Monley, Rotund (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/9 – An Irish Christmas in America (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/9 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/9 – Melvin Seals and JGB (Night Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/9 – Turner Jackson @ The Meadowlark

12/9 – Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard

12/9 – Two Tone Wolfpack w/ Bellhoss @ BarFly

12/9 – Nate Valdez (of In the Whale) w/ Special Guests TBA @ Syntax Physic Opera

Week 2: December 10 – December 16

Recommended: John Legend @ The Bellco Theatre – December 15

On December 15, singer John Legend is hitting up the Mile High City for a performance at The Bellco Theatre. Legend’s voice is widely known for being smooth, soulful and powerful. Add that to his skills on the piano, and you’ve got one hell of a performer on your hands. Legend just recently released his Christmas album cleverly titled A Legendary Christmas which includes 14 tracks to get you in the holiday mood. Tickets are on sale for this event, so grab some while you can.

Also see…

12/10 – Preoccupations + Protomartyr w/ Teeth Of The Hydra @ The Bluebird Theater

12/10 – Dua Lipa @ The Fillmore

12/10 – The English Beat w/ The Dendrites @ The Gothic Theatre

12/10 – The Hang w/ Jessica Jones ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/10 – Middle Kids w/ The Shacks @ Larimer Lounge

12/10 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

12/10 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/10 – Upsetting w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/10 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/10 – Jelly Bread w/ Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/10 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

12/11 – H.E.R. w/ Bri Steves, Tone Stith @ The Ogden Theatre

12/11 – John Grant w/ Two Medicine @ The Bluebird Theater

12/11 – Myles Kennedy w/ Walking Papers @ Summit Music Hall

12/11 – Dave East w/ Shooter, D Jones, Errol Vibes, DJ Awall, RimeS, Jay Triiiple, Swank Sinatra @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/11 – Seaway w/ Trophy Eyes, Microwave, Can’t Swim, Hot Mulligan @ The Marquis Theatre

12/11 – Navio + Rob Drabkin @ Larimer Lounge

12/11 – Spendtime Palace w/ The Brazen Youth, Slynger @ Lost Lake

12/11 – Thom Yorke @ The Paramount Theatre

12/11 – Demoncassettecult w/ MachuLinea, Mirror Fears @ Lion’s Lair

12/11 – CU Thompson Jazz Ensemble Performing “Nutcracker Suite” by Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn @ Dazzle Jazz

12/11 – Bob Montgomery and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

12/11 – Dominic Lalli’s Bluebird Quintet ft. Adam Deitch, Borahm Lee, Gabe Mervine, Hunter Roberts @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/11 – Lipglo$$ w/ Sad Nois, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/11 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

12/11 – The Helio Sequence @ Globe Hall

12/11 – Hundred Foot Owl (Night Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/11 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends (Late Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/11 – InGhosts w/ Demented, hindrance @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/11 – IL Divo @ The Bellco Theatre

12/11 – Sepia w/ Wriza, Sobremarcha, Meech, CohmuDose, Limpz, Gahlaktus, Xenolinguist, parkbreezy, TF Marz, Ego Death @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge

12/11 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

12/11 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/12 – Travis Scott w/ Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes @ The Pepsi Center

12/12 – RE:Search ft. NastyNasty + Gladkill w/ Avry, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/12 – STEAM Wednesdays ft. Waze & Odyssey @ Bar Standard

12/12 – Houston Person Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

12/12 – The Paul Shinn Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/12 – La Armada w/ Allout Helter, Targets, No Sign of Remorse, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/12 – Kid Astronaut w/ Kayla Marque, Dylan Streight, Shalom Dubas @ Globe Hall

12/12 – Ike Reilly + Johnny Hickman @ The Walnut Room

12/12 – Kurt Elling “The Beautiful Day” Holiday Show + “The Questions” (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/12 – Mass Hipsteria @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/12 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

12/12 – The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

12/12 – Nelly @ Temple Denver

12/12 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/13 – United States Of Bass ft. DJ Craze, Daddy Kev, DJ Taye, Dieselboy, More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Other Side

