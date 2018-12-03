We’ve made it to the last month of the year and what a year it’s been. In 2017, the Denver music scene saw over 3,500 concerts. In 2018, that number jumped to over 6,000. That’s right — over 6,000 concerts happened within the Mile High City in 2018 alone. It’s no secret that Denver is growing, and it’s nice to see that the city’s music industry is following the trend. This month, there are over 600 Denver concerts for you to choose from. Send 2018 off the right way by getting out there and exploring.
Week 1: December 1 – December 9
Recommended: Childish Gambino w/ Vince Staples @ The Pepsi Center – December 4
To kick things off this month, hip-hop giant Childish Gambino is coming to Denver to take over The Pepsi Center on December 4. Gambino initially announced his tour back in April only to announce that the tour wasn’t happening weeks later, followed by another announcement that said it was indeed happening. After another postponement, the show is finally on the horizon this week. Fellow rap star Vince Staples is joining Gambino on this highly coveted show. Tickets are still available for this show and we recommend you go for it.
12/1 – The Fray + Tracksuit Wedding @ The Ogden Theatre
12/1 – The Lil Smokies w/ Meadow Mountain @ The Bluebird Theater
12/1 – The Front Bottoms + Manchester Orchestra w/ Brother Bird @ The Fillmore
12/1 – Billy Strings @ The Gothic Theatre
12/1 – Giraffage w/ Ryan Hemsworth, Nite Jewel (DJ Set) @ Summit Music Hall
12/1 – Dragon Smoke ft. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell w/ Sixty Minute Men, Liebermonster @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/1 – SHLUMP w/ Conrank, Eazybaked, phLo @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/1 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Kitty Cat Fan Club @ The Marquis Theatre
12/1 – Red City Radio w/ Smoking Popes, The Bombpops, Russian Girlfriends (Morning Set) @ The Marquis Theatre
12/1 – Subtronics w/ Calvin Hobbes, Sektah @ Larimer Lounge
12/1 – Nova Fest 6 w/ Fathers, The Burial Plot, Under Auburn Skies, Its Just Bugs, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive
12/1 – Goodnight Freeman w/ Scotty & the Late Nights, Forest Porridge @ Lost Lake
12/1 – UBI ft. Palmer Squares, Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre
12/1 – BASS OPS ft. Ponicz, Bedouin @ Club Vinyl
12/1 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights (Every Saturday) @ The Church
12/1 – Mixtape Saturdays (Every Saturday) @ Milk Bar
12/1 – Meet The Giant w/ To Be Astronauts, Landgrabbers @ Lion’s Lair
12/1 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/1 – Blind Trust ft. Plasma Canvas w/ Modern Goon, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/1 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
12/1 – Red Rocks Local Set w/ Mike Heuer, Elder Grown @ Red Rocks
12/1 – Mile High Soul Club @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/2 – Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (of Misfits) w/ Lotus Gait, Killing Creation @ The Bluebird Theater
12/2 – The Mile High Throwdown ft. Runaway Cigars, Dread Sol, Violet’s Gun, Paranoid Image, The Hoodoo, Khanundrum, Delirious Nebula, Paradox, Retention, Catch Me Catatonic, Liquid Titanium, Jailpocket, Dylan Kishner Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/2 – Black Marlin w/ Hail Satan, Dead Characters, Totochtin @ Larimer Lounge
12/2 – About A Mover: CJP & Brian Buck DJ Night @ Hi-Dive
12/2 – Rotten Reputation w/ Rat Bites, Viqueen, Claudzilla @ Lost Lake
12/2 – New Standards Men w/ FlowLines, Jonah Steuer @ Lion’s Lair
12/2 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/2 – Lenny Kaye: 89th Birthday Celebration (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/2 – Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/2 – The Band of Heathens (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/2 – Billy Strings (Benefit for the Denver Rescue Mission) @ Globe Hall
12/2 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/2 – Terrapin Flyer ft. Tom Constanten of The Grateful Dead (Night Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/2 – NIMBUS w/ Space Madness, Old School Hype, Broke Down Nuns @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/2 – Mr. Bill w/ Serafin Sanchez, James Patrick, DKO Darren Kramer @ The Black Box
12/2 – #Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
12/2 – Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard
12/3 – Doom Side Of The Moon w/ Chieftan, URN. @ The Bluebird Theater
12/3 – Fleetwood Mac @ The Pepsi Center
12/3 – The Hang ft. Jessica Jones and Friends w/ Sarah Mount & The Rushmores, Twinkie Jail feat. Jacob Moss & Matt Flaherty (of Part & Parcel) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/3 – Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental @ The Paramount Theatre
12/3 – David Caffey Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
12/3 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/3 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/3 – L.A. Guns w/ Grind Cat Grind, Love Stallion, One Track Mind, Johnny Got Rox @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/3 – JGray w/ Dejangles, David Frederick, Falli, Anville, One Peace, Raw Rap Relationship, Bottomless Pit @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/3 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
12/4 – Minus The Bear w/ Tera Melos @ The Ogden Theatre
12/4 – White Panda w/ Caye, New City @ The Bluebird Theater
12/4 – OneRepublic w/ Matt Nathanson, Ben Rector @ The Fillmore
12/4 – Atreyu w/ Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, Sleep Signals @ Summit Music Hall
12/4 – Thumpasaurus w/ FAT Tuesday House Band ft. Members of Magic Beans, Dynohunter, Analog Son, Mama Magnolia, Dandu @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/4 – Inoculated Life (Album Release) w/ Remain and Sustain, Cyclonus, Malefic Levitation @ Lost Lake
12/4 – VNV Nation w/ Holygram, The Rain Within @ The Oriental Theater
12/4 – Gold Trash w/ EVP, $addy @ Lion’s Lair
12/4 – The Threadbarons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/4 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
12/4 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/4 – Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue
12/4 – Loefah w/ Caustik, Astra, Rameau Control, Sweetprince @ The Black Box
12/4 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
12/4 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/5 – RE:Search ft. Lapalux w/ Huxley Anne, Tropo (Jumpsuit Records), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/5 – The Faceless w/ Rings Of Saturn, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Vale Of Pnath, Interloper @ The Marquis Theatre
12/5 – Red Fang w/ Telekinetic Yeti, Pink Fuzz @ Larimer Lounge
12/5 – Chief White Lightning w/ The Corner Girls, And The Black Feathers @ Lost Lake
12/5 – STEAM Wednesdays ft. Lubelski @ Bar Standard
12/5 – Goth Night (Every Wednesday) @ Milk Bar
12/5 – Tanya Tucker w/ Ben & Noel Haggard @ The Paramount Theatre
12/5 – Voices Rock! 2018 Showcase @ The Oriental Theater
12/5 – Helen Sung’s Sung With Words @ Dazzle Jazz
12/5 – Yao Guai w/ Latex Cupcake, Babushkas, Naughty XXXmas Carols @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/5 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
12/5 – Tengger Cavalry w/ Ponder the Albatross @ Globe Hall
12/5 – Atom Jetty + Smile Victoria + Jake Golden + Robert Keiton Smith + Deryk Cunningham w/ Smile Victoria, Jake Golden, Robert Keiton Smith, Deryk Cunningham @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/5 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
12/5 – Pretty Poison w/ Sara Splatter @ The Meadowlark
12/5 – Jeremy Mohney Band @ BarFly
12/5 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/6 – The Wood Brothers w/ Amy Helm @ The Ogden Theatre
12/6 – Barber Acoustic @ The Bluebird Theater
12/6 – Brad Parsons & Starbird w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/6 – Particle w/ Autonomix @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/6 – Ivy Lab w/ Buttah, GAL XC @ The Marquis Theatre
12/6 – Red Fang w/ Telekinetic Yeti, Quits @ Larimer Lounge
12/6 – Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why w/ Willi Carlisle, Hang Rounders, Jennifer Jane Niceley @ Hi-Dive
12/6 – Ave Grim w/ Tripper Jones, Koo Qua, Cece Love, Tianna Rashaé, N3ptune @ Lost Lake
12/6 – Noches de Trova @ Bar Standard
12/6 – Hip-Hop Thursdays (Every Thursday) @ Club Vinyl
12/6 – CO Underground (Every Thursday) @ Milk Bar
12/6 – MIKE WATT! w/ Jean Baptiste Le Cessna @ Lion’s Lair
12/6 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/6 – Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/6 – Bobby Shew and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
12/6 – Big Gigantic (Conscious Alliance Benefit) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/6 – Soft Stereo w/ Tristan Puig, An Antiquated Bluff, Ersatz Robots @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/6 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
12/6 – The Black Lillies w/ Samantha Crain, Bear Antler @ Globe Hall
12/6 – Aural Elixir w/ Liat, Wendy Woo @ The Walnut Room
12/6 – Face Vocal Band – Holiday Show @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/6 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/6 – Ten Miles South + Violet’s Gun + Rocket Dust + Stony Lonesome w/ Violet’s Gun, Rocket Dust, Stony Lonesome @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/6 – Ravenscoon w/ SKYwalker, Entomo, Tooch, Kinetic Spinners, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/6 – Romero @ The Venue
12/6 – Mitis + Trivecta w/ Krushendo, Phocust, Mermix, Magnetik @ The Black Box
12/6 – Prismatic w/ Fari-uh, Dr1zzle @ The Black Box Lounge
12/6 – Teenage Kicks w/ DJ Bodhi & Friends @ The Meadowlark
12/6 – Ugly Sweater Country Christmas Party w/ Austin Burke, Cash Campbell, Exit West @ The Black Buzzard
12/6 – Thunder and Rain @ BarFly
12/7 – Snow Tha Product w/ Kanon Lebron, Swizzy J, David Frederick @ The Ogden Theatre
12/7 – SunSquabi @ The Bluebird Theater
12/7 – Allen Stone w/ Nick Waterhouse @ The Gothic Theatre
12/7 – 3OH!3 w/ Emo Nite LA, Lil Aaron @ Summit Music Hall
12/7 – Travis Thompson w/ TheycallhimAP, Doze, Audible @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/7 – Pink Talking Fish ft. The Giant Country Horns w/ Wake Up and Live @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/7 – Filth w/ Machinist, Impale the Betrayer, Son Survivor, SKYBURIAL @ The Marquis Theatre
12/7 – Grateful Shred w/ Mapache, Mad Alchemy Liquid, Light Show @ Larimer Lounge
12/7 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
12/7 – The Number 12 Looks Like You w/ Rolo Tomassi, Arsonists Get All The Girls @ Lost Lake
12/7 – Do or Die @ The Roxy Theatre
12/7 – Fiesta Fridays ft. Lord Finesse + Chris Karns @ Club Vinyl
12/7 – Ritual Fridays ft. Anna Lunoe @ The Church
12/7 – Milk N Cookies ft. Charles Feelgood @ Milk Bar
12/7 – Godflesh w/ In The Company Of Serpents @ The Oriental Theater
12/7 – MIKE WATT! w/ Dressy Bessy @ Lion’s Lair
12/7 – Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/7 – Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose
12/7 – Hate Minor w/ Amphibious Man, Denizens of The Deep @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/7 – Random Rab Presents: Fate Night One w/ Supersillyus (DJ Set), Blossomn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/7 – The Kick Back – Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern
12/7 – Ghost Revue w/ Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Hunter James & The Titanic, Montropo @ Globe Hall