12/13 – Muscle Beach w/ Giardia, Vexing, Matriarch @ Larimer Lounge

12/13 – Asagraum w/ Sar Isatum, Amdusias, Tyrannus @ Hi-Dive

12/13 – Sharone & the Wind w/ Düllhaus, Oxygen Thief, Feigning @ Lost Lake

12/13 – Pauly D @ Beta Nightclub

12/13 – Daughtry w/ Romero @ The Paramount Theatre

12/13 – Musical Mayhem December: Jimi Davies w/ TripLip, e-Scapes @ Lion’s Lair

12/13 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/13 – Houston Person Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/13 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/13 – Apes of the State w/ Ludlow, Crow Cavalier, Mary Wander, FCMAQ @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/13 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

12/13 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/13 – J.O.B. w/ Wandering Monks, Willdabeast, Joon Bug, Benjamin Berg, Lord Step @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/13 – JC Cernan @ The Venue

12/13 – Fosters of Frequencies Takeover w/ Yvga, Dexter Audio b2b Quite Possibly, Terminally Chill, Hastur, Boyo, Sandyman @ The Black Box Lounge

12/13 – Andreilien & Mindex w/ Cloud-D, The Glitch Wizard @ The Black Box

12/13 – The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

12/13 – Tony Goffredi and the Strangely Familiar w/ Tyler Sanfield @ BarFly

12/14 – The New Mastersounds + DJ Williams Shots Fired @ The Ogden Theatre

12/14 – Brent Cowles w/ Strange Americans @ The Bluebird Theater

12/14 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ Tha Dogg Pound, Twista @ The Fillmore

12/14 – Eoto w/ Youngsta, Skydyed @ The Gothic Theatre

12/14 – Lunar Fire w/ Cualli, Magnetik, Precious Hill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/14 – ill.Gates w/ Stylust, Kowta, Kavsko @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/14 – 2nd Annual Red Tide Rising Toys For Tots Party ft. Red Tide Rising, Late Night Fights, New Fiction, Right Before Rain, Hunter Hallberg w/ Nate Tharp @ The Marquis Theatre

12/14 – Harry Hudson w/ JP Saxe @ Larimer Lounge

12/14 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

12/14 – Ksuhdilla w/ Deadnasty, Bowzr, Wav-E @ Lost Lake

12/14 – Barely Alive + Dodge & Fuski + Infekt w/ Sektah @ Beta Nightclub

12/14 – Black X-Mas @ The Roxy Theatre

12/14 – Fiesta Fridays @ Club Vinyl

12/14 – Ritual Fridays @ The Church

12/14 – Hometown for the Holidays w/ My Body Sings Electric @ The Oriental Theater

12/14 – Trick Punch w/ E.M.P., Barking Mad, One Time Crime @ Lion’s Lair

12/14 – Women In Jazz ft. Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/14 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/14 – Ike Spivak Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

12/14 – Thompson Square @ The Grizzly Rose

12/14 – Tommy’s Benefit Show w/ Bad Engrish, The Trade-Ins, The Hacks, The Pollution @ Goosetown Tavern

12/14 – Too Many Humans (Not Enough Coats) w/ The Trujillo Company, HR People @ Globe Hall

12/14 – Trickshot w/ Double Bills, Shovelin Stone @ The Walnut Room

12/14 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/14 – AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/14 – Mass Relay w/ Papa Skunk, Chando, Patrick Skyler, CatParty, Urban @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/14 – John Craigie w/ Rainbow Girls @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/14 – Coyote Poets of the Universe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

12/14 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue

12/14 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

12/14 – Xxxy w/ Emyli Dahlia, Sidechick @ The Black Box

12/14 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

12/14 – Dust Stompers + Babywood Hatbox @ The Black Buzzard

12/14 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

12/14 – Sacha Robotti @ Temple Denver

12/14 – Whole Milk w/ Jade Vases, Kiltro @ BarFly

12/14 – Samantha Pease Recital (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/14 – Sour Boy Bitter Girl w/ Pout House, Toboggan, Cole Naylor (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/15 – Khruangbin w/ The Marias @ The Ogden Theatre

12/15 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Leon and the Revival, The Burroughs (Two Sets) @ The Bluebird Theater

12/15 – Parade Of Lasers 2018 ft. Getter, Party Favor, Blunts & Blondes, Ubur @ The Fillmore

12/15 – Xiuhtezcatl w/ Lily Fangz, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/15 – The Travelin’ McCourys w/ Pick & Howl, Scott Slay & the Rail @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/15 – nothing,nowhere. w/ Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, smrtdeath, St. Panther @ The Marquis Theatre