12/7 – John Pizzarelli @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/7 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/7 – Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE ft. A Great Zeppelin Performance, Sideffect, Ratt Poison, 90’s Til Dawn, Rover Red @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/7 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue
12/7 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
12/7 – Laserswamp w/ Somatoast, Droplitz, Pluto Era, MINDWALKER, Imperivm @ The Black Box
12/7 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
12/7 – Nick Waterhouse Official After Party @ The Skylark Lounge
12/7 – Funky Monks @ Herb’s
12/7 – Volac @ Temple Denver
12/7 – Spirettes w/ Pout house @ BarFly
12/7 – King Cardinal Holiday Spectacular w/ Whipporwill, Porlolo @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/8 – Said The Sky w/ Bass Physics, William Black @ The Ogden Theatre
12/8 – Ookay w/ Boonie X Clyde, DNMO @ The Bluebird Theater
12/8 – The Polish Ambassador w/ Dirtwire, Dynohunter @ The Fillmore
12/8 – CupcakKe @ Summit Music Hall
12/8 – Kyle Hollingsworth Band ft. Lyle Divinsky (The Motet) w/ Casual Commander (Sunsquabi), ExMag, Tnertle (Album Release), Nobide – Benefiting Conscious Alliance @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Other Side
12/8 – Grateful Shred w/ Mapache, Mad Alchemy Liquid, Light Show @ Larimer Lounge
12/8 – CPR Presents: A Place That Never Changes ft. Anthony Ruptak (LP Release) w/ Los Mocochetes, Kramies @ Hi-Dive
12/8 – Fist Fight w/ MF Ruckus, Hydraform, Smiths Grove @ Lost Lake
12/8 – CID @ Beta Nightclub
12/8 – Doobie @ The Roxy Theatre
12/8 – BASS OPS ft. Phiso, Dusky @ Club Vinyl
12/8 – Silverstein w/ Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, Capstan @ The Oriental Theater
12/8 – MIKE WATT! w/ Dressy Bessy @ Lion’s Lair
12/8 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/8 – The Chasm w/ Spectral Voice, Acerus, Noctambulist, Scepter of Eligos @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/8 – Sputnik Slovenia (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/8 – Random Rab Presents: Free Will Night Two w/ Tor, Blossomn (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/8 – The Wheelz (Record Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
12/8 – Bankshot w/ Justin Davis, Sky Choice @ Globe Hall
12/8 – Homevibe Holiday Show ft. Highland Ramblers, The Fremonts, Kevin Mileski, ’80s Song Circle w/ Emily Barnes, Dave Tamkin & Brad Huffman, Josh Queen @ The Walnut Room
12/8 – Sia and The Decades of Love Band (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/8 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/8 – Saving Abel w/ Black Oxygen, Scarlet Canary, Something For Tomorrow, VII Sea Voyage, Conaxx @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/8 – Moontricks (Polish Ambassador / Dirtwire After Party) w/ ZURC @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/8 – Acoustic Eidolon @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/8 – Kindred Spirits @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
12/8 – Bound By Years w/ Killing Creation, Mob For Bid, Shahiye of Ra @ The Venue
12/8 – Big Chocolate w/ smith., GRAMZ, TF Marz @ The Black Box
12/8 – Tropico: Dancehall, Moombahton, Afrobeat and More @ The Black Box Lounge
12/8 – Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho & Friends @ The Meadowlark
12/8 – Adam Lopez @ The Skylark Lounge
12/8 – Live Music & Art Show @ The Black Buzzard
12/8 – Funky Monks @ Herb’s
12/8 – Cedric Gervais @ Temple Denver
12/8 – Jessica Nilles, Corinne Denny, Maureen “Mo” Bailey, Jennifer Cress Riley, Chloe Scull, Christine Honein, Sara Wise, Cristin Colvin w/ Jazz Duo Aaron Melon and Joquina Lluma @ BarFly
12/8 – Opera on Tap (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/8 – Dallas Thornton Goodbye Show w/ Vermillion Road, Jeremy Mohney Swing Band (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/9 – Charlie Parr + Willie Watson @ The Bluebird Theater
12/9 – The Band Perry w/ MAKUTA @ The Gothic Theatre
12/9 – Ayla Nereo w/ Bonnie Paine (of Elephant Revival), Ley Line @ Summit Music Hall
12/9 – Felly w/ Gyyps, Trip Carter @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/9 – With Confidence w/ Broadside, Sleep On It, Small Talks @ The Marquis Theatre
12/9 – JMSN w/ August 08 @ Larimer Lounge
12/9 – DOP @ Beta Nightclub
12/9 – The Weird w/ Atom Jetty, Pinetree Janitorial Service @ Lion’s Lair
12/9 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/9 – After Midnight (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/9 – Psyclon Nine MXMS (Shiny Toy Guns) w/ Guidance, Striplicker, DJ Cyber1 @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/9 – Pet Shop Brunch, actually. The Pet Shop Boys Brunch ft. DJ Hollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/9 – Jazz Dinner w/ Julie Monley, Rotund (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/9 – An Irish Christmas in America (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/9 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/9 – Melvin Seals and JGB (Night Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/9 – Turner Jackson @ The Meadowlark
12/9 – Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard
12/9 – Two Tone Wolfpack w/ Bellhoss @ BarFly
12/9 – Nate Valdez (of In the Whale) w/ Special Guests TBA @ Syntax Physic Opera
Week 2: December 10 – December 16
Recommended: John Legend @ The Bellco Theatre – December 15
On December 15, singer John Legend is hitting up the Mile High City for a performance at The Bellco Theatre. Legend’s voice is widely known for being smooth, soulful and powerful. Add that to his skills on the piano, and you’ve got one hell of a performer on your hands. Legend just recently released his Christmas album cleverly titled A Legendary Christmas which includes 14 tracks to get you in the holiday mood. Tickets are on sale for this event, so grab some while you can.