12/15 – Magic Sword w/ Crystal Ghost @ Larimer Lounge

12/15 – Decemburger III w/ UADA, Axeslasher, Crypt Trip, Glacial Tomb, Bummer, The Ditch And The Delta @ Hi-Dive

12/15 – Slow Caves w/ Modern Leisure, Corsicana @ Lost Lake

12/15 – Dzeko @ Beta Nightclub

12/15 – Afton @ The Roxy Theatre

12/15 – BASS OPS ft. Swayd, Nastia @ Club Vinyl

12/15 – Face Vocal Band @ The Paramount Theatre

12/15 – KGNU Showcase ft. Tiq Tok, The Sea Grapes, Bryon Parker, Housekeys @ Lion’s Lair

12/15 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/15 – The Steve Kovalcheck Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/15 – Brunch w/ Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/15 – A Holiday Spectacular w/ DJ Clark Thomas (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/15 – Stray The Course (Single Release) w/ 10,000 Volt Ghost, Acceptable Losses, The Swashbuckling Doctors, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/15 – Ivory Circle w/ Nina & The Hold Tight, Vatican Vamps @ Globe Hall

12/15 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/15 – The Petty Nicks Experience w/ Irreverent Kings, School of Rock Aurora House Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/15 – Mono Verde Collective w/ Rebelde, The Sparkplugs @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/15 – Chris Daniels & The Kings ft. Freddi Gowdy @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/15 – Chain Station @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

12/15 – Hillbilly Demons @ The Venue

12/15 – Top Flite Empire w/ BYZ, Miguel Crandel, More @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge

12/15 – Tnwky @ The Meadowlark

12/15 – Alba’s 30th Birthday w/ One Flew West, OptycNerd, Holdfast @ The Black Buzzard

12/15 – Skool Daze @ Herb’s

12/15 – Nero (DJ Set) @ Temple Denver

12/15 – Foxfeather w/ Anthony Ruptak @ BarFly

12/15 – Halden Wofford + Bonnie & Her Clydes @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/16 – Emma Ruth Rundle w/ Jaye Jayle, Abrams @ Lost Lake

12/16 – Chris Liebing @ Beta Nightclub

12/16 – The Blues Kings w/ Gobbing On Wasabi, Steve & Marina @ Lion’s Lair

12/16 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/16 – Peter Sommer Septet Holiday Celebration (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/16 – Brunch w/ Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/16 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/16 – Meliora w/ Tolstoy, Pythalo, Redivider @ Globe Hall

12/16 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

12/16 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/16 – Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Still, We Rise (Day Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/16 – Cheryl Wheeler + Kenny White (Night Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/16 – #Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

12/16 – Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard

Week 3: December 17 – December 23

Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ The Texas Gentlemen @ The Ogden Theatre – December 19

Local breakout talent Nathaniel Rateliff and his band, the Night Sweats, are gearing up for their two day annual holiday run at The Ogden Theatre on December 19 and 20. In the past, Rateliff has consistently sold out Red Rocks which means this show is a chance to see him in a more intimate setting. On December 19, fellow artists known as The Texas Gentlemen are joining Rateliff. If you can find a way to snag some tickets to either one of these shows, we recommend you take advantage of it.

sold-out.*

Also see…

12/17 – The Hang ft. Jessica Jones and Friends w/ Sound Guy Josh (Vinyl Funk/Soul Set), Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/17 – Future Joy (Holiday Toy Drive) w/ Midicinal, Sassafactory, Maddento, Elton Tom @ Larimer Lounge

12/17 – Advance Base (Casiotone for the Painfully Alone) w/ Lisa/Liza, Karima Walker @ Hi-Dive

12/17 – The Brian Setzer Orchestra w/ Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones @ The Paramount Theatre

12/17 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/17 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/17 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

12/17 – Questionable Theatrics @ The Black Buzzard

12/18 – Reggae Tuesdays ft. Akae Beka (Voice Of Midnite) w/ Policulture, Gydnce (feat. members of Tatanka), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/18 – Convictions w/ Set For The Fall, Thousand Frames @ Lost Lake

12/18 – Fritz (Whiskey Dick) w/ The Red Tack @ Lion’s Lair

12/18 – Adam Bartczak Republic: Holiday Show @ Dazzle Jazz

12/18 – Bull Bash w/ Jon Pardi @ The Grizzly Rose

12/18 – Pennies On The Track @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/18 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

12/18 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/18 – Haunter w/ Crawl, Cthonic Deity, Lykotonon @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/18 – Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue

12/18 – N-Type w/ Thanom, Fathomless, Affinity, Spac3face, The Glitch Wizard, Bex b2b Gloom Trench, Scarlitt, Bingleton, Dozier, Subliminal @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge

12/18 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

12/18 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/19 – RE:Search ft. Ana Sia + ill-esha w/ Lea Luna, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/19 – STEAM Wednesdays ft. Sage Armstrong + LP Giobbi @ Bar Standard

12/19 – Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M: Celebrating A Cool Yule 5 Points Style (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/19 – Open Option: A Musical Gathering w/ The Other Black (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/19 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night One @ Nocturne Jazz

12/19 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/19 – Endless, Nameless w/ Adventurer, Bloom, Paperback, Had I Known @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/19 – Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

12/19 – Gregory Alan Isakov @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/19 – Unpaid Overtime w/ Miros, Steve Denny, Dizzy with a Dame @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/19 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

12/19 – FakeFridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

12/19 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/20 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ The Texas Gentlemen @ The Ogden Theatre

12/20 – Vista Kicks w/ Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/20 – The Herman Clan ft. Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Silas Herman, Colin Huff, Dan Andree, More TBA w/ Turkeyfoot, The Cody Sisters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/20 – Doe Paoro w/ The Whimsey of Things, Erika Ryann @ Larimer Lounge

12/20 – Television Generation w/ Mr. Atomic, The Rainbow Treatment @ Hi-Dive

12/20 – Wild Lives w/ Cheap Perfume, Bad Year, An Antiquated Bluff @ Lost Lake

12/20 – Mark O’Connor w/ Brandy Clark @ The Paramount Theatre

12/20 – Red Iron Push w/ Brian Parton @ Lion’s Lair

12/20 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/20 – Mandy Harvey @ Dazzle Jazz

12/20 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night Two @ Nocturne Jazz

12/20 – Disco Floyd w/ Coal Town Reunion @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/20 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

12/20 – One Way Ride w/ Color, Koion Kitten @ Globe Hall

12/20 – Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/20 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/20 – Colorado’s Finest w/ Shock & Dash, Shortfuse, treCO @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/20 – Tribal Dantz @ The Venue

12/20 – Deck The Rails ft. Algo w/ Digitist, Xkape, GhillieDub @ The Black Box

12/20 – Sin7 & Friends w/ Sin7 b2b Sektah, Myxed Up b2b Ind33p, Gloom Trench b2b Ollie Mumbles, Waylo b2b Tyrant, Fr0z+wr3ck b2b REX @ The Black Box Lounge

12/20 – Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark

12/20 – Dance Dance Party w/ Kevin O’Brien, Byron Graham @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/21 – The Railbenders w/ George Cessna @ The Bluebird Theater

12/21 – Conscious Alliance Holiday Party w/ BoomBox, Classixx, Orchard Lounge @ The Fillmore

12/21 – Biz Markie w/ SNAP ’90s ft. DJ Eric Lake, DJ Garthy Garth @ Summit Music Hall

12/21 – Jade Cicada + Detox Unit w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/21 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Jenn Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz), DJ Williams (KDTU), Nick Cassarino & Nate Edgar (Nth Power), Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers (Motet) w/ D-Vibes Watermelon Funk (from Marcus King Band) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/21 – Sliver w/ Stereoshifter, Amazing Flying Dumbasses, Swamp Rats, Bert Olsen @ The Marquis Theatre

12/21 – Dressy Bessy w/ Short Shorts, Rocket Dust, Cool Accent @ Larimer Lounge

12/21 – The Texas Gentlemen w/ Bad Licks, EPIC RUINS, DJ Eddie B @ Hi-Dive

12/21 – Overslept w/ Postcards, Silver & Gold, Tyto Alba @ Lost Lake

12/21 – Virtual Riot + Lumberjvck + Myro @ Beta Nightclub

12/21 – BASS OPS ft. Crowell, Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer w/ The Saunderson Brothers @ Club Vinyl

12/21 – Ritual Fridays ft. Shiba San @ The Church

12/21 – Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar

12/21 – One of the Hive (Incubus Tribute) w/ Just a Girl (No Doubt Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