12/10 – Preoccupations + Protomartyr w/ Teeth Of The Hydra @ The Bluebird Theater
12/10 – Dua Lipa @ The Fillmore
12/10 – The English Beat w/ The Dendrites @ The Gothic Theatre
12/10 – The Hang w/ Jessica Jones ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/10 – Middle Kids w/ The Shacks @ Larimer Lounge
12/10 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive
12/10 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/10 – Upsetting w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/10 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/10 – Jelly Bread w/ Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/10 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
12/11 – H.E.R. w/ Bri Steves, Tone Stith @ The Ogden Theatre
12/11 – John Grant w/ Two Medicine @ The Bluebird Theater
12/11 – Myles Kennedy w/ Walking Papers @ Summit Music Hall
12/11 – Dave East w/ Shooter, D Jones, Errol Vibes, DJ Awall, RimeS, Jay Triiiple, Swank Sinatra @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/11 – Seaway w/ Trophy Eyes, Microwave, Can’t Swim, Hot Mulligan @ The Marquis Theatre
12/11 – Navio + Rob Drabkin @ Larimer Lounge
12/11 – Spendtime Palace w/ The Brazen Youth, Slynger @ Lost Lake
12/11 – Thom Yorke @ The Paramount Theatre
12/11 – Demoncassettecult w/ MachuLinea, Mirror Fears @ Lion’s Lair
12/11 – CU Thompson Jazz Ensemble Performing “Nutcracker Suite” by Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn @ Dazzle Jazz
12/11 – Bob Montgomery and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
12/11 – Dominic Lalli’s Bluebird Quintet ft. Adam Deitch, Borahm Lee, Gabe Mervine, Hunter Roberts @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/11 – Lipglo$$ w/ Sad Nois, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/11 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
12/11 – The Helio Sequence @ Globe Hall
12/11 – Hundred Foot Owl (Night Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/11 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends (Late Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/11 – InGhosts w/ Demented, hindrance @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/11 – IL Divo @ The Bellco Theatre
12/11 – Sepia w/ Wriza, Sobremarcha, Meech, CohmuDose, Limpz, Gahlaktus, Xenolinguist, parkbreezy, TF Marz, Ego Death @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge
12/11 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
12/11 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/12 – Travis Scott w/ Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes @ The Pepsi Center
12/12 – RE:Search ft. NastyNasty + Gladkill w/ Avry, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/12 – STEAM Wednesdays ft. Waze & Odyssey @ Bar Standard
12/12 – Houston Person Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
12/12 – The Paul Shinn Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/12 – La Armada w/ Allout Helter, Targets, No Sign of Remorse, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/12 – Kid Astronaut w/ Kayla Marque, Dylan Streight, Shalom Dubas @ Globe Hall
12/12 – Ike Reilly + Johnny Hickman @ The Walnut Room
12/12 – Kurt Elling “The Beautiful Day” Holiday Show + “The Questions” (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/12 – Mass Hipsteria @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/12 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
12/12 – The Swallow @ The Meadowlark
12/12 – Nelly @ Temple Denver
12/12 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/13 – United States Of Bass ft. DJ Craze, Daddy Kev, DJ Taye, Dieselboy, More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Other Side
12/13 – Muscle Beach w/ Giardia, Vexing, Matriarch @ Larimer Lounge
12/13 – Asagraum w/ Sar Isatum, Amdusias, Tyrannus @ Hi-Dive
12/13 – Sharone & the Wind w/ Düllhaus, Oxygen Thief, Feigning @ Lost Lake
12/13 – Pauly D @ Beta Nightclub
12/13 – Daughtry w/ Romero @ The Paramount Theatre
12/13 – Musical Mayhem December: Jimi Davies w/ TripLip, e-Scapes @ Lion’s Lair
12/13 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/13 – Houston Person Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/13 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/13 – Apes of the State w/ Ludlow, Crow Cavalier, Mary Wander, FCMAQ @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/13 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
12/13 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/13 – J.O.B. w/ Wandering Monks, Willdabeast, Joon Bug, Benjamin Berg, Lord Step @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/13 – JC Cernan @ The Venue
12/13 – Fosters of Frequencies Takeover w/ Yvga, Dexter Audio b2b Quite Possibly, Terminally Chill, Hastur, Boyo, Sandyman @ The Black Box Lounge
12/13 – Andreilien & Mindex w/ Cloud-D, The Glitch Wizard @ The Black Box
12/13 – The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark
12/13 – Tony Goffredi and the Strangely Familiar w/ Tyler Sanfield @ BarFly
12/14 – The New Mastersounds + DJ Williams Shots Fired @ The Ogden Theatre
12/14 – Brent Cowles w/ Strange Americans @ The Bluebird Theater
12/14 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ Tha Dogg Pound, Twista @ The Fillmore
12/14 – Eoto w/ Youngsta, Skydyed @ The Gothic Theatre
12/14 – Lunar Fire w/ Cualli, Magnetik, Precious Hill @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/14 – ill.Gates w/ Stylust, Kowta, Kavsko @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/14 – 2nd Annual Red Tide Rising Toys For Tots Party ft. Red Tide Rising, Late Night Fights, New Fiction, Right Before Rain, Hunter Hallberg w/ Nate Tharp @ The Marquis Theatre
12/14 – Harry Hudson w/ JP Saxe @ Larimer Lounge
12/14 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
12/14 – Ksuhdilla w/ Deadnasty, Bowzr, Wav-E @ Lost Lake
12/14 – Barely Alive + Dodge & Fuski + Infekt w/ Sektah @ Beta Nightclub
12/14 – Black X-Mas @ The Roxy Theatre
12/14 – Fiesta Fridays @ Club Vinyl
12/14 – Ritual Fridays @ The Church
12/14 – Hometown for the Holidays w/ My Body Sings Electric @ The Oriental Theater
12/14 – Trick Punch w/ E.M.P., Barking Mad, One Time Crime @ Lion’s Lair
12/14 – Women In Jazz ft. Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/14 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/14 – Ike Spivak Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
12/14 – Thompson Square @ The Grizzly Rose
12/14 – Tommy’s Benefit Show w/ Bad Engrish, The Trade-Ins, The Hacks, The Pollution @ Goosetown Tavern
12/14 – Too Many Humans (Not Enough Coats) w/ The Trujillo Company, HR People @ Globe Hall
12/14 – Trickshot w/ Double Bills, Shovelin Stone @ The Walnut Room
12/14 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/14 – AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/14 – Mass Relay w/ Papa Skunk, Chando, Patrick Skyler, CatParty, Urban @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/14 – John Craigie w/ Rainbow Girls @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/14 – Coyote Poets of the Universe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
12/14 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue
12/14 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
12/14 – Xxxy w/ Emyli Dahlia, Sidechick @ The Black Box
12/14 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
12/14 – Dust Stompers + Babywood Hatbox @ The Black Buzzard
12/14 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
12/14 – Sacha Robotti @ Temple Denver
12/14 – Whole Milk w/ Jade Vases, Kiltro @ BarFly
12/14 – Samantha Pease Recital (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/14 – Sour Boy Bitter Girl w/ Pout House, Toboggan, Cole Naylor (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/15 – Khruangbin w/ The Marias @ The Ogden Theatre
12/15 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Leon and the Revival, The Burroughs (Two Sets) @ The Bluebird Theater
12/15 – Parade Of Lasers 2018 ft. Getter, Party Favor, Blunts & Blondes, Ubur @ The Fillmore
12/15 – Xiuhtezcatl w/ Lily Fangz, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/15 – The Travelin’ McCourys w/ Pick & Howl, Scott Slay & the Rail @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/15 – nothing,nowhere. w/ Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, smrtdeath, St. Panther @ The Marquis Theatre
12/15 – Magic Sword w/ Crystal Ghost @ Larimer Lounge
12/15 – Decemburger III w/ UADA, Axeslasher, Crypt Trip, Glacial Tomb, Bummer, The Ditch And The Delta @ Hi-Dive
12/15 – Slow Caves w/ Modern Leisure, Corsicana @ Lost Lake
12/15 – Dzeko @ Beta Nightclub
12/15 – Afton @ The Roxy Theatre
12/15 – BASS OPS ft. Swayd, Nastia @ Club Vinyl
12/15 – Face Vocal Band @ The Paramount Theatre
12/15 – KGNU Showcase ft. Tiq Tok, The Sea Grapes, Bryon Parker, Housekeys @ Lion’s Lair
12/15 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/15 – The Steve Kovalcheck Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/15 – Brunch w/ Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/15 – A Holiday Spectacular w/ DJ Clark Thomas (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/15 – Stray The Course (Single Release) w/ 10,000 Volt Ghost, Acceptable Losses, The Swashbuckling Doctors, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/15 – Ivory Circle w/ Nina & The Hold Tight, Vatican Vamps @ Globe Hall
12/15 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/15 – The Petty Nicks Experience w/ Irreverent Kings, School of Rock Aurora House Band @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/15 – Mono Verde Collective w/ Rebelde, The Sparkplugs @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/15 – Chris Daniels & The Kings ft. Freddi Gowdy @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/15 – Chain Station @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
12/15 – Hillbilly Demons @ The Venue
12/15 – Top Flite Empire w/ BYZ, Miguel Crandel, More @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge
12/15 – Tnwky @ The Meadowlark
12/15 – Alba’s 30th Birthday w/ One Flew West, OptycNerd, Holdfast @ The Black Buzzard
12/15 – Skool Daze @ Herb’s
12/15 – Nero (DJ Set) @ Temple Denver
12/15 – Foxfeather w/ Anthony Ruptak @ BarFly
12/15 – Halden Wofford + Bonnie & Her Clydes @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/16 – Emma Ruth Rundle w/ Jaye Jayle, Abrams @ Lost Lake
12/16 – Chris Liebing @ Beta Nightclub
12/16 – The Blues Kings w/ Gobbing On Wasabi, Steve & Marina @ Lion’s Lair
12/16 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/16 – Peter Sommer Septet Holiday Celebration (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/16 – Brunch w/ Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/16 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/16 – Meliora w/ Tolstoy, Pythalo, Redivider @ Globe Hall
12/16 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
12/16 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/16 – Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Still, We Rise (Day Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/16 – Cheryl Wheeler + Kenny White (Night Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/16 – #Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
12/16 – Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard
Week 3: December 17 – December 23
Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ The Texas Gentlemen @ The Ogden Theatre – December 19
Local breakout talent Nathaniel Rateliff and his band, the Night Sweats, are gearing up for their two day annual holiday run at The Ogden Theatre on December 19 and 20. In the past, Rateliff has consistently sold out Red Rocks which means this show is a chance to see him in a more intimate setting. On December 19, fellow artists known as The Texas Gentlemen are joining Rateliff. If you can find a way to snag some tickets to either one of these shows, we recommend you take advantage of it.