12/21 – Voideater w/ New Standards Men, Ice Troll @ Lion’s Lair

12/21 – Women In Jazz ft. Ellyn Rucker (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/21 – Javon Jackson Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/21 – The Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/21 – Jon Wolfe @ The Grizzly Rose

12/21 – A Very Brown Christmas w/ El Vez – The Mexican Elvis @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/21 – FDP w/ Spike Polite, Worthless Commodity, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/21 – 2nd Annual Miggy Robdogg Toy Drive @ Goosetown Tavern

12/21 – Miles Over Mountains w/ Banshee Tree @ Globe Hall

12/21 – Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/21 – OTEP w/ Broken Image, VSCRL, Sound Awake, The World Over, Midnite Hellion @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/21 – Dialogic Process Presents White Elephant Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/21 – Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

12/21 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue

12/21 – Reverb 002 w/ Xkape, Parrish, Freddy Rule, Rumin8, Bruer, Mudge, LUC, Joseph Zyskowski, Buck David, Native b2b Alkahestry @ The Black Box

12/21 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

12/21 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

12/21 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ The Skylark Lounge

12/21 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

12/21 – Benzi @ Temple Denver

12/21 – Funk Club w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/22 – Keys N Krates w/ CRL CRRLL, Unexotic @ The Bluebird Theater

12/22 – Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers @ The Gothic Theatre

12/22 – Brother Ali w/ Reason the Citizen @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/22 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Jenn Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz), DJ Williams (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), Nick Cassarino (Nth Power), Nate Edgar (Nth Power), Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers (Motet) w/ Analog Son @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/22 – Sulphurensis w/ Poolside At The Flamingo, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Give Up, Fixing God @ The Marquis Theatre

12/22 – Superb Beats Collective Takeover ft. Parrish b2b MPort w/ Kalatana b2b Hazardous Tofu, Duper b2b LikeU, Killa Nilla b2b Ill Vandals, CLLCTD, Tvcky b2b Kaja @ Larimer Lounge

12/22 – Barf Fest III w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say, Fast Eddy, Love Gang, Colfax Speed Queen, Palo Santo, Mike Rose & The Early Mornings @ Hi-Dive

12/22 – Ray Reed w/ 2une Godi, Keem Veggies, G Mally, Mojo Goon, King Vice, Ebandz @ Lost Lake

12/22 – GTA @ Beta Nightclub

12/22 – Logan Mize w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

12/22 – Robot Peanut Butter & The Shooting Stars w/ I’m A Boy, Hip Hip Maurae @ Lion’s Lair

12/22 – Saturday Breakfast Revival (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/22 – Javon Jackson Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/22 – The Ghurkas w/ Artists TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/22 – Les Amis (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/22 – A Crime Scene Christmas w/ Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/22 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

12/22 – A Country Christmas w/ Hunker Down, Cowboy Dave Band, The Wyatts, The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall

12/22 – David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown ft. Sara Gazarek (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/22 – 2nd Wind @ The Venue

12/22 – Night Moves Vol. 3 w/ Dis_1, Ill Kid, GHoST, Buttah @ The Black Box Lounge

12/22 – Telefon Tel Aviv w/ GILA, Stratusphere @ The Black Box

12/22 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

12/22 – J|Adore’s Holiday Party @ Temple Denver

12/23 – Dirty Rotten Rhymers Christmas Party w/ Party Hard (Andrew W.K.) @ Larimer Lounge

12/23 – Sonic Geometry w/ Lowpro., Underlux, Badger @ Lost Lake

12/23 – FDP w/ Spike Sewage, Good Family @ Lion’s Lair

12/23 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz

12/23 – Sunday Matinee Holiday Show @ Nocturne Jazz

12/23 – Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/23 – Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/23 – Modern Whiskey Market – Christmas Party w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane, Chunky Whiskey @ Globe Hall

12/23 – Jim Dalton y Amigos (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/23 – JoFoKe (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/23 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/23 – 90s Xmas Dance Party ft. Anavrin’s Day & American Idiot @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/23 – Turner Jackson @ The Meadowlark

Week 4: December 24 – December 31

Recommended: STS9 @ The Fillmore & Summit Music Hall – December 28, 29, 30 & 31

STS9 is taking over the Mile High City once again for a New Year’s run. On December 28 and 29, the ensemble is taking over The Fillmore followed by a more intimate performance at Summit Music Hall on December 30 and then ending it by returning to The Fillmore on December 31. That’s right folks, you have four chances to see STS9 in action the last week of December. STS9’s music combines different styles of EDM music together and are known for their killer live sets. Tickets are on sale for all four of these shows, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz

12/24 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/24 – Duane Mark w/ Fritz Johnson, Weepy Gringo @ Goosetown Tavern

12/24 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

12/25 – HARSHER X-Mas w/ DJ Sunshine, DJ Lexie, DJ Sara Splatter @ Hi-Dive

12/25 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/25 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

12/25 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/26 – Kiltro w/ Whole Milk, Cole Naylor @ Lost Lake

12/26 – STEAM Wednesdays @ Bar Standard

12/26 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/26 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

12/26 – The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

12/26 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/27 – Billy The Poet w/ The Maykit, Hunter Burnette @ Larimer Lounge

12/27 – NIGHTBRUNCH – Hollandaise Edition! @ Hi-Dive

12/27 – Drink Drank Drunk @ Lost Lake

12/27 – ARMNHMR @ Beta Nightclub

12/27 – Rowan @ Lion’s Lair

12/27 – Rico Jones: Countercurrent @ Dazzle Jazz

12/27 – MicroNation Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/27 – Superbody w/ That Kid, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/27 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

12/27 – Jim Lauderdale @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/27 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/27 – Mugshot w/ Crows, Kalfou, hindrance @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/27 – Scott Brown’s Holiday Show @ The Venue

12/27 – KMGLife Inc. Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

12/27 – Spoonbill w/ Sort of Vague, pheel., Elusiv3 @ The Black Box

12/27 – City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

12/27 – Sleepy Animals w/ Bluebook @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/28 – Gogol Bordello w/ Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas @ The Ogden Theatre

12/28 – IHF w/ Volo, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/28 – Blind Melon w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/28 – Fortune’s Fool w/ The Burial Plot, Chain of Torment, Cyclonus, OurFather, XConvictedX @ The Marquis Theatre

12/28 – Khemmis w/ Dreadnought, Green Druid @ Larimer Lounge

12/28 – Morflo Holiday Hoopla @ Lost Lake

12/28 – Funtcase @ Beta Nightclub

12/28 – Fiesta Fridays @ Club Vinyl

12/28 – Ritual Fridays ft. Claptone @ The Church

12/28 – Animal House Toga Party w/ The Yawpers! ft. The Yawpers Playing Animal House Soundtrack @ The Oriental Theater

12/28 – Kali Krone w/ Thatcher, Chris Shrift & The Rock N Roll Boys @ Lion’s Lair

12/28 – Women In Jazz ft. Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/28 – The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/28 – Freebar (Patrick McDevitt & Alejandro Castaño) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/28 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

12/28 – Jazz Spiders w/ Artists TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/28 – Elizabeth Rose @ Goosetown Tavern

12/28 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ DBUK, Midwife @ Globe Hall

12/28 – Rocky Mountain Sirens ft. Wellington Bullings, Megan Burtt, Caitlin Cannon, Holly Lovell, Michelle Mandico, Monica Marie @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/28 – Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/28 – Tribute Night w/ Maiden Denver, Blind Dogs (A Tribute To Soundgarden), Black Tooth (Tribute to Pantera), Something For Tomorrow @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/28 – Pandasaywhat?! w/ Tropical Waffle, DJ Waggles, Recycled Funk @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/28 – The String Cheese Incident w/ Sam Bush & Darol Anger @ 1st Bank Center

12/28 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue

12/28 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

12/28 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

12/28 – Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

12/28 – The Still Tide w/ Kyle Emerson, Oxeye Daisy @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/29 – Gogol Bordello w/ Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas @ The Ogden Theatre

12/29 – Rally ‘Round The Family (Rage Against The Machine Tribute) w/ Mom and Dad (ft. Members of Dopapod) @ The Bluebird Theater

12/29 – STS9 w/ Tokimonsta @ The Fillmore

12/29 – Marc Rebillet w/ Mikey Thunder, FLT (ft. Taylor Frederick, Eric Luba, Will Trask) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/29 – Curren$y w/ Indigo Ace & JT Runninman, Old Man Saxon, PDF, Black Buddha @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/29 – IO Saturnalia w/ SKYBURIAL, Adam Selene, Slim the Living Cyborg, Katalysk, Punk Rock Burlesque @ The Marquis Theatre