*sold-out
12/17 – The Hang ft. Jessica Jones and Friends w/ Sound Guy Josh (Vinyl Funk/Soul Set), Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/17 – Future Joy (Holiday Toy Drive) w/ Midicinal, Sassafactory, Maddento, Elton Tom @ Larimer Lounge
12/17 – Advance Base (Casiotone for the Painfully Alone) w/ Lisa/Liza, Karima Walker @ Hi-Dive
12/17 – The Brian Setzer Orchestra w/ Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones @ The Paramount Theatre
12/17 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/17 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/17 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
12/17 – Questionable Theatrics @ The Black Buzzard
12/18 – Reggae Tuesdays ft. Akae Beka (Voice Of Midnite) w/ Policulture, Gydnce (feat. members of Tatanka), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/18 – Convictions w/ Set For The Fall, Thousand Frames @ Lost Lake
12/18 – Fritz (Whiskey Dick) w/ The Red Tack @ Lion’s Lair
12/18 – Adam Bartczak Republic: Holiday Show @ Dazzle Jazz
12/18 – Bull Bash w/ Jon Pardi @ The Grizzly Rose
12/18 – Pennies On The Track @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/18 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
12/18 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/18 – Haunter w/ Crawl, Cthonic Deity, Lykotonon @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/18 – Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue
12/18 – N-Type w/ Thanom, Fathomless, Affinity, Spac3face, The Glitch Wizard, Bex b2b Gloom Trench, Scarlitt, Bingleton, Dozier, Subliminal @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge
12/18 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
12/18 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/19 – RE:Search ft. Ana Sia + ill-esha w/ Lea Luna, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/19 – STEAM Wednesdays ft. Sage Armstrong + LP Giobbi @ Bar Standard
12/19 – Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M: Celebrating A Cool Yule 5 Points Style (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/19 – Open Option: A Musical Gathering w/ The Other Black (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/19 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night One @ Nocturne Jazz
12/19 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/19 – Endless, Nameless w/ Adventurer, Bloom, Paperback, Had I Known @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/19 – Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
12/19 – Gregory Alan Isakov @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/19 – Unpaid Overtime w/ Miros, Steve Denny, Dizzy with a Dame @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/19 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
12/19 – FakeFridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
12/19 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/20 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ The Texas Gentlemen @ The Ogden Theatre
12/20 – Vista Kicks w/ Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/20 – The Herman Clan ft. Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Silas Herman, Colin Huff, Dan Andree, More TBA w/ Turkeyfoot, The Cody Sisters @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/20 – Doe Paoro w/ The Whimsey of Things, Erika Ryann @ Larimer Lounge
12/20 – Television Generation w/ Mr. Atomic, The Rainbow Treatment @ Hi-Dive
12/20 – Wild Lives w/ Cheap Perfume, Bad Year, An Antiquated Bluff @ Lost Lake
12/20 – Mark O’Connor w/ Brandy Clark @ The Paramount Theatre
12/20 – Red Iron Push w/ Brian Parton @ Lion’s Lair
12/20 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/20 – Mandy Harvey @ Dazzle Jazz
12/20 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night Two @ Nocturne Jazz
12/20 – Disco Floyd w/ Coal Town Reunion @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
12/20 – One Way Ride w/ Color, Koion Kitten @ Globe Hall
12/20 – Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/20 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/20 – Colorado’s Finest w/ Shock & Dash, Shortfuse, treCO @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/20 – Tribal Dantz @ The Venue
12/20 – Deck The Rails ft. Algo w/ Digitist, Xkape, GhillieDub @ The Black Box
12/20 – Sin7 & Friends w/ Sin7 b2b Sektah, Myxed Up b2b Ind33p, Gloom Trench b2b Ollie Mumbles, Waylo b2b Tyrant, Fr0z+wr3ck b2b REX @ The Black Box Lounge
12/20 – Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark
12/20 – Dance Dance Party w/ Kevin O’Brien, Byron Graham @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/21 – The Railbenders w/ George Cessna @ The Bluebird Theater
12/21 – Conscious Alliance Holiday Party w/ BoomBox, Classixx, Orchard Lounge @ The Fillmore
12/21 – Biz Markie w/ SNAP ’90s ft. DJ Eric Lake, DJ Garthy Garth @ Summit Music Hall
12/21 – Jade Cicada + Detox Unit w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/21 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Jenn Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz), DJ Williams (KDTU), Nick Cassarino & Nate Edgar (Nth Power), Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers (Motet) w/ D-Vibes Watermelon Funk (from Marcus King Band) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/21 – Sliver w/ Stereoshifter, Amazing Flying Dumbasses, Swamp Rats, Bert Olsen @ The Marquis Theatre
12/21 – Dressy Bessy w/ Short Shorts, Rocket Dust, Cool Accent @ Larimer Lounge
12/21 – The Texas Gentlemen w/ Bad Licks, EPIC RUINS, DJ Eddie B @ Hi-Dive
12/21 – Overslept w/ Postcards, Silver & Gold, Tyto Alba @ Lost Lake
12/21 – Virtual Riot + Lumberjvck + Myro @ Beta Nightclub
12/21 – BASS OPS ft. Crowell, Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer w/ The Saunderson Brothers @ Club Vinyl
12/21 – Ritual Fridays ft. Shiba San @ The Church
12/21 – Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar
12/21 – One of the Hive (Incubus Tribute) w/ Just a Girl (No Doubt Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
12/21 – Voideater w/ New Standards Men, Ice Troll @ Lion’s Lair
12/21 – Women In Jazz ft. Ellyn Rucker (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/21 – Javon Jackson Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/21 – The Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/21 – Jon Wolfe @ The Grizzly Rose
12/21 – A Very Brown Christmas w/ El Vez – The Mexican Elvis @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/21 – FDP w/ Spike Polite, Worthless Commodity, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/21 – 2nd Annual Miggy Robdogg Toy Drive @ Goosetown Tavern
12/21 – Miles Over Mountains w/ Banshee Tree @ Globe Hall
12/21 – Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/21 – OTEP w/ Broken Image, VSCRL, Sound Awake, The World Over, Midnite Hellion @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/21 – Dialogic Process Presents White Elephant Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/21 – Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
12/21 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue
12/21 – Reverb 002 w/ Xkape, Parrish, Freddy Rule, Rumin8, Bruer, Mudge, LUC, Joseph Zyskowski, Buck David, Native b2b Alkahestry @ The Black Box
12/21 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
12/21 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
12/21 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ The Skylark Lounge
12/21 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s
12/21 – Benzi @ Temple Denver
12/21 – Funk Club w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/22 – Keys N Krates w/ CRL CRRLL, Unexotic @ The Bluebird Theater
12/22 – Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers @ The Gothic Theatre
12/22 – Brother Ali w/ Reason the Citizen @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/22 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Jenn Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz), DJ Williams (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), Nick Cassarino (Nth Power), Nate Edgar (Nth Power), Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers (Motet) w/ Analog Son @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/22 – Sulphurensis w/ Poolside At The Flamingo, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Give Up, Fixing God @ The Marquis Theatre
12/22 – Superb Beats Collective Takeover ft. Parrish b2b MPort w/ Kalatana b2b Hazardous Tofu, Duper b2b LikeU, Killa Nilla b2b Ill Vandals, CLLCTD, Tvcky b2b Kaja @ Larimer Lounge
12/22 – Barf Fest III w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say, Fast Eddy, Love Gang, Colfax Speed Queen, Palo Santo, Mike Rose & The Early Mornings @ Hi-Dive
12/22 – Ray Reed w/ 2une Godi, Keem Veggies, G Mally, Mojo Goon, King Vice, Ebandz @ Lost Lake
12/22 – GTA @ Beta Nightclub
12/22 – Logan Mize w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
12/22 – Robot Peanut Butter & The Shooting Stars w/ I’m A Boy, Hip Hip Maurae @ Lion’s Lair
12/22 – Saturday Breakfast Revival (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/22 – Javon Jackson Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/22 – The Ghurkas w/ Artists TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/22 – Les Amis (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/22 – A Crime Scene Christmas w/ Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/22 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
12/22 – A Country Christmas w/ Hunker Down, Cowboy Dave Band, The Wyatts, The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall
12/22 – David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown ft. Sara Gazarek (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/22 – 2nd Wind @ The Venue
12/22 – Night Moves Vol. 3 w/ Dis_1, Ill Kid, GHoST, Buttah @ The Black Box Lounge
12/22 – Telefon Tel Aviv w/ GILA, Stratusphere @ The Black Box
12/22 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s
12/22 – J|Adore’s Holiday Party @ Temple Denver
12/23 – Dirty Rotten Rhymers Christmas Party w/ Party Hard (Andrew W.K.) @ Larimer Lounge
12/23 – Sonic Geometry w/ Lowpro., Underlux, Badger @ Lost Lake
12/23 – FDP w/ Spike Sewage, Good Family @ Lion’s Lair
12/23 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz
12/23 – Sunday Matinee Holiday Show @ Nocturne Jazz
12/23 – Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/23 – Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/23 – Modern Whiskey Market – Christmas Party w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane, Chunky Whiskey @ Globe Hall
12/23 – Jim Dalton y Amigos (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/23 – JoFoKe (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/23 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/23 – 90s Xmas Dance Party ft. Anavrin’s Day & American Idiot @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/23 – Turner Jackson @ The Meadowlark
Week 4: December 24 – December 31
Recommended: STS9 @ The Fillmore & Summit Music Hall – December 28, 29, 30 & 31
STS9 is taking over the Mile High City once again for a New Year’s run. On December 28 and 29, the ensemble is taking over The Fillmore followed by a more intimate performance at Summit Music Hall on December 30 and then ending it by returning to The Fillmore on December 31. That’s right folks, you have four chances to see STS9 in action the last week of December. STS9’s music combines different styles of EDM music together and are known for their killer live sets. Tickets are on sale for all four of these shows, so act now before it’s too late.
Get tickets to The Fillmore shows here.
Get tickets to Summit Music Hall show here.
12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz
12/24 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/24 – Duane Mark w/ Fritz Johnson, Weepy Gringo @ Goosetown Tavern
12/24 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
12/25 – HARSHER X-Mas w/ DJ Sunshine, DJ Lexie, DJ Sara Splatter @ Hi-Dive
12/25 – Bluegrass Tuesdays w/ Franklin & Friends @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/25 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
12/25 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/26 – Kiltro w/ Whole Milk, Cole Naylor @ Lost Lake
12/26 – STEAM Wednesdays @ Bar Standard
12/26 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/26 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
12/26 – The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
12/26 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/27 – Billy The Poet w/ The Maykit, Hunter Burnette @ Larimer Lounge
12/27 – NIGHTBRUNCH – Hollandaise Edition! @ Hi-Dive
12/27 – Drink Drank Drunk @ Lost Lake
12/27 – ARMNHMR @ Beta Nightclub
12/27 – Rowan @ Lion’s Lair
12/27 – Rico Jones: Countercurrent @ Dazzle Jazz
12/27 – MicroNation Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/27 – Superbody w/ That Kid, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/27 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
12/27 – Jim Lauderdale @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/27 – Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/27 – Mugshot w/ Crows, Kalfou, hindrance @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/27 – Scott Brown’s Holiday Show @ The Venue
12/27 – KMGLife Inc. Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
12/27 – Spoonbill w/ Sort of Vague, pheel., Elusiv3 @ The Black Box
12/27 – City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark
12/27 – Sleepy Animals w/ Bluebook @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/28 – Gogol Bordello w/ Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas @ The Ogden Theatre
12/28 – IHF w/ Volo, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/28 – Blind Melon w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/28 – Fortune’s Fool w/ The Burial Plot, Chain of Torment, Cyclonus, OurFather, XConvictedX @ The Marquis Theatre
12/28 – Khemmis w/ Dreadnought, Green Druid @ Larimer Lounge
12/28 – Morflo Holiday Hoopla @ Lost Lake
12/28 – Funtcase @ Beta Nightclub
12/28 – Fiesta Fridays @ Club Vinyl
12/28 – Ritual Fridays ft. Claptone @ The Church
12/28 – Animal House Toga Party w/ The Yawpers! ft. The Yawpers Playing Animal House Soundtrack @ The Oriental Theater