12/29 – Khemmis w/ Of Feather and Bone, Nightwraith @ Larimer Lounge

12/29 – Church Fire Album Release w/ Wheelchair Sports Camp, The Milk Blossoms, Mirror Fears @ Hi-Dive

12/29 – Krizz Kaliko @ The Roxy Theatre

12/29 – J Philip w/ Boots N Cats @ Club Vinyl

12/29 – Itchy-O New Years Trifecta w/ PPL MVR @ The Oriental Theater

12/29 – Hydraform w/ The Blackouts @ Lion’s Lair

12/29 – Saturday Breakfast Revival (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/29 – Freddy Rodriguez & The Jazz Connection (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/29 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/29 – The Peter Olstad Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/29 – ZiMbira AfroFusion (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/29 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/29 – Nuns of Brixton (Clash Tribute) w/ Sexy Pistols, More TBA @ Goosetown Tavern

12/29 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Munly & The Lupercalians, Voight @ Globe Hall

12/29 – Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/29 – Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/29 – A Benefit for Suicide Prevention w/ Thousand Years Wide, Thousand Frames, A Vintage Future, Phil Riley and the Sweet Boys, Danny Masters Band, Mission 22, (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Colorado Chapter, Music is Life Colorado) @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/29 – The String Cheese Incident w/ Robert Randolph, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall @ 1st Bank Center

12/29 – DJ Earl + Sinistarr w/ Moondoctor, Freshtilldef, Plain James @ The Black Box Lounge

12/29 – Dark Tantrums + Ternion Sound w/ Sub.mission Resident Tag Sesh @ The Black Box

12/29 – So What Brothers @ Herb’s

12/29 – Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver

12/29 – Noisywaters @ Syntax Physic Opera

12/30 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ The Drunken Hearts @ The Ogden Theatre

12/30 – DeVotchKa w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Bluebird Theater

12/30 – STS9 @ Summit Music Hall

12/30 – Zilla ft. Michael Travis (String Cheese Incident), Aaron Holstein (VibeSquad), Jamie Janover w/ Soulacybin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/30 – Wildermiss w/ The Solid Ocean, Panther Martin @ Larimer Lounge

12/30 – The Beach Boys @ The Paramount Theatre

12/30 – Itchy-O New Years Trifecta w/ Radio Scarlet @ The Oriental Theater

12/30 – Octopus Tree w/ Cool Dill, Alfred & The Teddinators @ Lion’s Lair

12/30 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/30 – 6th Annual Solo Piano Night w/ Jeff, Art, & Eric @ Dazzle Jazz

12/30 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/30 – Son Volt w/ Blake Brown and The American Dust Choir (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/30 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/30 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/31 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Jon Stickley Trio @ The Ogden Theatre

12/31 – DeVotchKa w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Bluebird Theater

12/31 – STS9 w/ Mark Farina @ The Fillmore

12/31 – Leftover Crack + Youth Brigade + Lower Class Brats + Potato Pirates @ The Gothic Theatre

12/31 – Less Than Jake w/ The Lillingtons, The Gamits, Sorry Sweetheart @ Summit Music Hall

12/31 – Dean Ween Group + Dumpstaphunk @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/31 – Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/31 – Wildermiss w/ Retrofette, Coastal Wives, Levi Double U @ Larimer Lounge

12/31 – Rubedo w/ Fed Rez, Rare Byrd$, DJ Polyphoni @ Lost Lake

12/31 – NYE 2018 ft. Rodriguez Jr. + Big Special Guests @ Club Vinyl

12/31 – Itchy-O New Years Trifecta w/ Mr. Pacman @ The Oriental Theater

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz

12/31 – 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala @ Nocturne Jazz

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Ball @ The Grizzly Rose

12/31 – Motown on Mondays (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Son Volt w/ Bison Bone (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Wayfarer, George Cessna (Solo) @ Globe Hall

12/31 – Dearling (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/31 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/31 – Texas Hippie Coalition w/ Lola Black, Scarlet Canary, World Famous Johnsons @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/31 – The String Cheese Incident @ 1st Bank Center

12/31 – Free New Year’s Eve Party w/ Jacob Cade, Dead Blow, Sideffect, Asylum 9, Core, Rhoar @ The Venue

12/31 – Slug.Mission New Year’s Eve w/ Kursa, Broken Note, Thelem @ The Black Box

12/31 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

12/31 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

12/31 – Chromeo New Year’s Eve @ Temple Denver