12/28 – Kali Krone w/ Thatcher, Chris Shrift & The Rock N Roll Boys @ Lion’s Lair
12/28 – Women In Jazz ft. Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/28 – The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/28 – Freebar (Patrick McDevitt & Alejandro Castaño) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/28 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
12/28 – Jazz Spiders w/ Artists TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/28 – Elizabeth Rose @ Goosetown Tavern
12/28 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ DBUK, Midwife @ Globe Hall
12/28 – Rocky Mountain Sirens ft. Wellington Bullings, Megan Burtt, Caitlin Cannon, Holly Lovell, Michelle Mandico, Monica Marie @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/28 – Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/28 – Tribute Night w/ Maiden Denver, Blind Dogs (A Tribute To Soundgarden), Black Tooth (Tribute to Pantera), Something For Tomorrow @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/28 – Pandasaywhat?! w/ Tropical Waffle, DJ Waggles, Recycled Funk @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/28 – The String Cheese Incident w/ Sam Bush & Darol Anger @ 1st Bank Center
12/28 – DJ Staxx + DJ Tommy B @ The Venue
12/28 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
12/28 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
12/28 – Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
12/28 – The Still Tide w/ Kyle Emerson, Oxeye Daisy @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/29 – Gogol Bordello w/ Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas @ The Ogden Theatre
12/29 – Rally ‘Round The Family (Rage Against The Machine Tribute) w/ Mom and Dad (ft. Members of Dopapod) @ The Bluebird Theater
12/29 – STS9 w/ Tokimonsta @ The Fillmore
12/29 – Marc Rebillet w/ Mikey Thunder, FLT (ft. Taylor Frederick, Eric Luba, Will Trask) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/29 – Curren$y w/ Indigo Ace & JT Runninman, Old Man Saxon, PDF, Black Buddha @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/29 – IO Saturnalia w/ SKYBURIAL, Adam Selene, Slim the Living Cyborg, Katalysk, Punk Rock Burlesque @ The Marquis Theatre
12/29 – Khemmis w/ Of Feather and Bone, Nightwraith @ Larimer Lounge
12/29 – Church Fire Album Release w/ Wheelchair Sports Camp, The Milk Blossoms, Mirror Fears @ Hi-Dive
12/29 – Krizz Kaliko @ The Roxy Theatre
12/29 – J Philip w/ Boots N Cats @ Club Vinyl
12/29 – Itchy-O New Years Trifecta w/ PPL MVR @ The Oriental Theater
12/29 – Hydraform w/ The Blackouts @ Lion’s Lair
12/29 – Saturday Breakfast Revival (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/29 – Freddy Rodriguez & The Jazz Connection (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/29 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/29 – The Peter Olstad Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/29 – ZiMbira AfroFusion (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/29 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/29 – Nuns of Brixton (Clash Tribute) w/ Sexy Pistols, More TBA @ Goosetown Tavern
12/29 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Munly & The Lupercalians, Voight @ Globe Hall
12/29 – Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/29 – Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/29 – A Benefit for Suicide Prevention w/ Thousand Years Wide, Thousand Frames, A Vintage Future, Phil Riley and the Sweet Boys, Danny Masters Band, Mission 22, (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Colorado Chapter, Music is Life Colorado) @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/29 – The String Cheese Incident w/ Robert Randolph, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall @ 1st Bank Center
12/29 – DJ Earl + Sinistarr w/ Moondoctor, Freshtilldef, Plain James @ The Black Box Lounge
12/29 – Dark Tantrums + Ternion Sound w/ Sub.mission Resident Tag Sesh @ The Black Box
12/29 – So What Brothers @ Herb’s
12/29 – Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver
12/29 – Noisywaters @ Syntax Physic Opera
12/30 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ The Drunken Hearts @ The Ogden Theatre
12/30 – DeVotchKa w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Bluebird Theater
12/30 – STS9 @ Summit Music Hall
12/30 – Zilla ft. Michael Travis (String Cheese Incident), Aaron Holstein (VibeSquad), Jamie Janover w/ Soulacybin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/30 – Wildermiss w/ The Solid Ocean, Panther Martin @ Larimer Lounge
12/30 – The Beach Boys @ The Paramount Theatre
12/30 – Itchy-O New Years Trifecta w/ Radio Scarlet @ The Oriental Theater
12/30 – Octopus Tree w/ Cool Dill, Alfred & The Teddinators @ Lion’s Lair
12/30 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/30 – 6th Annual Solo Piano Night w/ Jeff, Art, & Eric @ Dazzle Jazz
12/30 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/30 – Son Volt w/ Blake Brown and The American Dust Choir (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/30 – Bear’s Choice ft. Dave Hebert of JGB (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/30 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/31 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Jon Stickley Trio @ The Ogden Theatre
12/31 – DeVotchKa w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Bluebird Theater
12/31 – STS9 w/ Mark Farina @ The Fillmore
12/31 – Leftover Crack + Youth Brigade + Lower Class Brats + Potato Pirates @ The Gothic Theatre
12/31 – Less Than Jake w/ The Lillingtons, The Gamits, Sorry Sweetheart @ Summit Music Hall
12/31 – Dean Ween Group + Dumpstaphunk @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/31 – Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/31 – Wildermiss w/ Retrofette, Coastal Wives, Levi Double U @ Larimer Lounge
12/31 – Rubedo w/ Fed Rez, Rare Byrd$, DJ Polyphoni @ Lost Lake
12/31 – NYE 2018 ft. Rodriguez Jr. + Big Special Guests @ Club Vinyl
12/31 – Itchy-O New Years Trifecta w/ Mr. Pacman @ The Oriental Theater
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz
12/31 – 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala @ Nocturne Jazz
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Ball @ The Grizzly Rose
12/31 – Motown on Mondays (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/31 – Son Volt w/ Bison Bone (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Wayfarer, George Cessna (Solo) @ Globe Hall
12/31 – Dearling (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/31 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/31 – Texas Hippie Coalition w/ Lola Black, Scarlet Canary, World Famous Johnsons @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/31 – The String Cheese Incident @ 1st Bank Center
12/31 – Free New Year’s Eve Party w/ Jacob Cade, Dead Blow, Sideffect, Asylum 9, Core, Rhoar @ The Venue
12/31 – Slug.Mission New Year’s Eve w/ Kursa, Broken Note, Thelem @ The Black Box
12/31 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
12/31 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
12/31 – Chromeo New Year’s Eve @ Temple Denver
